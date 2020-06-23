It's slim pickings for originals on Hulu in July 2020, with only two new titles coming to the streaming service, the Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti romantic comedy Palm Springs and the latest monthly installment of the Into the Dark anthology series, The Current Occupant. Blame coronavirus.

So instead, our recommendations for July are tipped more heavily toward movies, including the acclaimed James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro, a collection of mockumentaries from Christopher Guest, the undisputed master of the form, and the gooftastic cult classic Kung Pow!: Enter the Fist.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Christopher Guest, Waiting for Guffman Photo: Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Christopher Guest movies



Available July 1

Hulu is adding four comedies from mockumentarian Christopher Guest: Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. These fake documentaries about the delusional members of self-important subcultures are known for their improvisational format and stellar ensemble casts, including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Michael McKean, Parker Posey, and the late, great Fred Willard. Noticeably absent from the lineup is This Is Spinal Tap, Guest's first and greatest mockumentary, which isn't included because it was directed by Rob Reiner, not Guest.





Steve Oedekerk, Kung Pow!: Enter the Fist Photo: Peter Iovino - © 2001 Twentieth Century Fox

Kung Pow!: Enter the Fist

Available July 1

Allow me to get personal with you for a minute. This deliriously silly parody of '70s kung fu movies was my favorite movie when I was in 6th grade, and there are dozens of lines from it that are lodged in my brain forever even though I haven't seen it in probably 15 years. It tells the story of the Chosen One, played by writer-director Steve Oedekerk, who has to save his village from the evil Betty with the help of his sentient tongue, Tonguey. ("Yi yi!") It's a mix of digitally altered footage from a real kung fu movie, Tiger & Crane Fists, and original footage. This one's for the 12-year-olds and 12-year-olds at heart. (Trailer)





I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Not Your Negro

Available July 3

This Oscar-nominated 2016 documentary from director Raoul Peck explores the United States' history of racism through the words of writer and activist James Baldwin. The film adapts Baldwin's unfinished manuscript, Remember This House, which is about his memories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr., into a movie that interrogates the present moment through the past. Baldwin died in 1987, but his ideas about Black liberation are as relevant now as they ever were. (Trailer)





Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, Palm Springs Photo: Hulu

Palm Springs

Available July 10

This romantic comedy takes the Groundhog Day premise and adds another person. Andy Samberg and Cristin Miliotti are both trapped in a time loop, cursed to live the same day over and over again, but at least they have each other. When life is meaningless, you have to derive meaning from love for the people around you. The stars have terrific chemistry, and it's a lot of fun to see the typically grounded Miliotti cut loose and get real weird with it. (Trailer)





Creed Bratton, Into the Dark: Culture Shock Photo: Greg Gayne/Hulu

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant

Available July 17

Big shoutout to Blumhouse and Hulu for managing to get this episode of the monthly horror anthology finished during the coronavirus shutdown. It tells the story of a man imprisoned in an asylum who comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. It was written by Alston Ramsay, a former speechwriter for Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, General David Petraeus, and Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, so he knows a thing or two about diabolical political conspiracies. (no trailer yet)

