Ultimate Christmas and Holiday Movies and Specials Guide 2022

Christmas in the Wilds*

Christmas in the Pines*

Romance in the Wilds*

An Evergreen Christmas

A Christmas Star

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Comes Home

Christmas Mail

A Christmas Switch

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

Second Chance Christmas

Merry Kissmas

How Sarah Got Her Wings

A Puppy For Christmas

Snowmance

The Spruces & The Pines

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Kiss 2

Back to Christmas

Naughty & Nice

Christmas in the Smokies



Home Alone

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 1

7a/6c The Simpsons

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c The Santa Clause

1:30/12:30c The Santa Clause 2

4/3c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6/5c Home Alone

8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c The Simpsons



Friday, Dec. 2

7a/6c The Preacher's Wife

9:30a/8:30c Jingle All the Way 2

11:35a/10:35c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:15/1:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:20/3:20c Home Alone

6:50/5:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:30/8:30c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

11:30/10:30c The Star (2017)

1:30a/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)



Saturday, Dec. 3

7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30a/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9a/8c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30a/9:30c The Star (2017)

12:30/11:30c The Santa Clause

2:40/1:40c The Santa Clause 2

5:10/4:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:15/6:15c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:15/8:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:20/9:20c Frosty the Snowman

10:50/9:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55/10:55c Disney's A Christmas Carol



Sunday, Dec. 4

7a/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:05a/7:05c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:10a/9:10c The Search for Santa Paws

12:15/11:15c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:20/1:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4/3c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05/4:05c Frosty the Snowman

5:35/4:35c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40/5:40c Home Alone

9:10/8:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50/10:50c Daddy's Home 2



Monday, Dec. 5

7a/6c Family Guy

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c Holiday in Handcuffs

1:35/12:35 Daddy's Home 2

3:45/2:45c Home Alone

6:15/5:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55/7:55c Scrooged

12a/11c Snow



Tuesday, Dec. 6

7a/6c Stealing Christmas

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

12/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2/1c Jingle All the Way 2

4/3c Scrooged

6/5c Home Alone

8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c Snow 2: Brain Freeze



Wednesday, Dec. 7

7a/6c Home Alone 3

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c Home Alone

2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause

6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause 2

9/8c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12a/11c The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 8

7a/6c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:30a/9:30c Unaccompanied Minors

12:30/11:30 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2/1c Prancer Returns

4/3c Disney's A Christmas Carol

6/7c Home Alone

8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c Christmas in Boston



Friday, Dec. 9

7a/6c Unaccompanied Minors

9:05a/8:05c Home Alone

11:35a/10:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15/1:15c Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

4:15/3:15c Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

6:20/5:20c Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

8:50/7:50c Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11/10c Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:30/10:30c Home Alone



Saturday, Dec. 10

7a/6c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05a/8:05c The Search for Santa Paws

11:05a/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10/12:10 Home Alone

3:40/2:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20/5:20c Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:50/7:50c Frozen II (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11/10c Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:30/10:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)



Sunday, Dec. 11

7a/6c Prancer Returns

9a/8c Unaccompanied Minors

11:05a/10:05c Jingle All the Way 2

1:10/12:10c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40/1:40c Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:45/3:45c The Santa Clause

6:55/5:55c The Santa Clause 2

9:25/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30/10:30c Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere



Monday, Dec. 12

7a/6c Family Guy

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

1/12c Home for the Holidays (1995)

3:30/2:30c Last Christmas

6/5c Home Alone

8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c Christmas Cupid



Tuesday, Dec. 13

7a/6c Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere

8a/7c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:30a/7:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

10:30a/9:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30a/10:30c Home Alone

2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause

6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause 2

9/8c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12a/11c Snowglobe"



Wednesday, Dec. 14

7a/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c Almost Christmas

2/1c The Perfect Holiday

4/3c The Preacher's Wife

6:30/5:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9/8c Disney's A Christmas Carol

12a/11c The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 15

7a/6c Call Me Claus

10:30a/9:30c The Simpsons

12/11c The Perfect Holiday

2/1c Jingle All the Way 2

4/3c Unaccompanied Minors

6/5c Home Alone

8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve



Friday, Dec. 16

7a/6c It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9a/8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:30a/8:30c Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)

10a/9c Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)

10:30a/9:30c Unaccompanied Minors

12:30/11:30c Home Alone

3/2c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30/4:30c The Santa Clause

7:30/6:30c The Santa Clause 2

10/9c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12a/11c Family Guy



Saturday, Dec. 17

7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30a/6:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

10a/9c Home Alone

12:30/11:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10/2:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15/4:15c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55/5:55c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:55/7:55c Home Alone

11:25/10:25c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York



Sunday, Dec. 18

7a/6c Cricket on the Hearth

8a/7c Call Me Claus

10a/9c The Santa Clause

12:10/11:10c The Santa Clause 2

2:40/1:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45/3:45c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:45/5:45c Home Alone

9:15/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55/10:55c Scrooged



Monday, Dec. 19

7a/6c Family Guy

10:30a/9:30c Family Guy

11:30a/10:30c Home Alone

2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:30/3:30c Scrooged

6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause

8:30/7:30c The Santa Clause 2

12a/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, Dec. 20

7a/6c Family Guy

10:30a/9:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

12/11c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

1:30/12:30c Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:30/2:30c Home Alone

6/5c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30/7:30c Last Christmas

12a/11c Prancer Returns



Wednesday, Dec. 21

7a/6c Prancer Returns

10:30a/9:30 Last Christmas

1/12c Home Alone

3:30/2:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6/5c Disney's A Christmas Carol

8/7c Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)

8:30/7:30c Frosty the Snowman

9/8c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10/9c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12a/11c The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 22

7a/6c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9a/8c The Search for Santa Paws

11a/10c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1/12c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

1:30/12:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

3/2c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30/3:30c The Star (2017)

6:30/5:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7:30/6:30c Frosty the Snowman

8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9/8c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

11/10c Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)

11:30/10:30c Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)

12a/11c The Star (2017)



Friday, Dec. 23

7a/6c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30a/6:30c Home Alone

10a/9c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:40/11:40c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:20/2:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5/4c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

7/6c Home Alone

9:30/8:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol



Saturday, Dec. 24

7a/6c Love the Coopers

9:30a/8:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol

2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:45/4:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50/5:50c Frosty the Snowman

7:20/6:20c The Santa Clause

9:30/8:30c The Santa Clause 2

12a/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Sunday, Dec. 25

7a/6c Home Alone

9:30a/8:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12/11c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

1/12c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2/1c Frosty the Snowman

2:30/1:30c The Santa Clause

4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause 2

7/6c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9/8c Home Alone

11:30/10:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

