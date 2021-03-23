The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in April

Michael B. Jordan, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Amazon Studios

If you're looking for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon in April, welcome. There are a couple of big drops happening this month, starting with the new Lena Waithe-produced horror series Them (April 9), about a Black family who move into an all-white neighborhood in the '50s. There's also Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which premieres April 30 and stars Michael B. Jordan.

As always, there are a ton of great movies hitting the platform too, like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Inception, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Moonrise Kingdom, which all arrive April 1. And lest we forget the insane-looking Russell Crowe movie Unhinged, which didn't get a proper theatrical release thanks to COVID-19 and will now stream on Amazon on April 2.

Our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon in April are below





The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon in April

Unhinged

Available April 2

This is one of those movies where the title seems so perfectly and hilariously on the nose you can't help but marvel at it. Russell Crowe plays a man who gets into an altercation with a young woman at a traffic light and then decides to... stalk her and everyone she knows? Cool! He really does seem unhinged!

Them

Available April 9

Someone on Twitter called this show "Get Us Out of Lovecraft Country" and what could I possibly say about it that would sum it up any better? Them, which is executive produced by Lena Waithe, does kind of look like an amalgamation of all of those things, if its spooky, unsettling trailer is anything to go by. Set in 1953, the horror series follows a Black family who move from their home in North Carolina into an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. And because this is a scary show, of course the family quickly discovers that things are a lot more sinister around those parts than they ever could've expected.



Arrival

Available April 26

Let me just get real for a second: Amy Adams was robbed of an Oscar for this Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi film in which she stars as a linguist who is tasked by with figuring out how to communicate with aliens who have landed on Earth. Arrival might not sound like the kind of movie that will make you cry uncontrollably while you think about humanity, but trust me when I say you should have some tissues ready when you sit down to watch. It's beautiful!

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse

Available April 30

As we know from Jack Ryan, Amazon is very much in the Tom Clancy business, but this time, Michael B. Jordan is taking over as star. He plays John Clark, a Navy SEAL seeking justice after the murder of his pregnant wife. He joins forces with a fellow Navy SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a CIA agent (Jamie Bell) and spends the movie looking sweaty and shooting guns.

