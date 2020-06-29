David Makes Man was one of the best shows of 2019, but one of the hardest shows to catch up on if you missed its first season run on OWN. But that's finally changing; HBO Max has exclusively nabbed the streaming rights to this Peabody Award-winning drama. All 10 episodes of the first season will hit the streaming service on Thursday, July 16.

Created by Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney and inspired by his own childhood growing up in Florida, David Makes Man is a lyrical drama about a young boy, David (Akili McDowell), who finds himself straddling dueling worlds and the identities he assumes to navigate each. At his mostly white magnet school, he's D.J., a determined student who's dead set on getting into an elite prep school to secure the future he feels pressured to attain. At home, he's Dai, a more reserved resident of a housing project, The Ville, whose sharp intelligence puts him on the radar of the local gang.

Using magical realism to illustrate how David copes with the traumas he endures and celebrates the triumphs he achieves, David Makes Man is a spellbinding coming-of-age story unlike any you've previously seen.

In addition to McDowell in the leading role, the cast also includes Phylicia Rashad, Alana Arenas, Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Travis Coles, Cayden K. Williams, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, and Jordan Bolger. McCraney executive produces alongside Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Mike Kelley, and Melissa Loy.

David Makes Man will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Thursday, July 16. A second season has already been ordered by OWN.