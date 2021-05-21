The Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Hulu in June

Dave Burd, Dave Ray Mickshaw/FX

After a film-filled May loaded with great things to watch, Hulu is taking a bit of a breather with its new releases in June. But that doesn't mean you should do something drastic like go outside or anything. The month starts off strong with the streaming premiere of the incredibly important and relevant documentary Changing the Game, following a trio of transgender athletes as they battle bigotry and hatred to compete in the sports they love. Pride month also gets the second season of Love, Victor, a TV series about a teen struggling with his sexual orientation set in the same universe as the film Love, Simon.

But how about a double dose of the great Nicolas Cage, first as a voice actor in the family film The Croods: A New Age, and second in something you'd expect him to be in, the drive-in movie Willy's Wonderland in which he goes bonkers on a bunch of bloodthirsty robots. And for comedy, the second season of FX's Dave premieres mid-month. For more, here's everything coming to Hulu in June.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Changing the Game

Available June 1

One of the most talked-about issues in sports today is the role of transgender athletes in athletics -- should trans women be allowed to compete in female sports? -- and the award-winning documentary Changing the Game looks at the subject from the point of view of three transgender athletes fighting for their right to compete. The centerpiece is trans man Mack Beggs, who was given two options by Texas: wrestle as his assigned sex (female) or quit. He chose to wrestle.







The Croods: A New Age

Available June 9

The delayed follow-up to the 2013 animated feature The Croods finds the prehistoric family searching for a new place to live, but when they come across the perfect spot, they find it's already inhabited... by technologically advanced homo sapiens! Darned evolution! The cast is still great, with Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds joined by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.





Love, Victor

Season 2 available June 11

Season 2 of Hulu's heartwarming Love, Victor arrives this June and will pick up right where Season 1 left off, with Victor (Michael Cimino) announcing to his parents that he's gay. While the freshman season explored Victor's difficulty in accepting who he was, Season 2 will push Victor to own his identity even when people around him aren't supportive, including those closest to him. While Victor continues to be challenged — by friends old and new — the show remains uplifting and charming and with Victor not in his head so much, we get to see more of the fun characters around him and those relationships grow in ways they couldn't when Victor wasn't being honest with them in the first season. -Megan Vick



Willy's Wonderland

Available June 13

After you hear Nic Cage's voice in The Croods: A New Age, shift gears and watch what he does best: star in incredibly weird movies. In the demented horror-comedy Willy's Wonderland, Cage stars as a drifter who gets a job cleaning up one of those kids' pizza parlors with animatronic animals in jug bands -- think the nightmare that is Chuck E. Cheese. But since this is a Nic Cage movie, the robots come to life and try to kill him, sending him on an android-murdering rampage with blood and bolts flying everywhere.



Dave

Season 2 premieres June 17 (June 16 on FX)

A show about a guy who raps about his penis has no business being as good as it is, but Dave overcame its self-described shortcomings to be one of the best surprises of 2020. Dave "Lil' Dicky" Burd plays a slight exaggeration of himself, a man who's overconfident in his rapping skills but self-conscious about everything else as he tries to make it from viral sensation to full-blown superstar. The first few episodes of Season 1 weren't great, but just before the midpoint of the season, Dave found its humanity and channeled all the way to the gonzo finale. Let's hope Season 2 rides that momentum. (Trailer above is for Season 1 because FX hasn't released the Season 2 trailer yet)



