What to Watch on TV Tonight: You Better Watch the Better Call Saul Finale

After tonight, we'll be able to definitively say which is better, Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, as the rare spin-off that may very well be better than the original comes to a close after six magnificent seasons and we see the portrait in its entirety. We don't know exactly what's going to happen in the final hour of the tragic tale of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic, but we're pretty sure it's going to emotionally wreck us. If you're not ready to say goodbye, you could check out the premiere of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, a Hulu docuseries about the storied basketball franchise.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Aug. 15–21 is below

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Series finale premieres Monday, Aug. 15 at 9/8c on AMC, AMC+

The best thing about Better Call Saul is that we know where it will end up, but we have no idea what avenues it will take to get there. These final episodes have already permanently changed how we look back on Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) every action in Breaking Bad, and a number of questions still remain about Gene's ultimate fate after Marion (Carol Burnett) asked Jeeves about his real identity. But I've always found that my best guess is never anywhere near as satisfying as what Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, and this show's scrupulous creative team can come up with. Heading into this final hour, the tide is high, and I'm barely holding on. -Allison Picurro



Kobe Bryant, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu

Series premieres Monday, Aug. 15 on Hulu

If you didn't get your fill of the '80s Lakers with Adam McKay's Winning Time, enjoy this 10-part docuseries from Antoine Fuqua, which begins during that same period in the franchise's history and goes all the way through to the present. Expect explorations of how players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant reinvigorated the team at different points, plus a look at all the dramatic, Succession-esque rich family drama that has sprung up in the years after the death of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





Sex Ring Secrets: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein (9/8c on HLN)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Manti Te'o, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist Netflix

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 16 on Netflix

Manti Te'o went from top college football player and Heisman Trophy hopeful to laughing stock of the country when it was revealed that his purported internet girlfriend didn't exist. Te'o got catfished before catfishing was really a thing, and the media was relentless about it. Netflix's deep dive sports docuseries talks to Te'o, his catfisher, the reporters who broke the story, and goes deep into the story, its impacts, and the truths. It ends up being a redemption story for Te'o, and a stern shaming for all of us who made him a joke. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, Look Both Ways Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Look Both Ways

Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Netflix

Based on this very amusing Twitter thread, I gather Riverdale is into the alt-universe scene now, so feel free to think of this Lili Reinhart-led movie as just another Riverdale storyline. On the night of her college graduation, Betty — er, Natalie (Reinhart) — hooks up with a friend and sees her life split Sliding Doors style down two different paths. In one timeline, she goes to L.A. to pursue her art career; in the other, she's pregnant and returns to her hometown to raise a family. OK, but does Betty have the serial killer gene or not? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk Marvel

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 on Disney+

If there was an award for funniest TV show title, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would win in a landslide. The latest Disney+ Marvel series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who gains the powers of the Hulk after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). But she doesn't lose her passion for the pursuit of justice! Despite its use of CGI that looks straight out of an early Sims game, this show is persisting. At the very least, it has a solid supporting cast in Tim Roth and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as fellow attorney-at-law Matt Murdock, also known by his vigilante alter ego Daredevil. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, Bad Sisters Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 19 on Apple TV+

The great Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) created and stars in this Irish series that's something like Big Little Lies as a dark comedy. It's about five sisters — played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson — one of whom is married to a truly awful man played by Claes Bang, who, when the show begins, is dead. The show unfolds over two timelines, and there's a mystery in each one: What happened to him and how exactly the sisters were involved in his death in the past, and whether they'll be able to keep the secret in the present. It's thrillingly biting in Horgan's signature way. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Shakira Barrera, Martha Plimpton, and Garret Dillahunt, Sprung Dennis Mong/Amazon Freevee

Sprung

Series premieres Friday. Aug. 19 on Amazon Freevee

This series from creator Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) follows a trio of non-violent convicts, Jack (Garret Dillahunt), Gloria (Shakira Barrera), and Rooster (Phillip Garcia) as they're suddenly and unexpectedly released from prison at the beginning of the pandemic. With nowhere else to go and the world shut down, they move in with Rooster's mother Barb (Martha Plimpton), a small-time thief. Jack doesn't want to go back to jail, but he doesn't have anywhere else to go, so he agrees to be part of Barb's crew on the condition that they don't get caught and only steal from bad people — sp Barb draws up a list of local d-bags. It's a lot like Garcia's previous shows — it has a list of names like My Name Is Earl, and Dillahunt and Plimpton starred on Raising Hope —but adds something novel. As far as I can tell, Sprung is the first period piece about the early days of the pandemic, and it has some really funny jokes looking back at all the things we didn't know (and didn't know we were in for) in those crazy first couple of months. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Season finale Friday, Aug. 19 at 11/10c on HBO and HBO Max

Nathan Fielder's reality comedy/high art project The Rehearsal brings its six-episode season to a close with this episode, titled "Pretend Daddy," and we have no idea what's going to happen. Will Nathan finally understand how his need for control is stifling his ability to form meaningful relationships with other people? Will Angela decide if she's ready to be a mother after completing the absurdist parenting simulator the show created for her? Will Nathan reveal that everything we've seen has been a rehearsal for an even bigger and crazier project? Anything is possible, which is the beauty of The Rehearsal — and life itself. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever Netflix

Season 3 now on Netflix

In many ways, Never Have I Ever Season 2 gave me everything I wanted — a huge win for Team Paxton (Darren Barnet), namely — but this is first and foremost a show about a high school love triangle, and I understand that my happiness will probably be short lived in its upcoming third (and penultimate) season, after Eleanor (Ramona Young) told Ben (Jaren Lewison) about Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) feelings for him in the finale. Still, I'm enchanted by this show's mix of silly teen rom-comedy, compassionate musings on the lingering pervasiveness of grief, and the omniscient narration of John McEnroe. -Allison Picurro [Trailer] [Review]



Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios

Season 1 now on Prime Video

Penny Marshall's classic 1992 baseball film gets extra innings in this eight-episode series about the formation of a World War II era all-women's baseball team. The setup is mostly the same, but the longer run time — and 30 years of progressive cultural movement — means the Prime Video series will get to explore ideas like race and sexuality more fully. The cast is full of all-stars, too, including Abbi Jacobson (who co-created the show), D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]



Jodi Balfour, For All Mankind Apple TV+

Season 3 now on Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s alternate history drama has a reputation for finishing strong. Season 1 ended on a high, and Season 2's finale, "The Grey," solidified For All Mankind as one of TV's best dramas, using white-knuckle action and a confluence of storylines to help us almost forget all about Danny and Karen. Can Season 3 pull off a similar trick? This time around, the stakes are higher, as returning home from the moon is like a trip around the block compared to returning from the Red Planet. Season 2 ended in death; expect more honorary statues commemorating heroism coming in Season 4. #RIPGordoandTracy -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Vera Farmiga, Five Days at Memorial Apple TV+

Limited series premiere now on Apple TV+

Journalist Sheri Fink's account of the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on a New Orleans hospital was supposed to be the source material for a season of American Crime Story, but it was scrapped after years in development. Instead, John Ridley and Carlton Cuse adapted it into this eight-episode miniseries for Apple TV+. The series follows an investigation into a New Orleans hospital, where dozens of people died in the aftermath of Katrina, while flashing back to the events that led to the tragedy. It is S-T-R-E-S-S-F-U-L. Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Cornelius Smith Jr. star. -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]



Jamar Malachi Neighbors, Frankie Quinones, and Chris Estrada, This Fool Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Season 1 now on Hulu

Comedian Chris Estrada plays a 30-year-old man who isn't in any rush to grow up; he still lives at home with his parents in South Central Los Angeles, he's more than happy to avoid any confrontation with the gang members in his neighborhood, and he works at a gang rehabilitation non-profit called Hugs Not Thugs with his cousin, who just got out of jail. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

Now on Paramount+

HBO Max is pulling away from making straight-to-streaming movies (RIP Batgirl), so you'll have to go Paramount+ if you want Netflix-style movies that aren't on Netflix. Paramount+ is still making them, as far as we know. The latest, Secret Headquarters, comes from directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who previously made the 2020 Netflix superhero movie Project Power. They return to the superhero genre for this family film, which stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as a boy who figures out that his boring, mild-mannered father (Owen Wilson) is actually a superhero. Secret-superhero-dad somehow feels like the perfect role for 2022 Owen Wilson. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Season 3 finale now on Paramount+

We'll have to talk to the five-eyed horned Manager about this: Evil is only giving us 10 episodes this season instead of lucky No. 13. But the fiendishly good Paramount+ drama has made the most of every hour in Season 3, bouncing between bizarre cases of the week and chilling new twists in the big picture. What's the Entity's endgame with David (Mike Colter)? Is Kristen's (Katja Herbers) daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco) in danger... or a danger? Can someone help Andy (Patrick Brammall) PLEASE??? Expect the season finale to raise at least as many new questions as it answers, because that's Evil's way. As Herbers told TV Guide after the season premiere, creators Robert and Michelle King love to end each season by writing themselves into a corner. Few shows do it better. -Kelly Connolly

