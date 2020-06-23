July is almost here, and one of the best parts of a new month starting is that there are all new things to watch. Hulu has announced its slate of new arrivals for July, which includes a couple of Hulu Originals, great shows from other networks, and some excellent movies, too.

While it's a light month for Hulu Original premieres — Palm Springs, the Andy Samberg and Cristin Millioti-starring rom-com Palm Springs, arrives on Friday, July 10, and Into the Dark: The Current Occupant follows on Friday, July 17 — other movies coming to the platform include the James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Kitty Green's celebrated drama The Assistant, and the classic comedies Moonstruck and My Cousin Vinny.

Check out the full list below.

What's Coming

July 1
1000-lb Sisters Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1
BBQ Rig Race Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special
Buddy vs. Duff Season 1
Burgers, Brew & 'Que Seasons 1-3, 5
Deadly Women Season 13
Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1
Family By the Ton Season 2
Ghost Hunters Season 1
Homicide Hunter Season 9
House Hunters Seasons 154 - 159
Intervention Season 20
Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1
Kids BBQ Championship Seasons 1-2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1
Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3
Psychic Kids Season 1
Say Yes to the Nest Season 1
Seven Year Switch Seasons 1-2
Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3
Shark Week 2018
Shark Week 2019
The American Farm Season 1
The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1
The Grill Dads Season 1
The Strongest Man in History Season 1
The Toe Bro Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1
Twisted Sisters Season 2
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1
Unexpected Season 3
Unpolished Season 1
Welcome to Plathville Season 1
12 and Holding 
2001 Maniacs  
52 Pick-Up 
A Bridge Too Far 
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
A Kid Like Jake 
A Mighty Wind 
A Storks Journey  
An Eye for a Eye  
The Axe Murders of Villisca  
The Bellboy 
Beloved 
Best In Show  
Between Us 
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls  
Birdwatchers 
Boogie Woogie  
The Bounty 
Brokedown Palace 
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer 
Bug  
Buried   
Cadaver 
California Dreamin' 
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter 
Catcher Was A Spy 
The Catechism Cataclysm  
Change of Plans 
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'  
Cinderfella  
Citizen Soldier 
The Client 
Cold War  
The Color Purple 
Cortex  
The Cured 
Danger Close 
Dark Touch 
Day Night Day Night 
The Devil's Candy 
The Devil's Rejects
Dheepan
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
The Edukators 
Eloise's Lover 
Exorcismus 
The Eye 
The Eye 2 
Father of My Children
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback 
The Flat
Footloose 
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom 
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy Vs Jason 
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship 
Hornet's Nest 
Hot Rod
House of 1000 Corpses 
The House That Jack Built 
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack 
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress 
Len and Company 
Liar, Liar
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death 
March of the Penguins 
Mary Shelley 
Match
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny 
The Necessities of Life 
Nick Nolte: No Exit 
Nights and Weekends 
The Ninth Gate 
Norma Rae 
The Patsy 
Phase IV
Polisse 
Poseidon
Post Grad 
PSYCHO GRANNY
Rabbit Hole 
Rebel in the Rye 
Right at Your Door 
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 
Room of Death 
Search for General Tso Chicken
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver 
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3 
Spiderhole
Spring Forward 
Starting Out in the Evening
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432 
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
This Christmas 
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers 
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy 
The Trip to Spain
Trishna 
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Waiting for Guffman 
Waiting Room 
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope 
The Weather Man 
The Wedding Planner 
West Side Story 
When A Man Comes Home

July 2
The Whistlers 

July 3
I Am Not Your Negro
To The Stars 

July 5
Outcry Season 1

July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 9
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 10
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
CMA: Best of Fest
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)   

July 11
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth

July 13
My Scientology Movie 
The Rest Of Us 

July 15
Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1
Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)
Search: WWW Season 1
The Weekend 

July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love 

July 20
The Assistant

July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)
The Last Full Measure 

July 22
Bolt

July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol 

July 27
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1
Good Deeds

July 28
Maxxx Season 1

July 29
Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
Ladhood Season 1

July 30
In My Skin Season 1
Bull 
The Flood 

July 31
Brassic Season 1
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) 


What's Leaving

July 31
A Life Less Ordinary
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
The Chumscrubber 
Constantine
The Dark Knight 
Destiny Turns on the Radio 
Diary of a Hitman 
The Forbidden Kingdom
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare 
The Graduate 
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Lady in a Cage
Men With Brooms 
Moll Flanders
Mutant Species 
Planet 51 
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 
The Skull 
Slums of Beverly Hills
Soul Food 
Sprung 
Tamara
Tank Girl 
Thelma & Louise 
Universal Soldier 
Wayne's World 2 

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, <em>Palm Springs</em>Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs