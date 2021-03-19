Looking for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu this month? April on Hulu is a good month for real life on the screen, with a trio of documentaries examining the wild spending and partying of the company WeWork, the hunt for a triple homicide said to be committed by -- hold on to your butt -- Bigfoot, and the lives of female comedians fighting stereotypes in a male-dominated business. And of course, April's biggest Hulu release is Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

Additionally, a few of the Die Hard films lead the month's wave of classic movies, which also includes Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Monster's Ball, The Sandlot, and the Sex and the City film franchise. OK, maybe they're not all "classics." As for TV premieres, you'll get Manifest Season 3 and Freeform's new teen drama Cruel Summer. Here's a list of everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu in April.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

Available April 2

If Fyre Fest was a company, it might be WeWork of the late 2010s. The commercial real estate company that provided office space for small startups was able to accrue tons of cash investment, and, under the guidance of its co-founder Adam Neumann, spent a lot of that money on partying and wild ideas. This documentary film charts the meteoric rise and spectacular fall of Neumann, including his work "summer camps" -- corporate retreats with expensive hip-hop concerts, open bars, and a cultish ideology. If you've followed the saga, you probably won't find anything new that you haven't already read, but seeing it play out in footage and hearing the absurd details in interviews will leave your jaw on the floor.





Hysterical

Available April 3 (airs on FX April 2)

"Women aren't as funny as men" is one of the stupidest things I've ever heard, but it's the impetus behind this documentary that sets out to prove that it's asinine. Speaking with some of the top female comedians today, tomorrow, and yesterday -- Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Sherri Shepherd, and many more -- Hysterical goes inside the personal stories of women breaking boundaries in the male-dominated world of stand-up comedy.







Spontaneous

Available April 12

This coming-of-age high school romance film mixes the pains of growing up with the pains of blowing up. 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford and All the Money in the World's Charlie Plummer star as kids at a high school going about their normal lives when the student body begins spontaneously combusting all over the halls. Some kids put their hearts into everything; these kids put their hearts, guts, and viscera all over everything. As gimmicky as it sounds, critics found it to be smarter than it seems.



Sasquatch

Available April 20 aka 4/20 Blaze It Day

What kind of ghost stories are told around a campfire that doesn't use wood for fuel, but instead uses dank sticky-icky weed? Probably the tale behind Sasquatch, a docuseries from the Duplass Brothers about the murder of three men at the hands (or feet?) of a Sasquatch, aka Bigfoot, in the wilds of illegal pot farms in Northern California's Emerald Triangle. Part true-crime series, part supernatural hunting show, and part small-town tall tales with oddball characters, Sasquatch follows an investigative reporter searching for the truth and separating fact from fiction from sources who are probably all stoned out of their gourds. Fair warning: The Sasquatch content dries up early, which makes it kind of a rip-off for those here for Bigfoot, but the murder mystery certainly does not.





The Handmaid's Tale

Season 4 premieres April 28

Who needs escapism when you can have the least escapist show on TV? The Handmaid's Tale has been out of commission for nearly two years, but it returns with a spirit of revolution that feels as timely as ever. Season 4 picks up with June (Elisabeth Moss) fanning the flames of rebellion in Gilead — and potentially getting a little too caught up in her quest for revenge. Here's hoping this season widens its scope to spend more time with the women whose lives she keeps putting in danger. Blessed be the hashtag resistance. -Kelly Connolly





