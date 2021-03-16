Dimitri Leonidas and Hannah Ware, The One Robert Viglasky

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. For Tuesday, March 16, Ginny & Georgia once again tops the list, where it's been ever since it debuted in late February. Are you all watching this a second and third time, or are people still discovering the show? Debuting this week is the docuseries The Lost Pirate Kingdom, which jumps into the third spot behind the sci-fi series The One. Most of the rest of the list drops down a spot.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which TV shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, where Yes Day tops the list, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, March 16

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Arr-rated TV, scurvy | Is it good?: It's educational AND interesting

Netflix's latest historical docuseries about badasses -- in February, the streamer dove into Samurai -- sticks with the fun formula of experts telling us about these sea-faring psychopaths while journeymen actors act out pirate life in pricey role play. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Being inspired, playing ball | Is it good?: It's as moving as all the other iterations of Last Chance U

The Emmy-winning series moves to the hardcourt for its latest iteration, which follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they try to turn their fortunes around with a roster made up of kids, many of whom are in their teens, who failed to live up to expectations at higher division programs because of various factors. The sport is different, but the emotional impact remains the same as their coach pushes the kids to be the best players and people they can be. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: HGTV and TLC | Is it good?: Is it trying to be?

Scratch your itch for home-buying shows and wedding-planning shows at the same time with this fun reality-show mashup, which forces soon-to-be hitched couples to choose between purchasing a home and blowing their savings on a dream wedding. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Crude cartoon humor | Is it good?: Nah

This animated series finally answers the question, "What if Family Guy wasn't so sophisticated?" It centers on an incompetent police force in a small town and features the voices of Sarah Chalke, Cedric Yarbrough, and Kyle Kinane. It is what it is! (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 9)



