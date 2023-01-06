What Is Walmart Plus? Here are the Membership Benefits, Streaming Access, Price Info, & More You Need To Know

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Move over Amazon Prime. Walmart has a new members-only club that offers exclusive benefits that work online and in-stores, an advantage the retailer has over Amazon. Walmart+ is Walmart's membership program that goes far and beyond. Here's the lowdown.

What is Walmart Plus?

Launched in Sept. 2020, Walmart+ is the retailer's subscription service that has several key perks that shoppers can't get anywhere else -- including exclusive deals, special members-only discount days, free two-day shipping (with no order minimum) from Walmart.com, fuel savings, and much more.

Here's are the perks when you sign up for Walmart Plus

How Much Does Walmart Plus Cost?

Walmart+ goes for $98/yr. for the annual plan, or $13/mo. to go month-to-month. Both the annual plan and the monthly plan are cheaper than Amazon Prime, which goes for $139/yr. and $15/mo., respectively.

Paramount Plus and Spotify Streaming

Want to watch hit originals, such as 1883, The Offer, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more? Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan (a $60 value) at no additional cost with a membership for Walmart+. It's one of the best ways to get Paramount+ for free, along with other exclusive savings at Walmart.

In addition, Walmart+ members can also get six months of ad-free Spotify Premium for free (a $59 value).

What are the Benefits of Walmart Plus?



Free next day and two-day shipping. Walmart+ members can take advantage of free two-day shipping with no order minimum on Walmart.com. And since there are thousands of Walmart locations across the country, members can also get free next-day or two-day shipping from their local store. However, there is an order minimum of $35 for local store shipping.

Walmart+ members can take advantage of free two-day shipping with no order minimum on Walmart.com. And since there are thousands of Walmart locations across the country, members can also get free next-day or two-day shipping from their local store. However, there is an order minimum of $35 for local store shipping. Fuel savings. Members can also save up to 10 cents per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Murphy gas stations nationwide.

Members can also save up to 10 cents per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Murphy gas stations nationwide. Scan & Go app. Access to Walmart's Scan & Go mobile app, which allows members to scan and pay for products at their local Walmart. No more standing in line for cashiers.

Access to Walmart's Scan & Go mobile app, which allows members to scan and pay for products at their local Walmart. No more standing in line for cashiers. Spotify Premium access. Six months of Spotify Premium, which is the music streamer's ad-free plan.

Six months of Spotify Premium, which is the music streamer's ad-free plan. Early access to deals. Walmart+ members can get early access to deals before the general public during sale events like Walmart's Deals For Days, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and more.

Walmart+ members can get early access to deals before the general public during sale events like Walmart's Deals For Days, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and more. Free Paramount+ streaming. Paramount+'s Essential Plan is free for all Walmart+ members. The streaming service includes live news and sports, along with popular movies and TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, MTV/VH1, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+'s Essential Plan is free for all Walmart+ members. The streaming service includes live news and sports, along with popular movies and TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, MTV/VH1, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel. Walmart shopping rewards. Walmart partnered with Ibotta to give Walmart+ members cashback rebates on items available online and in-stores with up to $500/yr. in rewards.

Walmart partnered with Ibotta to give Walmart+ members cashback rebates on items available online and in-stores with up to $500/yr. in rewards. Home grocery delivery. For an additional $40/yr. ($138/yr. in total), Walmart+ members get free grocery deliveries from their local Walmart Supercenter to their homes.

Our Final Take

If you live near a Walmart and a participating gas station, then it might be worth signing up for Walmart+ -- especially if your local Walmart sells groceries. With zero shipping and grocery delivery fees, the subscription service could save you money throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Walmart+ is one of the best ways to get free Paramount+ and Spotify Premium, which makes the pot a little sweeter. It also tops Amazon Prime because the service works online at Walmart.com and in-stores at more than 3,500 Walmart Supercenters in the US. By comparison, Amazon only has a small handful of brick-and-mortar stores.

If you're still on the fence, Walmart+ offers a 30-day free trial to try out the service before you commit. If you're still not into it, you can cancel anytime before the 30-day trial is over. No harm. No foul.

