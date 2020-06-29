Chances are good that you've already got more shows and movies in your to-be-watched queue than you'll be able to watch in your lifetime, but that doesn't mean the streaming services are slowing down this summer more than they have to. In July, a ton of new original TV series, movies, and specials will be hitting the major platforms, so we're here to help you keep track of what will be newly available to watch next month.

Below, you'll find everything that's heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout July 2020, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard Photo: Netflix

TBA

Arashi's Diary - Voyage - Episodes 9-10 (Netflix Documentary)

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was it Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime) [Trailer]

The Protector Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

July 10

The Claudia Kisha Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Hello Ninja Season 3 (Netflix Family)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

One Est Ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila: Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies Seasons 1-2

July 15

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix Film)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original) [Trailer, first look]

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy! Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original) [First look]

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs Photo: Hulu

July 1

1000-lb Sisters Season 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1

BBQ Rig Race Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special

Buddy vs. Duff Season 1

Burgers, Brew & 'Que Seasons 1-3, 5

Deadly Women Season 13

Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1

Family By the Ton Season 2

Ghost Hunters Season 1

Homicide Hunter Season 9

House Hunters Seasons 154 - 159

Intervention Season 20

Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1

Kids BBQ Championship Seasons 1-2

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1

Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3

Psychic Kids Season 1

Say Yes to the Nest Season 1

Seven Year Switch Seasons 1-2

Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3

Shark Week 2018

Shark Week 2019

The American Farm Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1

The Grill Dads Season 1

The Strongest Man in History Season 1

The Toe Bro Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1

Twisted Sisters Season 2

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1

Unexpected Season 3

Unpolished Season 1

Welcome to Plathville Season 1

12 and Holding

2001 Maniacs

52 Pick-Up

A Bridge Too Far

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures

A Kid Like Jake

A Mighty Wind

A Storks Journey

An Eye for a Eye

The Axe Murders of Villisca

The Bellboy

Beloved

Best In Show

Between Us

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Birdwatchers

Boogie Woogie

The Bounty

Brokedown Palace

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bug

Buried

Cadaver

California Dreamin'

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Catcher Was A Spy

The Catechism Cataclysm

Change of Plans

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cinderfella

Citizen Soldier

The Client

Cold War

The Color Purple

Cortex

The Cured

Danger Close

Dark Touch

Day Night Day Night

The Devil's Candy

The Devil's Rejects

Dheepan

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)

Downhill Racer

The Edukators

Eloise's Lover

Exorcismus

The Eye

The Eye 2

Father of My Children

Filth & Wisdom

Flashback

The Flat

Footloose

For Your Consideration

The Forbidden Kingdom

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Forgiveness of Blood

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Furlough

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Grizzly Man

Hateship, Loveship

Hornet's Nest

Hot Rod

House of 1000 Corpses

The House That Jack Built

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

The Last Mistress

Len and Company

Liar, Liar

Love Songs

The Man from London

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

March of the Penguins

Mary Shelley

Match

Moonstruck

My Cousin Vinny

The Necessities of Life

Nick Nolte: No Exit

Nights and Weekends

The Ninth Gate

Norma Rae

The Patsy

Phase IV

Polisse

Poseidon

Post Grad

PSYCHO GRANNY

Rabbit Hole

Rebel in the Rye

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Room of Death

Search for General Tso Chicken

The Shock Doctrine

The Shrine

Sliver

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Spiderhole

Spring Forward

Starting Out in the Evening

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

Tales From the Golden Age

Tank 432

The Tenant

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man

Things to Come

This Christmas

Three Blind Mice

Three Musketeers

Trapped Model

The Trip

The Trip to Italy

The Trip to Spain

Trishna

Trivial

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Waiting for Guffman

Waiting Room

We Are What We Are

We Have Pope

The Weather Man

The Wedding Planner

West Side Story

When A Man Comes Home

July 2

The Whistlers

July 3

I Am Not Your Negro

To The Stars

July 5

Outcry Season 1

July 8

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 10

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)

CMA: Best of Fest

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 11

China: The Panda Adventure

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth

July 13

My Scientology Movie

The Rest Of Us

July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1

Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)

Search: WWW Season 1

The Weekend

July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu Original)

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

July 20

The Assistant

July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)

The Last Full Measure

July 22

Bolt

July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol

July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1

Good Deeds

July 28

Maxxx Season 1

July 29

Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

Ladhood Season 1

July 30

In My Skin Season 1

Bull

The Flood

July 31

Brassic Season 1

A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED)

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, My Spy Photo: Amazon

New in July - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership



June 26

My Spy - Amazon Original Movie

July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up

Ali

An Eye For An Eye

Anaconda

Big Fish

Bug

Buried

Cold War

Edge Of Darkness

Flashback

Hitch

Hollowman

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack

Megamind

Midnight In Paris

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Sliver

Spanglish

Starting Out In The Evening

The Bounty

The Devil's Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete

Series

Antiques Roadshow Season 17

Arthur Season 1

Bates Around the World Season 1

Beyond the Pole Season 1

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1

Hidden Season 1

Instinto Season 1

Lego City Adventures Season 1

Lone Ranger Season 1

Modus Season 1

Public Enemy Season 1

Suits Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1

July 3

Hanna Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 6

The Fosters Seasons 1-5

July 7

The Tourist

July 11

Vivarium

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer

The Weekend

July 17

Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

July 24

Radioactive - Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27

Good Deeds



July 29

Animal Kingdom Season 4

New in July - Available for Rental on Prime Video



July 10

First Cow

Hamilton Photo: Getty Images

July 3

New Library Titles

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Race to Witch Mountain

Animal ER Seasons 1-2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue Seasons 1-4

Originals

Hamilton: An American Musical

Pixar in Real Life Episode 109: "UP: Balloon Cart Away"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 135: "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater"

One Day at Disney Episode 131: "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 10

New Library Titles

Critter Fixers: Country Vets Season 1

Gigantosaurus Season 1

Secrets of the Zoo Season 3

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Originals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 136: "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"

One Day at Disney Episode Episode 132: "Marc Smith: Story Artist"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 17

New Library Titles

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce

Go! Seasons 1-2

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile Season 1

Originals

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 137: "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"

One Day at Disney Episode Episode 133: "Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110: "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs"

July 24

New Library Titles

Wild Congo Season 1

Wild Sri Lanka Season 1

Originals

Rogue Trip Season 1

Disney Family Sundays Episode 138: "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"

One Day at Disney Episode Episode 134: "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"

July 31

New Library Titles

Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1

Animal Showdown Season 1

Best Job Ever Season 1

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 8

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall Season 1

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India's Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1

King Fishers Season 1

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko Seasons 1-2

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest Season 1

What Sam Sees Season 1

Originals

Muppets Now Season Premiere: "Due Date"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 139: "Mickey and Minnie: Pillows"

One Day at Disney Episode Episode 135: "Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive"

July 31

New Library Titles

Incredibles 2

Room 104 Photo: Jordin Althaus

July 1

Absolute Power

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Amazing Panda Adventureo

American Graffiti

American History X

Angels in the Outfield

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor (1999)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version)

The Bishop's Wife

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild

The Boy Who Could Fly

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Catch Me If You Can

Clara's Heart

The Conjuring

Cop Out

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her

The Departed

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Doc Hollywood

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enemy of the State

The English Patient

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

Fantastic Four (Extended Version)

Flags of Our Fathers

Flushed Away

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The Gauntlet

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

The Green Pastures

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

A Guy Named Joe

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short

Heartbreak Ridge

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Horrible Bosses (Extended Version)

In Secret

In Time

Inkheart

Innerspace

Insomnia

J. Edgar

Jack Frost

Jane Eyre

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Q

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kiss of the Dragon

Lara Croft: Tom Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Emperor

Last Knights

The Last Samurai

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

The Letter

Life Is Beautiful

Little Big League

Little Manhattan

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Malibu's Most Wanted

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Message In A Bottle

Michael

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short

Mr. Nanny

Munich

Music and Lyrics

Nancy Drew (2007)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon's Vacation

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

The Polar Express

Pop Star

Power (1986)

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone

Rich and Famous

The Right Stuff

Rumor Has It

Saving Private Ryan

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Showgirls

Something to Talk About

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek (2009)

Stay

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

Tom & Jerry: The Movie,

The Towering Inferno

Troy

True Crime

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Unforgiven

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen (2009)

What's Your Number? (Extended Version)

The Women

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Yogi Bear (2010)

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short

July 3

Los Futbolismos (aka The Footballest)

July 4

Midway

July 7

Blue Exorcist Seasons 1-2

Your Lie in April Season 1

91 Days Season 1

July 9

Close Enough (Series Premiere)

Expecting Amy (Docuseries Premiere)

July 11

Sesame Street (Season 50 Finale)

Last Christmas

July 13

Foodie Love (Series Premiere)

July 14

Inuyasha Season 1

Showbiz Kids (Documentary Premiere)

July 15

Smurfs Season 1

July 16

The House of Ho (Series Premiere)

July 17

Abuelos (aka Grandpas)

July 18

Harriet

July 21

Bungo Stray Dogs Seasons 1-3

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Season 1

July 23

Tig N' Seek (Series Premiere)

July 24

Room 104 (Season 4 Premiere)

La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen)

July 25

Motherless Brooklyn

July 28

Aldnoah.Zero Season 1

Mob Psycho Season 1

Stockton on My Mind (Documentary Premiere)

July 30

The Dog House Season 1

Frayed (Series Premiere)

July 31

Los Lobos

PGA Tour Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

July 1-9

English Football League

July 4-5

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit, MI)

July 11

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)

UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on "Fight Island"

July 12

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)

July 13

English Football League

July 18-19

FA Cup Semifinals

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament (Dublin, OH)

July 25-26

PGA Tour: 3M Open (Blaine, MN)

Frankie Munoz, Malcolm in the Middle Photo: Fox

July 1

TV shows (all seasons)

The Client List

Magic City

Spartacus

Unforgettable

Ugly Betty



Movies

Aloha

All Eyez on Me

Arthur Christmas

August: Osage County

Bewitched (2005)

Big Shots

Blue Jasmine

Bright Star

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chef

Coach Carter

Con Air

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dark Horse (2015)

Frankie & Alice

Fruitvale Station

G.I. Jane

Hamburger Hill

How to Eat Fried Worms

Inside Job (2010)

The Last Witch Hunter

Life of Pi

Miracles From Heaven

Misconduct

Monster House

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Oldboy

Patriot Games

Patriot's Day

Practical Magic

Reign of Fire

Rock Dog

Rushmore

Shanghai Noon

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Singles

Son of the Mask

Starship Troopers: Invasion

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Stuart Little 2

Taxi Driver

The Giver

The Golden Compass

The Good Life

The Little Vampire

The Mask of Zorro

The Monuments Men

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The 6th Day

There's Something About Mary

You Got Served



July 5

Life



July 9

The Seagull (2018)



July 10

Forever My Girl

