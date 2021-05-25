The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in June

Titus Welliver and Jamie Hector, Bosch Amazon Studios

If you want to celebrate the arrival of summer by staying inside and watching stuff on TV, far be it for us to judge you. There are a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out on Amazon in June, the biggest being the seventh and final season of the Boschiest show on TV, Bosch,which premieres on June 25. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack is set to premiere on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series, Dom, premieres on June 4.

On the non-originals end, Season 4 of Showtime's Billions makes its way to Amazon on June 9. And, as usual, there are a bunch of movies to watch, like Step Brothers, Burn After Reading, and Fight Club, all of which land on the platform on June 1. Oh, and in case this one escaped you, a supremely weird-looking live action Pinocchio movie came out in 2020 and was nominated for a couple of Oscars, and on June 11 you can watch it, if you so choose, on Amazon. Why not, right?

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon in June

Dom

Available June 4

Dom is a Brazilian crime show about a boy who grows up to become an infamous Rio de Janeiro drug lord. It is also a show that sort of looks like an amalgamation of every other show that already exists, from Narcos to Breaking Bad to Ozark to Power. If it ain't broke!

Billions, Season 4

Available June 9

If you're among those who don't have a Showtime subscription but are still addicted to the bad capitalist boys of Billions, you'll be thrilled to know Amazon is finally making the fourth season available for your streaming pleasure. Season 4 of the soapy, campy drama saw Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) team up to form an uneasy alliance against their many enemies, including Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich) and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon).



Pinocchio

Available June 11

This is not the classic 1940 cartoon, nor is it the Robert Zemeckis movie starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto -- this is, in fact, a different Pinocchio movie. Let's call it "Italian Pinocchio," since it was directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone. Although typing those works makes me feel insane and I personally would say that three Pinocchios is far too many Pinocchios, I am not a rich film studio executive and therefore have no say in the matter. There's actually a good chance you missed this movie entirely (a lot was going on in 2020) but it was nominated for two Oscars, and it very much is a thing that exists. You probably already know the story: Lonely adult man makes a wooden puppet, the wooden puppet comes to life, and in the middle a bunch of young boys get turned into donkeys. What else is there to say? Pinocchio unsettles me more than just about any other figure from my childhood, so I will not be watching Italian Pinocchio. If you do, please let me know how it is.

Flack, Season 2

Available June 11

Anna Paquin's underrated dramedy about an American public relations executive living in London who spends her time cleaning up celebrity messes is back for Season 2. Some people watch Law & Order to get their crime-of-the-week fix, others watch Flack for their crisis of the week.

Bosch, Season 7

Available June 25

It's time to Bosch one last time, Bosch heads. The seventh and final season of Amazon's cop show catches us up with Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursue two separate murder investigations that will take them inside the dangerous world of the drug trade. Don't be too sad about Bosch wrapping up, though: IMDb TV is making a spin-off and Welliver is set to reprise his role.

