[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 5 of Lucifer! Read at your own risk.]

Lucifer just dropped a hell of a cliffhanger on us in its midseason finale, and God's honest truth... we have no idea to do with ourselves until we get the back half of this season from Netflix! In addition to revealing a serial killer's identity, dropping a huge bomb about baby Charlie, and getting this close to hearing those three little words from Lucifer (Tom Ellis), this finale also introduced Lucifer's dad himself — God (Dennis Haysbert)!

For most of the season, Lucifer's twin brother, Michael (also played by Ellis) was in town, pretending to be Lucifer and mucking up his brother's life. He nearly slept with Chloe (Lauren German), turned Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt) against Lucifer, and he even made sure Dan (Kevin Alejandro) discovered that Lucifer was the actual devil. That's a huge mess he created in such a short span of episodes!

Michael's most heartbreaking scheme, however, occurred in the midseason finale. After kidnapping Chloe, he played on her fears about Lucifer's feelings for her, making the detective question whether Lucifer truly loved her. Earlier in the season, Chloe had discovered that Lucifer's vulnerability around her was most likely something he consciously did to himself as a physical manifestation of his feelings for her. His willingness to be vulnerable around her was a sign of how deep his feelings ran. So after they finally got together and did the deed (causing Lucifer to briefly lose his mojo), why was he suddenly invulnerable again?

Michael poked and prodded until he finally found an open wound to rub salt in — even though Chloe had said, "I love you" to Lucifer, he'd never said it back to her.

While all this was happening, Lucifer was frantically searching for Chloe, convinced that a serial killer had kidnapped her. That serial killer's identity turned out to be none other than Ella's (Aimee Garcia) adorkable new boyfriend Pete (Alex Koch)-- it's always the nice ones, isn't it? Once Chloe was back safe and sound, Lucifer attempted to say those three little words to Chloe but struggled. Who's to say whether she noticed his hesitation though since, in that very moment, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) froze time.

Yeah, not slowed it down. Froze it completely.

That was more of Michael's handiwork; he'd forced Amenadiel to realize that Charlie was mortal, not celestial, meaning one day, he'd grow old and die. Like most new parents, Amenadiel let the fear consume him and stopped time entirely to fix that little problem.

The ensuing smack-down that took place between Amenadiel, Lucifer, Michael, and Maze was intense enough to finally force daddy to come downstairs and break it up. God, himself, descended to put a stop to the fighting, benevolently smiling down at his warring children and reminding them that he hates it when they fight. Talk about divine intervention...And that is where Netflix chose to leave us hanging. The devil ain't got nothing on that kind of wickedness!

Lucifer Season 5 is expected to return in 2021.