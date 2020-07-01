You might not be able to stream Mad Men on Netflix anymore, but don't worry. The celebrated drama will be returning to a digital platform near you very soon. In fact, this summer you won't even need a subscription to rewatch the hit series.

Amazon and AMC have secured the global and streaming rights to Mad Men, which originally aired on AMC from 2007-2015. The series will be available to stream on Amazon's ad-supported service IMDb TV starting Wednesday, July 15. IMDb TV will be Mad Men's exclusive free streaming home in the U.S. throughout the summer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, beginning in the fall, AMC will have the rights to air the show on its cable networks (AMC, Sundance, and BBC America) in syndication, and it will also have the rights to stream the show on its subscription-based platforms, which include Acorn, Sundance Now, AMC Premiere, and AMC+.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will have international streaming rights to Mad Men in Europe, Australia, Latin America, and more starting July 3, followed by Japan, Israel, Indonesia, and Thailand on July 15, Canada on Oct. 1, and the Netherlands on Nov. 1. Lionsgate's Starzplay will also stream the series in Europe, Japan, and Latin America starting Oct. 1.

Additionally, Variety reports that all platforms will add a title card to the Season 3 episode "My Old Kentucky Home," which features John Slattery's character Roger Sterling appearing in blackface in a party scene. The title card will warn viewers of the "disturbing images related to race in America" and provide context for the scene. "One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963," the title card will reportedly read. "In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become. We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety." The move follows HBO Max's decision to add a similar disclaimer to Gone With the Wind for its racist depictions.

Mad Men was a critical darling for AMC, earning multiple Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor for its lead, Jon Hamm. The series also won three Golden Globes for Best Drama Series, and Hamm nabbed two Golden Globes for Best Drama Actor for his turn as Donald Draper, the duplicitous but genius creative ad executive at the center of the show.

Mad Men will be available to stream on IMDb TV starting Wednesday, July 15.