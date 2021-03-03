Bosch Is Getting a Spin-Off Starring Titus Welliver

Titus Welliver, Bosch Saeed Adyani, Amazon Prime

Calling all Bosch heads. If you still haven't accepted that the upcoming seventh season of the Amazon crime drama will be its last, you won't have to live without Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in your life for long. IMDb TV announced on Wednesday that it has picked up a Bosch spin-off, per Variety, and Welliver has signed on to reprise his role.

The series is currently untitled but will follow Bosch as he embarks on the next chapter of his career as a homicide detective and private investigator. When he finds himself working with his former enemy, Honey "Money" Chandler (played by Mimi Rogers, who is also set to return), the two have to learn to navigate their complicated history in order to seek justice. Madison Lintz will reprise her role as Maddie Bosch, Harry's daughter.

There's currently no premiere date set, though it's scheduled to begin filming later this year. Michael Connelly, who created the original series, will also be involved.

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement! To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift," Welliver said in a statement shared by Variety. "The process of shooting season seven with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily, so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, 'let's go.' To all of our Bosch fans, thank for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better."

Bosch Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Amazon.