Amazon Prime Video is providing even more options for what to watch during the summer of quarantine by adding even more shows and movies to its library. This June on Prime is all about movies, with buzzy recent movies like the blockbuster mystery comedy-thriller Knives Out (June 12), gator horror flick Crawl (June 18), and the controversial Daniel Radcliffe-led action movie Guns Akimbo (June 27) coming online, along with classics like Dirty Dancing and The Natural (June 1).

It's a light month for Amazon originals, though, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led hijacker thriller 7500 (June 19), Gina Brillon's stand-up special The Floor Is Lava (June 5), a new season of Pete the Cat (June 26), and new weekly episodes of docuseries Regular Heroes, which profiles the heroic efforts of the essential workers across country keeping us afloat through the coronavirus pandemic (Fridays).

TV series-wise, Amazon is offering a bunch of shows usually only available through Amazon Channels add-ons for sampling, including Showtime's Work in Progress and Sundance Now's Liar.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in June below.

Check out what else is coming to streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max in June here.

New in June - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

June 1



Movies

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Series



Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Takers (2010)



June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) - Amazon Original special



June 7

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Child's Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Crawl (2019)

June 19

7500 (2019) - Amazon Original movie



June 21

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series

June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)