The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Nov. 4 has a new No. 1, and it's a good one. The Harder They Fall, a Western starring Regina King, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield, bucked its way to the top spot with no problem in its first day on the list. Army of Thieves drops down to No. 3 just days after being Netflix's single most-watched movie or show, while Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's 21 Jump Street holds on to the No. 2 spot. Also new on the list is the 2012 sci-fi remake of Total Recall, which debuts at No. 10.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, November 4

For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era | Is it good?: It's great

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover as high school students to investigate a drug ring. It's based on the 1987 procedural series of the same name, but there are so many great moments in this movie that allow it to stand on its own, solidifying it as a modern buddy comedy classic. Ja feel? (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Keanu, listening to people talk about the laws of science | Is it good?: You're better off watching just about any other Keanu movie

A neuroscientist (Keanu Reeves) grieving the loss of his family tries to bring them back to life using cloning technology, but as these things typically go, he quickly discovers he's in over his head. Even if you're a big Keanu fan, this one's kind of rough. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Denzel being Denzel, cops and crooks | Is it good?: Yeah, it's legit

Denzel Washington portrays late-'60s, early-'70s drug kingpin Frank Lucas in this 2007 crime thriller that was nominated for two academy awards, and Russell Crowe plays the detective who tried to put Lucas behind bars. Set in New York City, American Gangster follows the rise of Lucas' heroin empire built on smuggling in the drug through servicemen returning to the U.S. from the Vietnam War, and his (spoiler!) inevitable capture. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Calls... coming from inside the house! | Is it good?: Don't even bother answering

Fact: Any movie about a home invasion will hit the Netflix Top 10. The latest is a 2006 remake of the 1979 classic, following a babysitter (Camilla Belle) who is terrorized by an intruder while on the job at the home of a filthy rich couple. It's not very good at all. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Corny thrillers, mind games | Is it good?: It's not "good," but it's really entertaining

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. If you watched it, did you have questions afterward? Well, we have answers. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Guy Ritchie's frenetic style, shirtless Charlie Hunnam | Is it good?: It's not exactly legendary

Stylish director and Madonna marry-er Guy Ritchie brings his eye to the legend of King Arthur, casting Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam to play the famed king. Jude Law plays the villain, who can turn himself into a demon knight, so it's not exactly a strict adaptation. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Unwanted reboots, trading Arnold Schwarzenegger for Colin Farrell | Is it good?: It's fine

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1990 classic that made the line "Baby, you make me wish I had three hands" famous was rebooted in 2012 with Colin Farrell playing a man whose memories are being tinkered with. Turns out his life is a lie and he's a spy, and certain agencies are out to get him. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





