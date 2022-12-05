Want to stream your favorite movies and TV shows for free? Walmart has you covered.

Right now, you can get Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan (a $5/mo. value) at no additional cost with a membership for Walmart+ -- the retailer's discount club and subscription service (think of it as Amazon Prime, but for Walmart Stores, Walmart Supercenters, and Walmart.com). It's one of the best ways to get Paramount+ for free, along with other exclusive savings at Walmart.

For $98/yr. for an annual plan (or $13/mo. for a monthly plan), you can get member's perks, such as free shipping (with no order minimum), free grocery delivery from your local Walmart, fuel discounts at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and other gas stations across the U.S., access to Spotify Premium, and much more.

Want to know more? Learn more about Walmart+ here.

Watch 1883, The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, and more for free — Walmart+ now comes with Paramount+ at no additional cost Getty Images

Please note: This deal is for Walmart+ members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as get other member perks.

Paramount+ is the home of hit original series, such as 1883, The Offer, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Players, The Good Fight, and more; as well as original movies, like Secret Headquarters, Orphan: First Kill, Honor Society, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, and much more. It's also where you'll find recent blockbusters, including Smile, The Lost City, Scream (2022), Jackass Forever, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and many others.

Free Paramount+ is now included with a Walmart+ membership Getty Images

In addition, the streaming service has live sports with NFL on CBS, SEC, UEFA, NWSL, and SPFL games (along with other sports leagues), as well as live news from CBS News, CBS Sports, 60 Minutes, and more. You'll also find Paramount Global "hubs" for popular movies and TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, MTV/VH1, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.