What to Stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and More in June 2021

Summer is approaching and when it is too hot to fire up the barbecue or walk to the pool, streaming services will always be there to give you a reason to stay on the couch. June is bringing in some premium title heat as summer kicks off, so honestly, why are you going outside?

Lokiis coming to Disney+ on June 9, two days earlier than expected, and that weekend Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon Chu's In the Heights will stream on HBO Max. The teens in the family should be excited for Love, Victor Season 2 on Hulu on June 11. Meanwhile, the kids can check out Luca on Disney+ on June 18.

Netflix, of course, should never be discounted with the final season of Kim's Convenience and Feel Good both hitting the service in June. Amazon is ready for you to get Bosched at the end of the month with the crime procedural's farewell season too (but we hear there is a spin-off in the works that is basically still Bosch?).

Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in May below.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide





