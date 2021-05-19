What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in June 2021

Christian Convery, Sweet Tooth Netflix

Netflix is not holding back in June, so get ready to binge just as warmer weather officially begins to set in. Sweet Tooth, the adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey comes to the streamer in June, along with Elite Season 4 and the final season of Kim's Convenience. Netflix will also be dropping several new original films, anime series, and documentaries throughout the month.

If you're a sitcom fan, you will want to mark your calendar for June 1 when Happy Endings goes on Netflix, though we wait to see if Netflix will put the episodes up in broadcast order or the written order they were intended to be viewed. No matter what you are in the mood for, Netlfix definitely has something for everyone in the upcoming month. Check out the full list of June offerings below, and check out what is leaving the streaming service at the end of the month at the bottom of this list.

Coming soon (Date TBA)

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film

Jiva! — Netflix Original Series

Ray — Netflix Original Series

Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime

So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series



June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings:

Season 1

Happy Endings:

Season 2

Happy Endings:

Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

— Netflix Family

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want





June 2

2 Hearts

Alone

: Season 7

Carnaval — Netflix Film

Kim's Convenience: Season 5



June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special

Creator's File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series

Dancing Queens — Netflix Film

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — Netflix Film

Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series



June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series

Trippin' with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film

Xtreme — Netflix Film



June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake — Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series

LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film



June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

— Netflix Original Series

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series

Skater Girl — Netflix Film

Trese — Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon — Netflix Family



June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist



June 14

Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series

June 15

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town

: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

— Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin' Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series



June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

— Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates — Netflix Film



June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Katla — Netflix Original Series

Silver Linings Playbook



June 18

A Family — Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Fatherhood — Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film

The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series



June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series

June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary

June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series



June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

— Netflix Documentary



June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Ice Road — Netflix Film

Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series



June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

— Netflix Anime

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

— Netflix Documentary



What's leaving Netflix in June 2021

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2



June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1



June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

