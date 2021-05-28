What to Stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and More in June 2021

Join or Sign In
Summer is approaching and when it is too hot to fire up the barbecue or walk to the pool, streaming services will always be there to give you a reason to stay on the couch. June is bringing in some premium title heat as summer kicks off, so honestly, why are you going outside?
Lokiis coming to Disney+ on June 9, two days earlier than expected, and that weekend Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon Chu's In the Heights will stream on HBO Max. The teens in the family should be excited for Love, Victor Season 2 on Hulu on June 11. Meanwhile, the kids can check out Luca on Disney+ on June 18.
Netflix, of course, should never be discounted with the final season of Kim's Convenience and Feel Good both hitting the service in June. Amazon is ready for you to get Bosched at the end of the month with the crime procedural's farewell season too (but we hear there is a spin-off in the works that is basically still Bosch?).
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in June below.
June 1
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings:
Season 1
Happy Endings:
Season 2
Happy Endings:
Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
— Netflix Family
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone
: Season 7
Carnaval — Netflix Film
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special
Creator's File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series
Dancing Queens — Netflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — Netflix Film
Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series
Trippin' with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film
Xtreme — Netflix Film
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake — Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
— Netflix Original Series
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
Skater Girl — Netflix Film
Trese — Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series
June 15
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town
: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
— Netflix Interactive Experience
Workin' Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
— Netflix Documentary
Silver Skates — Netflix Film
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Katla — Netflix Original Series
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family — Netflix Film
Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
Fatherhood — Netflix Film
Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
June 19
Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
June 22
This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
June 23
Good on Paper — Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
— Netflix Documentary
June 25
The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Ice Road — Netflix Film
Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
June 26
Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
— Netflix Anime
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
June 30
America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
— Netflix Documentary
June 1
Changing the Game: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)
Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime... (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting... (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
June 2
America's Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)
June 3
MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
June 5
Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Rams (2021)
June 7
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
June 8
The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)
Legion Of Brothers (2017)
June 9
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
June 10
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (2019)
June 11
Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)
Come True (2021)
June 13
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy's Wonderland (2021)
June 14
Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)
June 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy
Her Name Is Chef (2020)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
The Outside Story (2021)
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)
June 17
DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Phobias (2021)
June 18
Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 20
The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 (Corus)
Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 - 2 (Corus)
Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 (Corus)
Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 - 2 (Corus)
Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 (Corus)
Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Hostiles (2017)
June 22
Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
June 24
An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
False Positive (2021) (Hulu Original)
Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
June 26
The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)
June 27
Safer at Home (2021)
June 29
Bratz : The Movie (2007)
Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
Jack Reacher (2012)
The Sweet Life (2016)
June 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo' Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
Series
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 4
Series
Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 9
Series
Billions: Season 4
June 11
Movies
Pinocchio (2020)
Series
Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
June 18
Series
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 25
Series
Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 4
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney Amphibia
(S2)
Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Texas Throwdown
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Us Again
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Episode 204, "The Storm"
Big Shot - Episode 108, "Everything to Me"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 106
Marvel Studios Legends
June 9
Loki - Series Premiere
June 11
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
The Happiest Millionaire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
(S3) - Ep. Portugal's Rugged Coast
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
Zenimation - Season Two Premiere
Big Shot - Episode 109, "Beth MacBeth"
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 205, "The Quinceañero"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 107
June 16
Loki - Episode 102
June 18
Dino Ranch (S1)
Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. The Maine Ingredient
Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
Luca - Film Premiere
Big Shot - Finale, Episode 110, "Marvyn's Playbook"
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 206. "Yes, And..."
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 108
June 23
Loki - Episode 103
June 25
Disney's Bunk'd (S4)
PJ Masks (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Croatia's Coastal Adventure
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Premiere
Wolfgang - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 207, "The Field Trip"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 109
June 30
Loki - Episode 104
June 1
A Shot In The Dark (1964) (HBO)
The American President (1995)
The Aviator (2004) (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008) (HBO)
Black Rain (1989) (HBO)
Bless The Child (2000) (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)
Camelot (1967)
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983) (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things (2003) (HBO)
Disaster Movie (2008) (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep (2019) (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Drillbit Taylor (2008) (HBO)
Eight Men Out (1988) (HBO)
El Cantante (2007)
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son) (2019) (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription) (2019) (HBO)
Extract (2009) (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Fast Company (1979) (HBO)
Feast Of Love (2007) (HBO)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Grifters (1990) (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (2011)
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005) (HBO)
How To Be Single (2016) (HBO)
Humboldt County (2008) (HBO)
Iris (2001) (HBO)
It Takes Two (1995) (HBO)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Just Married (2003) (HBO)
Kajillionaire (2020) (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon (2010)
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy (2011)
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory (2003)
The Manhattan Project (1986) (HBO)
Matchstick Men (2003) (HBO)
Mindhunters (2005) (HBO)
Miss Congeniality (2000)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2013) (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
Orange County (2002) (HBO)
Other People's Money (1991) (HBO)
Pale Rider (1985)
The Pink Panther (1964) (HBO)
The Pink Panther (2006) (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009) (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent (1990) (HBO)
Rat Race (2001) (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther (1975) (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther (1978) (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Shazam! (2019)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Son Of The Pink Panther (1993) (HBO)
Stoker (2013) (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight (2011) (HBO)
This Is 40 (2012) (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor (1975) (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Trail Of The Pink Panther (1982) (HBO)
True Romance (1993)
Victor/Victoria (1982)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
Without a Trace
June 2
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter) (2020) (HBO)
June 5
Clueless (1995) (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles
June 8
Billy on the Street
Killerman (2019) (HBO)
June 9
Young Hearts (2020)
June 10
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights
June 12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) (HBO)
June 15
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things (2021) (HBO)
June 18
Super Friends
June 19
Fatale (2020) (HBO)
June 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (2020) (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
SERIES
June 1
Secrets and Lies Seasons 1-2
June 15
Rel -Season 1
MOVIES
June 1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Accepted
Addicted
Adrift
Alamo, The
Aliens
All The Money In The World
Annie (2014)
The Big Lebowski
Birdman
Black Swan (2010)
Burlesque
Child 44
Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)
The Deep
Escape Plan
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Fallen
Fan Girl
A Fantastic Woman
The Fourth Kind
Free Birds
Fried Green Tomatoes
Grandma (2015)
The Guest
Gulliver's Travels (2010)
Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army
The Hunted
Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit
Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers
Lost In Translation
Love & Other Drugs
Lovestruck: The Musical
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights
Monster High: Welcome To Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love
My Fake Fiance
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
The Opposite Of Sex
Orlando
Pain & Gain
Revenge Of The Bridesmaids
Risen
Rock Dog
Saint Laurent (Spc)
Saving Face (2004)
The Secret Of My Success
Sideways
St. Vincent
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Unborn
Water For Elephants
When In Rome
You, Me, And Dupree
June 16
In Bruges
Paddington
June 1
Anna (1987)
Air Force One (1997)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Gamer (2009)
Passenger 57 (1992)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Snitch (2013)
The Hunter's Prayer (2017)
War (2007)
Blood+ (2000)
Dr. Slump (1981)
Hustle & Flow (2005)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Let's Do It Again (1975)
Preacher's Kid (2010)
South Central (1992)
The Ladies Man (2000)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Guess Who (2005)
How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)
All the King's Men (2006)
American Hustle (2013)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Brick (2005)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
JFK (1991)
Message in a Bottle (1999)
My Sister's Keeper (2009)
Rain Man (1988)
Rent (2005)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Striptease (1996)
The Truman Show (1998)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Troy (2004)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
American Psycho 2 (2002)
#FollowFriday (2016)
Ghost Ship (2002)
House on Haunted Hill (1999)
Isle of the Dead (2016)
Silent Hill (2006)
Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
Annie (2014)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Rock Dog (2016)
Rugrats Go Wild (2003)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)
Kin (2018)
Knock Knock (2015)
Layer Cake (2004)
Sleepers (1996)
Poseidon (2005)
Predestination (2014)
Stargate (1994)
Unthinkable (2010)
Virus (1999)
Wind River (2017)
American Heist (2014)
Brooklyn's Finest (2009)
Killers (2010)
The Legend of Hercules (2014)
June 11
I Still See You (2018)
June 16
Paddington (2014)
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
June 1
Akeelah and the Bee (2006)*
American Beauty (1999)
The Ant Bully (2006)*
Beauty Shop (2005)
The Birdcage (1996)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)*
Blue Steak (1999)
The Bone Collector (1999)*
Brokeback Mountain (2006)*
Bruce Almighty (2003)*
Career Opportunities (1991)
The Change-Up (2011)*
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003)*
Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
Far From Heaven (2002)
Fast Five (2011)*
Ghostbusters (1984)*
Ghostbusters II (1989)*
Hitch (2005)*
Hollywoodland (2006)*
The Hurt Locker (2009)*
Jurassic Park (1993)*
Jurassic Park III (2001)*
Killing Escobar (2021)*
Little Fockers (2010)*
Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997)*
Love & Mercy (2015)*
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)*
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)*
The Matrix (1999)*
Meet the Fockers (2004)*
Meet the Parents (2000)*
Milk (2008)*
Nanny McPhee (2006)*
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)*
National Lampoon's Animal House (1978)*
Neighbors (2014)
Patriot Games (1992)
Peter Pan (2003)*
Phantasm II (1988)*
Pitch Black (2000)*
Rebellion! Stonewall! (2019)
Religulous (2008)*
Snakes on a Plane (2006)*
Spy Game (2001)
The Thing ('11) (2011)*
Wild Card (2015*)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
Drag Heals, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
Pride, Season 1
Transcendent, Season 1-2
June 2
America's Got Talent, Season 16 (NBC)
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams, Episode 1
June 3
We Are Lady Parts, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
WWE Miz & Mrs., Season 2
June 4
Making It, Season 3 (NBC)
June 6
WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio's Make History
June 7
Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
Wild Life, Season 1
Devil May Care, Season 1
Hell Den, Season 2
The Pole, Season 1
The Summoner, Season 1
June 9
Vanderpump Dogs, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 2
June 10
TrollsTopia, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
June 11
Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5
June 13
WWE Untold: The Nexus
June 16
Paddington, 2014
Tower Heist, 2011*
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 3
June 17
Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
June 20
WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 21
Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives
Superstars (WWE), 8 New Episodes
June 23
Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
Challenge the Champ, Season 1
Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4
June 27
Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 30
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5