What Is Walmart Plus? Here are the Membership Benefits, Streaming Access, Price Info, & More You Need To Know

Forget Amazon Prime. Walmart has their own subscription service — with free access to Paramount+ and Spotify Premium
Move over Amazon Prime. Walmart has a new members-only club that offers exclusive benefits that work online and in-stores, an advantage the retailer has over Amazon. Walmart+ is Walmart's membership program that goes far and beyond. Here's the lowdown.
Launched in Sept. 2020, Walmart+ is the retailer's subscription service that has several key perks that shoppers can't get anywhere else -- including exclusive deals, special members-only discount days, free two-day shipping (with no order minimum) from Walmart.com, fuel savings, and much more.
Walmart+ goes for $98/yr. for the annual plan, or $13/mo. to go month-to-month. Both the annual plan and the monthly plan are cheaper than Amazon Prime, which goes for $139/yr. and $15/mo., respectively.
Interested? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the perks and savings.
Want to watch hit originals, such as 1883, The Offer, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more? Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan (a $60 value) at no additional cost with a membership for Walmart+. It's one of the best ways to get Paramount+ for free, along with other exclusive savings at Walmart.
In addition, Walmart+ members can also get six months of ad-free Spotify Premium for free (a $59 value).
If you live near a Walmart and a participating gas station, then it might be worth signing up for Walmart+ -- especially if your local Walmart sells groceries. With zero shipping and grocery delivery fees, the subscription service could save you money throughout the year.
Meanwhile, Walmart+ is one of the best ways to get free Paramount+ and Spotify Premium, which makes the pot a little sweeter. It also tops Amazon Prime because the service works online at Walmart.com and in-stores at more than 3,500 Walmart Supercenters in the US. By comparison, Amazon only has a small handful of brick-and-mortar stores.
If you're still on the fence, Walmart+ offers a 30-day free trial to try out the service before you commit. If you're still not into it, you can cancel anytime before the 30-day trial is over. No harm. No foul.
