April is coming and with it will be countless new streaming options. HBO Max would like you to know that the highly-anticipated, super rated-R Mortal Kombat movie will be available to stream in April, along with Kate Winslet's new, gritty, limited series Mare of Easttown. On Netflix, get ready to head into The Shadow Fold with the YA fantasy series Shadow & Bone or check in with Season 2 of The Circle, both of which make their debut in the first full month of Spring.
If you're looking for more angst, Hulu has the return of The Handmaid's Tale at the end of the month and then you can chill out with National Geographic's Earth Moods over on Disney+. It's all about balance, you see. The Disney streaming service will also debut the John Stamos basketball dramedy Big Shot, which is sure to get the whole family emotional. Don't forget to check your free streaming options on IMDbTV and Tubi, both of which have a whole slate of movies and TV shows that you can check out without paying a single cent. You just have to watch some commercials, remember those?
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in April below.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The Pianist
The Possession
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
Tersanjung the Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Worn Stories
Yes Man
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
Escape from Planet Earth
What Lies Below
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
The Way of the Househusband
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
The Stand-In
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
The Circle
: Season 2
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks
: Season 3
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
Zero
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini
: Season 2
April 1
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19
Chopped: Complete Season 44
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35
Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
UniKitty: Complete Season 3
Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18
Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
2012 (2009)
28 Days Later (2003)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
A Simple Plan (1998)
The Abyss (1989)
Before We Go (2015)
Bug (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Chato's Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cohen and Tate (1989)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Garden State (2004)
The Gift (2000)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Guess Who (2005)
Hancock (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
In The Mix (2005)
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
Life Of Crime (2014)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Mad Max (1980)
Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Monster's Ball (2001)
Motel Hell (1980)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Never Back Down (2008)
New in Town (2009)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Platoon (1986)
The Polar Express (2004)
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
The Program (1993)
Ramona and Beezus (2009)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
Rio (2011)
The Sandlot (1993)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Shaft (2000)
Shrek 2 (2002)
The Skull (1965)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sliver (1993)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Upside (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Virtuosity (1995)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
War (2007)
Warriors of Virtue (1997)
What About Bob? (1991)
Where the Heart Is (2000)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 2
WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn: Documentary Premiere
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere
The Moody's: Season 2 Finale
April 3
Hysterical: Series Premiere
Blair Witch (2016)
April 5
Girl (2020)
April 7
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
April 8
Home Economics: Series Premiere
April 9
Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere
Rebel: Series Premiere
The Standard (2020)
Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)
April 10
The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Desierto (2015)
Knuckledust (2020)
April 12
Paranormal Activity (2021)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10
April 16
Songbird (2020)
April 17
Modern Persuasion (2020)
Thelma (2017)
April 20
Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere
April 21
Cruel Summer: Series Premiere
April 22
GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Series Premiere : Documentary Premiere
April 23
The Place of No Words (2020)
April 25
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
April 26
The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special
The 93rd Oscars: Special
April 28
The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Premiere
Arrival (2016)
April 30
The Judge (2014)
April 2021 (TBD)
Frank Of Ireland - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Loudermilk: Season 1-2
April 1
A Hologram For The King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato's Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cohen And Tate (1989)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head Of State (2003)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster's Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New In Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 2
Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror's Advocate (2007)
April 16
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)
April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)
April 26
The Artist (2012)
April 28
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (Season 1)
Disney Walk the Prank (Seasons 1-3)
Higglytown Heroes (Seasons 1-2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volumes I & II
Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1-2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Seasons 1-2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (Season 1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior's Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
April 16
Big Shot
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (Season 5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
April 22
Secrets of the Whales
April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (Seasons 1-3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (Season 4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby's Day Out
April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (Season 3)
Disney Junior Mira
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Oklahoma!
*denotes HBO premiere
April 1
A Shock To The System (1990)*
Abandon (2002)*
Adam's Rib (1949)
All Is Lost (2013)*
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa (1982)*
Black Dynamite (2009)
Blindness (2008 )*
The Bodyguard (1992)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Bringing Up Baby (1938)
The Butcher's Wife (1991)*
Caddyshack (1980)
The Collection (2012)*
The Color Purple (1985)
Dante's Peak (1997)*
Dark Shadows (2012)*
Dead Silence (2007)*
Dirty Harry (1971)
The Eagle Has Landed (1977)*
Early Man (2018)*
Easy Rider (1969)
Ella Enchanted (2004)*
The Evil That Men Do (1984)*
Eye For An Eye (1996)*
Fear (1996)*
Ghost Rider (2007)
Goodfellas (1990)
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern (2011)
Hardball (2001)*
Happy Endings
Haywire (2012)*
In & Out (1997)*
Kicking & Screaming (2005)*
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)*
Lassiter (1984)*
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)*
Let's Go To Prison (2006)*
The Longest Yard (1974)*
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up (2015)*
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)* (Unrated Version)
Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning (1985)*
Missing In Action (1984)*
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)*
The Nanny
The Natural (1984)
Now, Voyager (1942)
One Day (2011)*
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)*
Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)*
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)*
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (1988)*
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989)*
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow (1994)*
Primal Fear (1996)*
Reasonable Doubt (2014)*
Red Dawn (1984)*
The Return (2006)*
Risky Business (1983)*
Roger & Me (1989)
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
Sneakers (1992)*
Space Jam (1996)
Speed 2 Cruise Control (1997)*
Spellbound (2003)*
Stuart Little (1999)
The Shack (2017)*
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)* (Extended Version)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Wanderlust (2012)*
The Warriors (1979)* (Director's Cut)
The Watch (2012)*
White Noise (2005)*
The Wild Life (2016)*
Within (2016)*
Wolves At The Door (2017)*
April 2
On the Spectrum
April 3
Ted (2012)* (Unrated Version)
April 6
Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B
April 7
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere*
South Side, Season 1
April 9
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open) (2019)*
The Other Two, Season 1
April 10
The New Mutants (2020)*
April 11
The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere*
April 13
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere*
April 15
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16
Mortal Kombat (2021), Warner Bros. Film Premiere
April 17
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)*
April 18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere*
April 20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel*
April 22
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me (2020)*
First Ladies (2020)
Princess Cut (2020)*
Rizo (2020)*
April 23
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere*
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century)*
April 24
Dreamgirls (2006)*
April 26
The Artist (2011)
April 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
April 1
A Soldier's Story
About A Boy
Aloha
American Pastoral
Anaconda
Burn After Reading
Daddy's Little Girls
Dear John
For Colored Girls
Four Rooms
Fun Size
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)
Midnight Sun
Moneyball (2011)
Mud
October Sky
Road To Perdition
Salt
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Step Up Revolution
Surf's Up
The 6th Day
The Bone Collector
The Great Debaters
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Sting
The Sting Ii
Tombstone
Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love
What Women Want
April 2
Moment Of Truth
April 8
Bleed For This
April 9
Noah
April 10
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
April 16
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
April 18
Side Effects
April 20
Carol
April 1
Accident Man (2018)
Airport (1970)
Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)
Bad Country (2014)
Basic (2003)
Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich (2016)
Dragged Across Concrete (2018)
Drive (2011)
Earthquake (1974)
Fury (2014)
Kill 'Em All (2017)
Gods of Egypt (2016)
Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)
Man of Tai Chi (2013)
Priest (2011)
Running Scared (2006)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Legend of Hercules (2014)
Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009)
All About Benjamins (2002)
Coming to America (1988)
Daddy's Little Girls (2007)
Get on the Bus (1996)
House Party (1-5) (1995 - 2013)
Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
The Wash (2001)
Adaptation (2002)
Click (2006)
Coneheads (1993)
D.E.B.S (2005)
Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)
Elektra Luxx (2010)
Guess Who (2005)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Problem Child 3 (1994)
Running with Scissors (2006)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)
The Toy (1982)
Wayne's World (1992)
American History X (1998)
Blue Jasmine (2013)
Bobby (2006)
Concussion (2015)
Double Platinum (1999)
Feel the Noise (2007)
I Saw the Light (2016)
Moon (2009)
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)
Risen (2016)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Cotton Club Encore (1984)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
30 Days of Night (2007)
30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)
Cry Wolf (2005)
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
Home Invasion (2015)
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)
Raw (2016)
The Intruders (2015)
The Unborn (2009)
Wer (2013)
American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)
Casper and Wendy's Ghostly Adventures (2002)
Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004)
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie (2002)
Muppets From Space (1999)
Open Season 3 (2010)
The Land Before Time Direct-to-Video Franchise (1988-2016)
The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)
The Swan Princess (1994)
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)
Premium (2006)
Sense & Sensibility (1995)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
The Way We Were (1997)
The Wackness (2008)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Cross (2011)
Flatliners (2017)
Kin (2018)
Resident Evil (2002)
Resident Evil: Extinct (2007)
Signs (2002)
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
UFO (2018)
Exposed (2016)
Killing Them Softly (2012)
Lonely Hearts (2006)
Passengers (2008)
Premonition (2007)
Straw Dogs (2011)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
Untraceable (2008)
Under Suspicion (2000)
U-Turn (1997)
When the Bough Breaks (2016)
TV Series
Ambitions (2019) - Season 1
Charlie's Angels (1976) - Seasons 1-5
Dilbert (1999) - Seasons 1-2
Drive (2007) - Season 1
Felix the Cat (1958) - Season 1
Gidget (1965) - Season 1
I Dream of Jeannie (1965) - Seasons 1-5
Jumanji: The Animated Series (1996) - Seasons 1-3
Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2018) - Season
Party of Five (1994) - Seasons 1-6
Pan Am (2011) - Season 1
Spartacus (2004) - Season 1
Starsky & Hutch (1975) - Seasons 1-4
Strong Medicine (2000) - Seasons 1-6
Survivor's Remorse (2014-2017) - Seasons 1-4
The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) - Mini-series
The Partridge Family (1970) - Seasons 1-4
The Underdog (1964)
April 2
Air Strike (2018)
April 5
Backfire (2017)
Kevin Hart's What Now: All Access (2016)
TV Series
The PJs (1999) - Seasons 1-3
April 15
Slumber (2017)
Beyond White Space (2018)
TV Series
Def Comedy Jam (1992) - Season 1
Olivia (2009) - Seasons 1-2
Swamp Thing (2019) - Seasons 1-3
April 19
Hearts and Bones (2019)
