Chances are, you've already got more items in your to-be-watched queue than you know what to do with, but that doesn't mean the streaming services are slowing down this summer. In July, a ton of new original TV shows, movies, and specials will be hitting the major services, so to help you keep track of what will be newly available to watch next month, we're here to help.
Below, you'll find everything that's heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout July 2020, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.
Netflix
July 1
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Say I Do (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
July 2
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Cable Girls Season 5B (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)
July 8
Stateless (Netflix Original)
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime) [Trailer]
The Protector (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
July 10
The Old Guard (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
July 12
Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)
Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)
The Hollow (Netflix Original)
July 17
Cursed (Netflix Original) [Trailer, first look]
July 24
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)
July 28
Last Chance U Season 5 (Netflix Original)
July 31
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original) [First look]
Hulu
July 1
1000-lb Sisters Season 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1
BBQ Rig Race Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special
Buddy vs. Duff Season 1
Burgers, Brew & 'Que Seasons 1-3, 5
Deadly Women Season 13
Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1
Family By the Ton Season 2
Ghost Hunters Season 1
Homicide Hunter Season 9
House Hunters Seasons 154 - 159
Intervention Season 20
Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1
Kids BBQ Championship Seasons 1-2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1
Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3
Psychic Kids Season 1
Say Yes to the Nest Season 1
Seven Year Switch Seasons 1-2
Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3
Shark Week 2018
Shark Week 2019
The American Farm Season 1
The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1
The Grill Dads Season 1
The Strongest Man in History Season 1
The Toe Bro Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1
Twisted Sisters Season 2
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1
Unexpected Season 3
Unpolished Season 1
Welcome to Plathville Season 1
12 and Holding
2001 Maniacs
52 Pick-Up
A Bridge Too Far
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
A Kid Like Jake
A Mighty Wind
A Storks Journey
An Eye for a Eye
The Axe Murders of Villisca
The Bellboy
Beloved
Best In Show
Between Us
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Birdwatchers
Boogie Woogie
The Bounty
Brokedown Palace
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bug
Buried
Cadaver
California Dreamin'
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Catcher Was A Spy
The Catechism Cataclysm
Change of Plans
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
Citizen Soldier
The Client
Cold War
The Color Purple
Cortex
The Cured
Danger Close
Dark Touch
Day Night Day Night
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Rejects
Dheepan
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
The Edukators
Eloise's Lover
Exorcismus
The Eye
The Eye 2
Father of My Children
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback
The Flat
Footloose
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship
Hornet's Nest
Hot Rod
House of 1000 Corpses
The House That Jack Built
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress
Len and Company
Liar, Liar
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
March of the Penguins
Mary Shelley
Match
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny
The Necessities of Life
Nick Nolte: No Exit
Nights and Weekends
The Ninth Gate
Norma Rae
The Patsy
Phase IV
Polisse
Poseidon
Post Grad
PSYCHO GRANNY
Rabbit Hole
Rebel in the Rye
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
Search for General Tso Chicken
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Spiderhole
Spring Forward
Starting Out in the Evening
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
This Christmas
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Spain
Trishna
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Waiting for Guffman
Waiting Room
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope
The Weather Man
The Wedding Planner
West Side Story
When A Man Comes Home
July 2
The Whistlers
July 3
I Am Not Your Negro
To The Stars
July 5
Outcry Season 1
July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 9
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 10
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
CMA: Best of Fest
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 11
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth
July 13
My Scientology Movie
The Rest Of Us
July 15
Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1
Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)
Search: WWW Season 1
The Weekend
July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
July 20
The Assistant
July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)
The Last Full Measure
July 22
Bolt
July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol
July 27
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1
Good Deeds
July 28
Maxxx Season 1
July 29
Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
Ladhood Season 1
July 30
In My Skin Season 1
Bull
The Flood
July 31
Brassic Season 1
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED)
Amazon
Disney+
July 3
New Library Titles
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Race to Witch Mountain
Animal ER Seasons 1-2
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue Seasons 1-4
Originals
Hamilton: An American Musical
Pixar in Real Life Episode 109: "UP: Balloon Cart Away"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 135: "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater"
One Day at Disney Episode 131: "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"
July 10
New Library Titles
Critter Fixers: Country Vets Season 1
Gigantosaurus Season 1
Secrets of the Zoo Season 3
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Originals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 136: "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 132: "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"
July 17
New Library Titles
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce
Go! Seasons 1-2
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile Season 1
Originals
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 137: "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 133: "Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110: "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs"
July 24
New Library Titles
Wild Congo Season 1
Wild Sri Lanka Season 1
Originals
Rogue Trip Season 1
Disney Family Sundays Episode 138: "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 134: "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"
July 31
New Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1
Animal Showdown Season 1
Best Job Ever Season 1
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 8
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall Season 1
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India's Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1
King Fishers Season 1
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko Seasons 1-2
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest Season 1
What Sam Sees Season 1
Originals
Muppets Now Season Premiere: "Due Date"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 139: "Mickey and Minnie: Pillows"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 135: "Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive"
July 31
New Library Titles
Incredibles 2
HBO Max
July 1
Absolute Power
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Amazing Panda Adventureo
American Graffiti
American History X
Angels in the Outfield
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor (1999)
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version)
The Bishop's Wife
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Blood Work
Born to Be Wild
The Boy Who Could Fly
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Catch Me If You Can
Clara's Heart
The Conjuring
Cop Out
Creepshow
Death Becomes Her
The Departed
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Doc Hollywood
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Enemy of the State
The English Patient
The Enforcer
The Exorcist
Fantastic Four (Extended Version)
Flags of Our Fathers
Flushed Away
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
The Gauntlet
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
The Green Pastures
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
A Guy Named Joe
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short
Heartbreak Ridge
The Horn Blows at Midnight
Horrible Bosses (Extended Version)
In Secret
In Time
Inkheart
Innerspace
Insomnia
J. Edgar
Jack Frost
Jane Eyre
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Q
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kiss of the Dragon
Lara Croft: Tom Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Emperor
Last Knights
The Last Samurai
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
The Letter
Life Is Beautiful
Little Big League
Little Manhattan
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard
Loser Leaves Town
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Malibu's Most Wanted
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Message In A Bottle
Michael
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short
Mr. Nanny
Munich
Music and Lyrics
Nancy Drew (2007)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon
National Lampoon's Vacation
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then
Orphan
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
The Polar Express
Pop Star
Power (1986)
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone
Rich and Famous
The Right Stuff
Rumor Has It
Saving Private Ryan
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Showgirls
Something to Talk About
Space Jam
Spies Like Us
Star Trek (2009)
Stay
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Sweet November
Take the Lead
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
Tom & Jerry: The Movie,
The Towering Inferno
Troy
True Crime
Twelve Monkeys (1995)
Unforgiven
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen (2009)
What's Your Number? (Extended Version)
The Women
Wyatt Earp (1994)
Yogi Bear (2010)
Yours, Mine, and Ours
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short
July 3
Los Futbolismos (aka The Footballest)
July 4
Midway
July 7
Blue Exorcist Seasons 1-2
Your Lie in April Season 1
91 Days Season 1
July 9
Close Enough (Series Premiere)
Expecting Amy (Docuseries Premiere)
July 11
Sesame Street (Season 50 Finale)
Last Christmas
July 13
Foodie Love (Series Premiere)
July 14
Inuyasha Season 1
Showbiz Kids (Documentary Premiere)
July 15
Smurfs Season 1
July 16
The House of Ho (Series Premiere)
July 17
Abuelos (aka Grandpas)
July 18
Harriet
July 21
Bungo Stray Dogs Seasons 1-3
Puella Magi Madoka Magica Season 1
July 23
Tig N' Seek (Series Premiere)
July 24
Room 104 (Season 4 Premiere)
La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen)
July 25
Motherless Brooklyn
July 28
Aldnoah.Zero Season 1
Mob Psycho Season 1
Stockton on My Mind (Documentary Premiere)
July 30
The Dog House Season 1
Frayed (Series Premiere)
July 31
Los Lobos
ESPN+
July 1-9
English Football League
July 4-5
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit, MI)
July 11
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)
UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on "Fight Island"
July 12
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)
July 13
English Football League
July 18-19
FA Cup Semifinals
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament (Dublin, OH)
July 25-26
PGA Tour: 3M Open (Blaine, MN)
IMDb TV
