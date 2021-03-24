April is coming and with it will be countless new streaming options. HBO Max would like you to know that the highly-anticipated, super rated-R Mortal Kombat movie will be available to stream in April, along with Kate Winslet's new, gritty, limited series Mare of Easttown. On Netflix, get ready to head into The Shadow Fold with the YA fantasy series Shadow & Bone or check in with Season 2 of The Circle, both of which make their debut in the first full month of Spring.

If you're looking for more angst, Hulu has the return of The Handmaid's Tale at the end of the month and then you can chill out with National Geographic's Earth Moods over on Disney+. It's all about balance, you see. The Disney streaming service will also debut the John Stamos basketball dramedy Big Shot, which is sure to get the whole family emotional. Don't forget to check your free streaming options on IMDbTV and Tubi, both of which have a whole slate of movies and TV shows that you can check out without paying a single cent. You just have to watch some commercials, remember those?

Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in April below.

