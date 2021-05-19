What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in June 2021

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Sweet Tooth, Elite Season 4 and more are on the way
Netflix is not holding back in June, so get ready to binge just as warmer weather officially begins to set in. Sweet Tooth, the adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey comes to the streamer in June, along with Elite Season 4 and the final season of Kim's Convenience. Netflix will also be dropping several new original films, anime series, and documentaries throughout the month.
If you're a sitcom fan, you will want to mark your calendar for June 1 when Happy Endings goes on Netflix, though we wait to see if Netflix will put the episodes up in broadcast order or the written order they were intended to be viewed. No matter what you are in the mood for, Netlfix definitely has something for everyone in the upcoming month. Check out the full list of June offerings below, and check out what is leaving the streaming service at the end of the month at the bottom of this list.
Coming soon (Date TBA)
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film
Jiva! — Netflix Original Series
Ray — Netflix Original Series
Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime
So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series
June 1
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings:
Season 1
Happy Endings:
Season 2
Happy Endings:
Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
— Netflix Family
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone
: Season 7
Carnaval — Netflix Film
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special
Creator's File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series
Dancing Queens — Netflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — Netflix Film
Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series
Trippin' with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film
Xtreme — Netflix Film
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake — Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
— Netflix Original Series
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
Skater Girl — Netflix Film
Trese — Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series
June 15
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town
: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
— Netflix Interactive Experience
Workin' Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
— Netflix Documentary
Silver Skates — Netflix Film
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Katla — Netflix Original Series
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family — Netflix Film
Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
Fatherhood — Netflix Film
Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
June 19
Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
June 22
This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
June 23
Good on Paper — Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
— Netflix Documentary
June 25
The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Ice Road — Netflix Film
Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
June 26
Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
— Netflix Anime
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
June 30
America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
— Netflix Documentary
June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
June 21
Dark Skies
June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
June 28
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice