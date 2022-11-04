X

Ultimate Christmas and Holiday Movies and Specials Guide 2022

Here's where to catch all your holiday favorites this year

Tmera Hepburn

The holiday season is here, and so are all the festive programming lineups heading to our TVs! Whether you're team no-Christmas-before-Thanksgiving or you've already got your tree up, the holiday and Christmas TV movie watchlists have rolled into town with all their tinsel and glitter. 

This year, streaming services and linear channels are going all out with dozens of premieres, including Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, a limited series sequel to the Tim Allen movies; the Apple TV+ modern musical Spirited; and a brand new Netflix Original starring Lindsay Lohan. Plus 40 new premieres will be released across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Don't forget about Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video as go-to streaming services for holiday content. And networks like ABC, Freeform, Lifetime, and more are airing new movies and beloved favorites like Home Alone and Christmas Vacation, along with live specials, classic episode reruns, and more.

Our ultimate guide to holiday programming is organized by channel, so use the jump links below to get the schedule of your choosing or use Ctrl/Command+F to search for your desired Christmas title. Then go ahead and get out those gingerbread cookies and have a delightful holiday binge! 


Netflix

Netflix Christmas titles

Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Claus Family 2 

Thursday, Nov. 10
Falling for Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 17
Christmas With You

Friday, Nov. 18
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: S5 

Thursday, Nov. 24
The Noel Diary

Monday, Nov. 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Friday, Dec. 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Friday, Dec. 16
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

And more to come...

Kids & family holiday specials

Tuesday, Nov. 1
Gabby's Dollhouse (Christmas Episode in Season 6)

Monday, Nov. 21 
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

Currently Streaming Holiday TV Shows and Specials

An Elf's Story 
Angela's Christmas 2
Blown Away: Christmas
Christmas Flow Season 1 
Dreamworks Holiday Classics 
Elves
How to Ruin Christmas Seasons 1-2 
Great British Baking Show: Holidays Seasons 1-4
Happy Holidays from Madagascar 
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Home for Christmas Seasons 1-2 
School of Chocolate
Sugar Rush Christmas Seasons 1-2
A Very Murray Christmas

Currently Streaming Holiday Movies

1000 Miles from Christmas / 1000 kms de la Navidad
48 Christmas Wishes
Alien Xmas
A Boy Called Christmas
A California Christmas
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Castle For Christmas
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Christmas Crossfire
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby 
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with a Prince
Christmas with a View
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Claus Family 
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Dash & Lily 
David and the Elves / Dawid i elfy
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
Elf Pets: The Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
An Elf's Story
Father Christmas is Back 
Grumpy Christmas
Holidate
The Holiday Calendar
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Holiday in the Wild
Holiday Rush
Hometown Holiday
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Just Another Christmas
Klaus
The Knight Before Christmas
Let It Snow
Love Hard
Midnight at the Magnolia
A Naija Christmas
Operation: Christmas Drop
Over Christmas 
Robin Robin
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
The Princess Switch
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast
White Christmas


Hulu

Tuesday, Nov. 1
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
12 Dates of Christmas
Black Christmas
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
Guess Who's Coming To Christmas
It's Christmas Carol!
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?
Nativity Rocks!
The Nutcracker
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?

Friday, Nov. 4
All I Want For Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas On Repeat
Menorah In The Middle
My Christmas Fiance
Noelle
The Passion of The Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 13
A Merry Christmas Wish 

Tuesday, Nov. 15
12 Pups For Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Mistletoe and Menorahs

Thursday, Nov. 17
Country Christmas Album
The Spruces and The Pines

Friday, Nov. 18
An En Vogue Christmas
Merry Kissmas

Thursday, Nov. 24
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn For Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam

Friday, Nov. 25
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and A Christmas

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas At The Drive-In

And more to come...

Currently Streaming

12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Crush
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Hulu with Live)
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Hero
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas on Holly Lane
A Christmas Solo
A Christmas Switch
Christmas with the Andersons
A Cinderella Christmas
Cupid for Christmas
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Dear Santa
Deck the Halls (Hulu with STARZ add-on)
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Every Other Holiday (Hulu with Live)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
Happiest Season
The Holiday (Hulu with Live)
Holiday Baking Championship (Hulu with Live)
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Hulu with Live)
Holly's Holiday
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Jingle All the Way (Hulu with STARZ add-on)
London Mitchell's Christmas
The Man Who Invented Christmas (Showtime add-on)
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married By Christmas
The Moodys
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
My Santa
A Nanny for Christmas (Hulu with Live)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Naughty & Nice
New Year, New You
New Year's Eve
Pilgrim
Pooka!
A Puppy for Christmas
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Roast Expectations
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Truth About Christmas
A Very Kitty Cocktail Party
A White Elephant Puppy Party
A Winter Wedding


Amazon 

With Love

With Love

 Amazon

Amazon Prime Video (or Freevee as noted)

Tuesday, Nov. 1
A Belle for Christmas
Arthur Christmas
Scrooged
Surviving Christmas
Christmas With the Kranks

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Angel Falls Christmas

And more to come...

Currently streaming on Amazon (or Freevee)

12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Bride for Christmas (2012)
Accidental Christmas
A Christmas Carol (2021)
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Snow (2011)
A Christmas Star
A Christmas Star (2021)
A Christmas Wish - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Christmas Wish - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Fall City Christmas
All Good Things
All I Want For Christmas (2013) - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Lot Like Christmas (2019) Free with Ads via Freevee
A Lot Like Christmas (2021) Free with Ads via Freevee
A Match Made at Christmas
A Match Made at Christmas
A New Husband for Christmas
Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Snow Globe Christmas
A Snow White Christmas
A Very Corgi Christmas- Free with Ads via Freevee
A Very Country Christmas (2016)
A Wedding for Christmas - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Winter Romance
Christmas Angel - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics - 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites
Christmas Child
Christmas Collision
Christmas Coupon
Christmas Crush
Christmas Cupcakes- Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Do-Over (2006)
Christmas In Love
Christmas in Mississippi (2017)
Christmas In the Heartland
Christmas in the Rockies - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Is Canceled (2021)
Christmas Journey - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas on the Bayou
Christmas on the Coast - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas on the Ranch
Christmas Recipe for Romance
Christmas Staycation
Christmas Story - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Survival
Christmas Together (2020) - Free with Ads via Freevee
Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm *Amazon Original (2017)
Cookie Cutter Christmas
Crazy For Christmas
Dear Santa
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus *Amazon Original (2021)
Emmett Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (1977)
Falling for Christmas (2017) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Golden Winter (2012) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Greyson Family Christmas- Free with Ads via Freevee
Hone for Harvest
Horrible Bosses - Free with Ads via Freevee
If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie *Amazon Original (2016)
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Joy for Christmas
Joy for Christmas (2021)
Last Holiday
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You
Miracle on Christmas - Free with Ads via Freevee
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
My Best Friend's Christmas
My Dad's Christmas Date (2020) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Naughty or Nice
Noelle (2007)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Once Upon A Christmas
Picture Perfect Royal Christmas
Play-Doh Squished hosted by Sarah Hyland* Freevee Original (2021) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Runaway Christmas Bride - Free with Ads via Freevee
Santa Claus: The Movie
Snowbound for Christmas
Snow Day
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas (2012)
The Christmas Cabin - Free with Ads via Freevee
The Christmas Candle (2013)
The Christmas Dance
The Christmas Dragon
The Christmas Lodge (2014)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
The Kacey Musgraves Holiday Show *Amazon Original (2019)
The March SIsters at Christmas
The Perfect Holiday - Free with Ads via Freevee
The Snowy Day *Amazon Original (2016)
The Truth About Christmas
The Winter Palace
Twice Upon a Christmas
Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas (2013)
What She Wants for Christmas
When Hope Calls Christmas - Free with Ads via Freevee
With Love: Season 1 *Amazon Original (2021)
Yearly Departed Season 1 *Amazon Original
Yearly Departed Season 2 *Amazon Original


Disney+



New Holiday titles

Now streaming
Donna Hay Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 16
The Santa Clauses
Best in Snow

Wednesday, Nov. 23
Puppy Dog Pals: Holiday Episode

Friday, Nov. 25
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Monday, Nov. 28
Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends: Holiday Episode

Friday, December 2
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Wednesday, December 7
The Villains of Valley View: Holiday Episode
Raven's Home: Holiday Episode
Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Holiday Episode

Currently Streaming Disney+ Originals 

Godmothered           
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special         
Home Sweet Home Alone
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Noelle
Once Upon a Snowman     
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition


Currently Streaming Movies and Specials

A Very Boy Band Christmas
'Twas the Night
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa 
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Christmas...Again?!
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Ernest Saves Christmas
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!
Hawkeye
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Jingle All The Way 2
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
Santa Paws 
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Disney Holiday Singalong
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Search for Santa Paws
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Togo
Toy Story: That Time Forgot
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Currently Streaming Holiday Shorts

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
From Our Family to Yours
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
Pluto's Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah
Santa's Workshop
The Small One

Currently Streaming The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

"Bobby, It's Cold Outside"
"Grift of the Magi"
"Holidays of Future Passed"
"I Won't Be Home for Christmas"
"Kill Gil, Volumes I & II"
"Marge Be Not Proud"
"Miracle on Evergreen Terrace"
"She of Little Faith"
"Simpsons Christmas Stories"
"Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire"
"Skinner's Sense of Snow"
"The Burns and the Bees"
"The Fight Before Christmas"         
"The Nightmare After Krustmas"
"'Tis the 30th Season"
"'Tis The Fifteenth Season"
"White Christmas Blues"


ABC

santa-claus-is-coming-to-town-1.png

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Sunday, Nov. 27
7/6c Mickey Saves Christmas (new)
7:30/6:30c Olaf's Frozen Adventure
8/7c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (new)

Monday, Nov. 28
8/7c The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 29
8/7c Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special (new)

Thursday, Dec. 1
8/7c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
9/8c CMA Country Christmas (new)

Monday, Dec. 5
8/7c The Great Christmas Light Fight (new)

Tuesday, Dec. 6
8/7c Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (holiday episode)
9/8c Press Your Luck (holiday episode)
10/9c The $100,000 Pyramid (holiday episode)

Wednesday, Dec. 7
8/7c The Conners (holiday episode)
8:30/7:30c The Goldbergs (holiday episode)
9/8c Abbott Elementary (holiday episode)
9:30/8:30c Home Economics (holiday episode)

Thursday, Dec. 8
8/7c Frozen II (broadcast premiere)

Monday, Dec. 12
8/7c The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)

Tuesday, Dec. 13
8/7c Mickey Saves Christmas
8:30/7:30c Olaf's Frozen Adventure
9/8c Disney Prep & Landing
9:30/8:30c Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice

Wednesday, Dec. 14
8/7c A Very Backstreet Holiday (new)
10/9c Finding Harmony (new)

Tuesday, Dec. 20
8/7c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
9/8c Toy Story That Time Forgot
9:30/8:30c Shrek the Halls

Saturday, Dec. 24
8/7c Home Alone

Sunday, Dec. 25
10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00-9:00 a.m. PT Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (new)

Monday, Dec. 26
9/8c The Year: 2022 (new)

Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (new)
10/9c Local Programming
10:30/9:30c Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (new)


AMC

White Christmas

White Christmas

 Paramount Pictures

Titles available on demand on AMC.com or the AMC app (*denotes availability on AMC+)

Currently Streaming 

A Christmas Village
All I Want for Christmas
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Buster & Chauncey's Silent Night
A Christmas Carol (1951)
Christmas in Connecticut (1992)
The Christmas Shoes
A Christmas Story 2
Christmas with Felicity*
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
A Different Kind of Christmas
The Family Man
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Gremlins
A Holiday to Remember
Jack Frost (1979)
Jack Frost (1998)
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy Book II
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
The Night Before
Pinocchio's Christmas
The Polar Express
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
Santa Claus: The Movie
Scrooged
Shoelaces for Christmas
Silent Night*
Snow Day
The Sons of Mistletoe
Surviving Christmas
To Grandmother's House We Go
'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)
White Christmas
Wish for Christmas
The Year Without a Santa Claus


Apple TV+

spirited-photo-0104-jpg-photo-modal-show-home-large

RYAN REYNOLDS, WILL FARRELL, Spirited

 APPLE TV+

Friday, Nov. 18
Spirited

And more to come...

Currently Streaming

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown
It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
Peanuts Original Holiday Special "For Auld Lang Syne"

BET+

christmas-party-crashers-1.png

Christmas Party Crashers

 BET+

Thursday, Nov. 3
A Wesley Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 10
The First Noelle

Thursday, Nov. 17
Christmas Party Crashers

Thursday, Nov. 24
The Christmas Clapback
Holiday Hideaway
The Sound of Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 1
Rolling into Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 8
A Miracle Before Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 15
A Black Jack Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 25
A Christmas Gift

Currently Streaming

Christmas Déjá Vu
Christmas for Sale
A Christmas Wish
The Business of Christmas 2
The Jenkins Family Christmas
Merry Switchmas
A Rich Christmas
Soul Santa

CBS

must-love-christmas.png

Must Love Christmas

 CBS

All times p.m. unless otherwise noted

Friday, Nov. 11
8/7c The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 24
9 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day Parade

Friday, Nov. 25
8/7c Frosty
8:30/7:30c Frosty Returns
9/8c A Christmas Proposal

Saturday, Nov. 26
8/7c Robbie the Reindeer
9/8c The Story of Santa Claus

Tuesday, Nov. 29
8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9/8c Reindeer in Here

Sunday, Dec. 4
8:30/7:30c Fit for Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 11
8/7c National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
9/8c Must Love Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 15
8/7c Ghosts: Special One-Hour Holiday Episode

Friday, Dec. 16
8/7c The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Holiday

Sunday, Dec. 18
8:30/7:30c When Christmas Was Young

Friday, Dec. 16
8/7c The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Holiday 

Friday, Dec. 23
8/7c The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
9/8c Christmas Takes Flight

Wednesday, Dec. 28
8/7c Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
10/9c The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

The CW

Beebo Saves Christmas

Beebo Saves Christmas

 The CW

Sunday, Nov. 20
8/7c A Walton's Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25
8/7c Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
9/8c Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

Saturday, Nov. 26
8/7c Silent Night — A Song for the World

Thursday, Dec. 1 -  World Aids Day
8/7c Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Monday, Dec. 5
8/7c The Waltons' Homecoming

Wednesday, Dec. 7
8/7c DC's Stargirl Season FInale
9/8c Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022

Thursday, Dec. 8
8/7c Silent Night — A Song for the World (Encore Presentation)

Friday, Dec. 9
8/7c Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us
9/8c Who's Line is It Anyway? (Original Episode)
9:30/8:30c Who's Line is It Anyway? (Encore Episode)

Monday, Dec. 12
8/7c Dogs of the Year 2022
9/8c Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

Wednesday, Dec. 14
8/7c Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
9/8c Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022

Thursday, Dec. 15
8/7c Christmas Around the USA

Friday, Dec. 16
8/7c The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 17
8/7c iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
9:30/8:30c Who's Line is It Anyway?

Monday, Dec. 19
8/7c Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (Encore Presentation)
9/8c World's Funniest Animals: Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 21
8/7c Beebo Saves Christmas
9/8c World's Funniest Animals
9:30/8:30c World's Funniest Animals

Thursday, Dec. 22
8/7c iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
9:30/8:30c Who's Line is It Anyway?

Friday, Dec. 23
8/7c Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
9/8c Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022

Saturday, Dec. 24
8/7c Christmas Around the World

Sunday, Dec. 25
8/7c Christmas Around the USA (Encore Presentation)

Monday, Dec. 26
8/7c 25th Annual Family Film Awards

Tuesday, Dec. 27
8/7c Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope

Wednesday, Dec. 28
8/7c Dogs of the Year 2022 (Encore Presentation)
9/8c World's Funniest Animals
9:30/8:30c World's Funniest Animals

Thursday, Dec. 29
8/7c Popstar's Best of 2022
9/8c Masters of Illusion
9:30/8:30c Masters of Illusion

Friday, Dec. 30
8/7c Two-Night "iHeartRadio Music Festival" Encore Presentation

Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c Two-Night "iHeartRadio Music Festival" Encore Presentation

FOX Nation

Christmas in the Wilds

Christmas in the Wilds

 Fox Nation

Currently Streaming

Christmas in the Wilds*
Christmas in the Pines* 
Romance in the Wilds*
An Evergreen Christmas
A Christmas Star
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Christmas Comes Home
Christmas Mail
A Christmas Switch
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Second Chance Christmas
Merry Kissmas
How Sarah Got Her Wings
A Puppy For Christmas
Snowmance
The Spruces & The Pines
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Kiss 2
Back to Christmas
Naughty & Nice
Christmas in the Smokies

Freeform

181126-home-alone.jpg

Home Alone

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 1
7a/6c The Simpsons
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c The Santa Clause
1:30/12:30c The Santa Clause 2
4/3c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c The Simpsons

Friday, Dec. 2
7a/6c The Preacher's Wife
9:30a/8:30c Jingle All the Way 2
11:35a/10:35c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:15/1:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20/3:20c Home Alone
6:50/5:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:30/8:30c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
11:30/10:30c The Star (2017)
1:30a/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 3
7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30a/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9a/8c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30a/9:30c The Star (2017)
12:30/11:30c The Santa Clause
2:40/1:40c The Santa Clause 2
5:10/4:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:15/6:15c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:15/8:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:20/9:20c Frosty the Snowman
10:50/9:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55/10:55c Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 4
7a/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:05a/7:05c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:10a/9:10c The Search for Santa Paws
12:15/11:15c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:20/1:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4/3c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:05/4:05c Frosty the Snowman
5:35/4:35c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40/5:40c Home Alone
9:10/8:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50/10:50c Daddy's Home 2

Monday, Dec. 5
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Holiday in Handcuffs
1:35/12:35 Daddy's Home 2
3:45/2:45c Home Alone
6:15/5:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55/7:55c Scrooged
12a/11c Snow

Tuesday, Dec. 6
7a/6c Stealing Christmas
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
12/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2/1c Jingle All the Way 2
4/3c Scrooged
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Wednesday, Dec. 7
7a/6c Home Alone 3
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Home Alone
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause
6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause 2
9/8c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12a/11c The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 8
7a/6c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:30a/9:30c Unaccompanied Minors
12:30/11:30 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2/1c Prancer Returns
4/3c Disney's A Christmas Carol
6/7c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Christmas in Boston

Friday, Dec. 9
7a/6c Unaccompanied Minors
9:05a/8:05c Home Alone
11:35a/10:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15/1:15c Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
4:15/3:15c Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
6:20/5:20c Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
8:50/7:50c Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11/10c Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30/10:30c Home Alone

Saturday, Dec. 10
7a/6c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05a/8:05c The Search for Santa Paws
11:05a/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10/12:10 Home Alone
3:40/2:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20/5:20c Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:50/7:50c Frozen II (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11/10c Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:30/10:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 11
7a/6c Prancer Returns
9a/8c Unaccompanied Minors
11:05a/10:05c Jingle All the Way 2
1:10/12:10c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40/1:40c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:45/3:45c The Santa Clause
6:55/5:55c The Santa Clause 2
9:25/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30/10:30c Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Dec. 12
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
1/12c Home for the Holidays (1995)
3:30/2:30c Last Christmas
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Christmas Cupid

Tuesday, Dec. 13
7a/6c Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere
8a/7c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
8:30a/7:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
10:30a/9:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30a/10:30c Home Alone
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause
6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause 2
9/8c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12a/11c Snowglobe"

Wednesday, Dec. 14
7a/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Almost Christmas
2/1c The Perfect Holiday
4/3c The Preacher's Wife
6:30/5:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9/8c Disney's A Christmas Carol
12a/11c The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 15
7a/6c Call Me Claus
10:30a/9:30c The Simpsons
12/11c The Perfect Holiday
2/1c Jingle All the Way 2
4/3c Unaccompanied Minors
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 16
7a/6c It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9a/8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:30a/8:30c Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
10a/9c Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
10:30a/9:30c Unaccompanied Minors
12:30/11:30c Home Alone
3/2c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:30/4:30c The Santa Clause
7:30/6:30c The Santa Clause 2
10/9c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12a/11c Family Guy

Saturday, Dec. 17
7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30a/6:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
10a/9c Home Alone
12:30/11:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10/2:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:15/4:15c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55/5:55c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:55/7:55c Home Alone
11:25/10:25c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, Dec. 18
7a/6c Cricket on the Hearth
8a/7c Call Me Claus
10a/9c The Santa Clause
12:10/11:10c The Santa Clause 2
2:40/1:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:45/3:45c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:45/5:45c Home Alone
9:15/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55/10:55c Scrooged

Monday, Dec. 19
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Home Alone
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30/3:30c Scrooged
6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause
8:30/7:30c The Santa Clause 2
12a/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 20
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
12/11c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:30/12:30c Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:30/2:30c Home Alone
6/5c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30/7:30c Last Christmas
12a/11c Prancer Returns

Wednesday, Dec. 21
7a/6c Prancer Returns
10:30a/9:30 Last Christmas
1/12c Home Alone
3:30/2:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6/5c Disney's A Christmas Carol
8/7c Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
8:30/7:30c Frosty the Snowman
9/8c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10/9c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12a/11c The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 22
7a/6c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9a/8c The Search for Santa Paws
11a/10c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1/12c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
1:30/12:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3/2c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30/3:30c The Star (2017)
6:30/5:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
7:30/6:30c Frosty the Snowman
8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9/8c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
11/10c Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
11:30/10:30c Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
12a/11c The Star (2017)

Friday, Dec. 23
7a/6c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30a/6:30c Home Alone
10a/9c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:40/11:40c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:20/2:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5/4c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
7/6c Home Alone
9:30/8:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 24
7a/6c Love the Coopers
9:30a/8:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:40/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:45/4:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50/5:50c Frosty the Snowman
7:20/6:20c The Santa Clause
9:30/8:30c The Santa Clause 2
12a/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 25
7a/6c Home Alone
9:30a/8:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12/11c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1/12c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2/1c Frosty the Snowman
2:30/1:30c The Santa Clause
4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause 2
7/6c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9/8c Home Alone
11:30/10:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York


Hallmark

Torrey DeVitto, A Christmas Promise

Torrey DeVitto, A Christmas Promise

 Hallmark

Hallmark's Complete Schedule with Movie Descriptions

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Schedule

*All movies air at 8/7c on The Hallmark Channel unless otherwise noted

Friday, Oct. 21
Noel Next Door

Saturday, Oct. 22
We Wish You a Married Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 23
A Kismet Christmas

Friday, Oct. 28
A Cozy Christmas Inn

Saturday, Oct. 29
Jolly Good Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 30
Ghosts of Christmas Always

Friday, Nov. 4
A Magical Christmas Village

Saturday, Nov. 5
Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Sunday, Nov. 6
All Saints Christmas

Friday, Nov. 11
In Merry Measure

Saturday, Nov. 12
The Royal Nanny

Sunday, Nov. 13
Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Friday, Nov. 18
Inventing the Christmas Prince

Saturday, Nov. 19
Three Wise Men and a Baby

Sunday, Nov. 20
When I Think of Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 24
My Southern Family Christmas

Friday, Nov. 25
#Xmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 26
A Tale of Two Christmases

Saturday, Nov. 26
Haul Out the Holly

Sunday, Nov. 27
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Sunday, Nov. 27
A Holiday Spectacular

Friday, Dec. 2
A Big Fat Family Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3
A Fabled Holiday

Sunday, Dec. 4
Undercover Holiday

Friday, Dec. 9
The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Saturday, Dec. 10
Christmas Class Reunion

Sunday, Dec. 11
The Holiday Sitte

Friday, Dec. 16
Holiday Heritage

Saturday, Dec. 17
'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 18
Hanukkah on Rye

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas Schedule

*All movies start at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries unless otherwise noted

Saturday, Oct. 22
We Need a Little Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 29
Christmas Bedtime Stories

Saturday, Nov. 5
A Maple Valley Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 12
Our Italian Christmas Memories

Saturday, Nov. 19
Long Lost Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 26
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3
The Holiday Stocking

Saturday, Dec. 10
The Gift of Peace

Saturday, Dec. 17
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

Movies & Mistletoe

Premieres on Hallmark Movies Now


HBO Max

Tuesday, Nov. 1
Arthur Christmas
A Christmas Dream
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Thursday, Nov. 17
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere

Thursday, Nov. 24
A Christmas Mystery, 2022
Holiday Harmony, 2022

And more to come...

HBO MAX Originals

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood
Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special 
House of Ho - Ep 102, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" 
House of Ho - Ep 106, "New Year, New Ho" 
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's 

Holiday Movies

A Carol for Another Christmas
A Christmas Story
Elf
Four Christmases
The Friday After Next
It Happened on 5th Avenue
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Jack Frost
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Monsieur Hulot's Holiday
New Year's Eve 
The Best Man Holiday
The Polar Express
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Shazam!
The Shop Around the Corner

Holiday TV Episodes

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes
Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"
Ep 38 - "Christmas Show"
Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"
Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"

Friends Holiday Episodes
S2 E9 - "The One with Phoebe's Dad"
S3 E10 - "The One Where Rachel Quits"
S4 E10 - "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"
S5 E10 - "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"
S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"
S7 E10 - "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"
S8 E11 - "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"
S9 E10 - "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"

The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
S2 E11 - "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"
S3 E11 - "The Maternal Congruence"
S6 E11 - "The Santa Simulation"
S7 E11 - "The Cooper Extraction"
S8 E11 - "The Clean Room Infiltration"
S10 E12 - "The Holiday Summation"
S11 E11 - "The Celebration Reverberation"

Doctor Who Holiday Episodes
S1 E14 - "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"
S2 E14 - "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"
S3 E14 - "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"
S4 E14 - "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"
S4 E17 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"
S4 E18 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"
S5 E14 - "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"
S6 E14 - "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"
S7 E6 - "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"
S7 E16 -"Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"
S8 E13 - "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"
S9 E13 - "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"
S9 E14 - "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"
S10 E13 - "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"
S11 E11 - "Festive Special 2018: Resolution"

The O.C. Holiday Episodes
S1E13 - "The Best Chrismukkah Ever"
S2E6 - "The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't"
S3E10 - "The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah"
S4E7 - "The Chrismukk-Huh?" 

South Park Holiday Episodes
S1 E9 - "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"
S2 E16 - "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"
S3 E15 - "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"
S4 E17 - "A Very Crappy Christmas"
S6 E17 - "Red Sleigh Down"
S7 E15 - "It's Christmas in Canada"
S8 E14 - "Woodland Critter Christmas"
S22 E3 - "The Problem with a Poo"
S23 E10 - "Christmas Snow"

My Sesame Street and Friends
S4 E3 - "My Sesame Music: Holidays"
S2 E8 - "My Cookie Monster: Holidays"

More to come...


Lifetime

Steppin' into the Holiday

Steppin' into the Holiday

 Lifetime

Click Here for Lifetime's Complete Schedule with Descriptions

It's a Wonderful Lifetime Movie Schedule

Each movie premieres at 8/7c on Lifetime

Saturday, Nov. 5
Merry Swissmas (FKA - Remembering Christmas)

Sunday, Nov. 6
Well Suited for Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 10
Christmas on Mistletoe Lake

Friday, Nov. 11
The Dog Days of Christmas

Saturday Nov. 12
Reindeer Games Homecoming

Sunday Nov. 13
Six Degrees of Santa

Thursday Nov. 17
Sweet Navidad

Friday, Nov. 18
A Country Christmas Harmony

Saturday, Nov. 19
Santa Bootcamp

Sunday Nov. 20
A Show-Stopping Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 24
Baking All the Way

Friday, Nov. 25
Steppin into the Holidays

Saturday, Nov. 26
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Sunday, Nov. 27
A Christmas Spark

Thursday, Dec. 1
Serving up the Holidays

Friday, Dec. 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3
A New Orleans Noel

Sunday, Dec. 4
Merry Textmas

Thursday, Dec. 8
Scentsational Christmas

Friday, Dec. 9
A Recipe for Joy

Saturday, Dec. 10
Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 11
Single and Ready to Jingle

Thursday, Dec. 15
Record Breaking Christmas

Friday, Dec. 16
A Christmas to Treasure 

Saturday, Dec. 17
The Holiday Dating Guide

Sunday, Dec. 18
Wrapped in Love

NBC

Times listed are both ET/PT unless noted

Saturday, Nov. 19 
8/7c Trolls

Wednesday, Nov. 23
8/7c Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
9/8c A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, Nov. 24
9 a.m./8c 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 
12/11c National Dog Show
2/1c 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (encore)

Friday, Nov. 25
8/7c How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:30/7:30c Trolls in Harmony

Tuesday, Nov. 29
9/8c Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City

Wednesday, Nov. 30
8/7c Christmas in Rockefeller Center
10/9c Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around

Thursday, Dec. 1
 8/7c Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
10/9c The Wall

Monday, Dec. 5
10/9cThat's My Jam Holiday Special

Tuesday, Dec. 6
9/8c People's Choice Awards

Monday, Dec. 12
10/9c Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler's Celebrity Holiday Special

Wednesday, Dec. 14
8/7c A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Monday, Dec. 19
8/7c Shrek 2
10/9c The Wall (encore)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 
8/7c Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (encore)

Thursday, Dec. 22
9/8c A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (encore)

Friday, Dec. 23
8/7c How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:30/7:30c 5 More Sleeps 'Till Christmas
9/8c Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Saturday, Dec. 23
8-11 p.m. It's a Wonderful Life

Saturday, Dec. 24
11:30/10:30c Christmas Eve Mass

Monday, Dec. 26
8/7c Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors

Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c A Toast to 2022!

Saturday, Dec. 31
10:30/9:30c Miley's New Year's Eve Party

Monday, Jan. 2
11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT 134th Rose Parade


Nickelodeon

Rugrats (2021)

Rugrats (2021)

 Nickelodeon

Coming soon...


Paramount+

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

 Kelsey Bennett/CBS/Interscope Records

Streaming Soon - Library Titles

Wednesday, Nov. 16
Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special

Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
Top Elf (Season 2)

Thursday, Nov. 24
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Friday, Nov. 25
Frosty Returns

Saturday, Nov. 26
Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Reindeer in Here

And more to come...

Library Movies

Tuesday, Nov. 1
A Christmas Carol
Christmas in Compton
Scrooged

Currently Streaming Movies

A Christmas in New York
A Christmas Proposal
A Christmas Solo
A Fairly Odd Christmas (Nickelodeon)
A Loud House Christmas
Albert (Nickelodeon)
Bob the Builder: Christmas to Remember
Christmas Crime Story
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas Kid
Christmas Survival
Christmas Takes Flight
Daddy's Home 2
Happy Christmas
Ho Ho Holiday Special (Nickelodeon)
Holiday Breakup
Holiday Campfire
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special
Last Holiday
Loud House Christmas
Mercy Christmas
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Santa and the Three Bears
Santa Hunters (Nickelodeon)
Serendipity
Sonic: Christmas Blast
Surviving Christmas
The All-Star Nick-Mas Spectacular (Nickelodeon)
Tiny Christmas
To All a Goodnight
Top Elf (Nickelodeon)

Classic Holiday Episodes

Beverly Hills 90210, S3 E15 "The Kindness of Strangers"
The Brady Bunch, S1 E12 "The Voice of Christmas"
Cheers, S5 E9 "Thanksgiving Orphans"
Cheers, S6 E12 "Christmas Cheers"
Everybody Hates Chris, S2 E8 "Everybody Hates Thanksgiving"
Everybody Hates Chris, S3 E10 "Everybody Hates Kwanzaa"
Family Ties, S6 E17 "The Play's the Thing"
Frasier, S3 E9 "Frasier Grinch"
Frasier, S4 E7 "A Lilith Thanksgiving
Happy Days, S2 E11 "Guess Who's Coming to Christmas"
MacGyver, S5 E11 "The Madonna"
Melrose Place, S1 E18 "A Melrose Place Christmas"
The Odd Couple, S1 E12 "Scrooge Gets an Oscar"
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, S4 E9 "Love Means Having to Say You'Re Sorry"
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, S4 E10 "Sabrina's Perfect Christmas"
Taxi, S1 E11 "Memories of Cab 804"
Touched by an Angel, S6 E10 "The Christmas Gift"
Wings, S5 E11 "Happy Holidays"

More holiday episodes and specials on Paramount+ Watch Now


PBS

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

 PBS

Check local listings to verify for your timezone. Premieres are also available to view via PBS.org and the PBS Video App on the day of premiere

Tuesday, Dec. 13
8/7c Oh Holy Night: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir 

Monday, Dec. 19
9/8c Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 25
9/8c Call the Midwife: Holiday Special

Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together


Peacock

The Housewives of the North Pole

The Housewives of the North Pole

 Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 1
5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Barbie in a Christmas Carol
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
Homicide for the Holidays, season 5 (Oxygen)
How Murray Saved Christmas
Love Actually
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You
Saving Santa
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Currently Streaming

12 Days of Christmas Eve
A Christmas Cruise
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Mystery
A Christmas Princess
A Christmas Village
A Cinderella Christmas
A Garfield Christmas
A Holiday Change
A Holiday for Love
A Holiday Romance
A Kindhearted Christmas
All I Want For Christmas
A Lot Like Christmas
A Match Made at Christmas
A Prince for Christmas A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
A Royal Christmas Ball
A Stone Cold Christmas
A Wedding for Christmas
A Wedding for Christmas
Baking It
Black Christmas
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving
Christmas in the Rockies
Christmas is You
Christmas Twister
Christmas Village Romance
Christmas Wedding Runaway
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers
Christmas With the Karaountzoses
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas
Dear Santa
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors Circle of Love
Falling for Christmas
Finding Santa: A Christmas Adventure
Happy Holidays: The Best of the Andy Williams Christmas Shows
High Holiday
Holiday Breakup
Holiday Engagement
Holiday Road Trip
Holiday Switch
Holly's Holiday
Homicide for the Holidays
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Jingle Bell Princess
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase
Married By Christmas
Much Ado About Christmas
My Best Friend's Christmas
O'Christmas Tree
Ring in the Holidays
Royally Wrapped for Christmas
Santa and the Three Bears
Santa Fake
Santa Girl
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas
The Christmas Cabin
The Christmas That Almost Wasn't
The Family Holiday
The Family Tree
The Housewives of the North Pole
The Nights Before Christmas
The Santa Trap
The Tree That Saved Christmas
The Ultimate Gift
Tidy Tim's: A Christmas Classic
Tim Janis: All is Bright
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
You Make it Feel Like Christmas

Hallmark Christmas Movies on Peacock

* = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels | ** = leaving Peacock 11/30 | *** = leaving Peacock 12/16

Wednesday, Nov. 2 
Angel of Christmas, 2015 
Angels and Ornaments, 2014 
At Home in Mitford, 2017 
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, 2020 
Beyond the Blackboard, 2011 
Broadcasting Christmas, 2016 
Campfire Kiss, 2017 
Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Spanish Language)  
Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, 2011*** 
Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 
The Christmas Heart, 2012 
Christmas in Conway, 2013 
Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Spanish Language)  
The Christmas Parade, 2014 
The Christmas Spirit, 2013 
The Christmas Train, 2017 
Christmas with Tucker, 2013 
The Color of Rain, 2014 
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, 2014 
A Dog Named Christmas, 2009  
Duke, 2012** 
Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, 2017 
Fallen Angel, 1998 
Falling for Look Lodge, 2020** 
A Family Thanksgiving, 2010 
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017** 
Follow Your Heart, 2020 
For Love & Honor, 2016 
Front of the Class, 2008 
Gourmet Detective Pilot, 2015 
Harvest Moon, 2015 
Hallmark Channel's Christmas Concert, 2019 
Hitched for the Holidays, 2012 
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 
In Love and War, 1997 
Karen Kingsbury's A Time to Dance, 2016 
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015 
The Lost Valentine, 2011 
Love in the Sun, 2019** 
Love on a Limb, 2016 
Lucky Christmas, 2011 
A Majestic Christmas, 2018 
Midnight Masquerade, 2014 
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, 2018 
Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, 2015** 
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 
My Best Friend's Bouquet, 2020 
My Boyfriends' Dogs, 2014 
Mystery 101: Pilot, 2019 
The National Tree, 2009 
Naughty or Nice, 2012 
Northpole, 2014 
November Christmas, 2010 
A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 
One Christmas Eve, 2014  
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, 2020 
Project Christmas Joy, 2019 
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016** 
A Rose for Christmas, 2017 
Royal New Year's Eve, 2017  
The Santa Suit, 2010 
A Season for Miracles, 1998  
Signed, Sealed, Delivered, 2013 
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, 2014 
Silver Bells, 2005 
Switched for Christmas, 2017 (Spanish Language)  
The Town Christmas Forgot, 2010 
Truly, Madly, Sweetly, 2018 
The Valley of Light, 2007 
Wedding at Graceland, 2019** 
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 7-9  
Window Wonderland, 2013 
The Wishing Tree, 2012 

Friday, Nov. 4 
A Magical Christmas Village, 2022*

Saturday, Nov. 5 
Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022*

Sunday, Nov. 6 
All Saints Christmas, 2022* 
A Maple Valley Christmas, 2022* 
Noel Next Door, 2022*  

Wednesday, Nov. 9 
We Need a Little Christmas, 2022*  
We Wish You a Married Christmas, 2022* 

Friday, Nov. 11 
In Merry Measure, 2022* 

Saturday, Nov. 12 
Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022* 
The Royal Nanny, 2022* 

Sunday, Nov. 13 
Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022* 

Monday, Nov. 14 
A Kismet Christmas, 2022*

Tuesday, Nov. 15 
Chesapeake Shores, Seasons 1-6 

Wednesday, Nov. 16 
Christmas Bedtime Stories, 2022* 
A Cozy Christmas Inn, 2022*

Friday, Nov. 18 
Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022* 

Saturday, Nov. 19 
Long Lost Christmas, 2022* 
Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022* 

Sunday, Nov. 20 
When I Think of Christmas, 2022* 

Monday, Nov. 21 
Jolly Good Christmas, 2022* 

Wednesday, Nov. 23 
Ghosts of Christmas Always, 2022*

Thursday, Nov. 24 
My Southern Family Christmas, 2022*

Friday, Nov. 25 
A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022*  
#Xmas, 2022*

Saturday, Nov. 26 
Haul Out the Holly, 2022* 
A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022*  
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022* 

Sunday, Nov. 27 
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022* 
A Holiday Spectacular, 2022*

Wednesday, Nov. 30 
August Creek, 2017  
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders, 2015 
Christmas Cookie Party, 2019 
Deck the Halls, 2019 
Decoration Day, 1990 
Finding Love in Mountain View, 2021 
Gingerbread Magic, 2019 
A Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019 
Jingle All the Way, 2011 
Jingle and Bell's Christmas Star, 2012 
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2, 2016 
Letters to Santa, 2019 
The Light Before Christmas, 2019 
Love Struck Café, 2017 
Love, Take Two, 2019 
Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1-2  
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, 2018 
Ms. Matched, 2016 
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, 2020 
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, 2019 
Sandra Brown's White Hot, 2016 
A Smile as Big as the Moon, 2012 
SnowComing, 2022*  
Stranded in Paradise, 2014 
Taking a Shot at Love, 2021  
Timeless Love, 2020 
A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019 
Walking the Dog, 2017 
A Winter Getaway, 2021

Thursday, Dec. 1 
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, 2015 
Come Dance at My Wedding, 2009 
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love, 2016 
Just the Way You Are, 2015 
Love on Ice, 2017 
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, 2019 
A Midnight Kiss, 2018 
Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith, 2011 
A New Year's Resolution, 2021 
One Winter Weekend, 2018 
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, 2019 
Pictures of Hollis Woods, 2007

Friday, Dec. 2 
A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022*

Saturday, Dec. 3 
A Fabled Holiday, 2022* 
The Holiday Stocking, 2022*

Sunday, Dec. 4 
Undercover Holiday, 2022*

Friday, Dec. 9 
The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022*

Saturday, Dec. 10 
Christmas Class Reunion, 2022* 
The Gift of Peace, 2022* 

Sunday, Dec. 11 
The Holiday Sitter, 2022*

Friday, Dec. 16 
Holiday Heritage, 2022*

Saturday, Dec. 17 
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022* 
'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022* 

Sunday, Dec. 18 
Hanukkah on Rye, 2022*

Plex

It's a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life

 Paramount Pictures

Currently Streaming

A Christmas Carol (1951)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Christmas Carol (2000)
A Christmas Carol (2009)
A Christmas Carol (2018)
A Christmas Carol (2019)
A Christmas Carol (2020)
A Frozen Christmas
A Frozen Christmas 2
A Frozen Christmas 3
A Frozen Christmas Time
A Frozen Christmas Time 2
A Lot Like Christmas
A Reindeer's Journey
Christmas Angel
Dear Santa
Holiday High School Reunion
It's a Wonderful Life
Noel
Santa's Boot Camp
Santa Who?
Scrooge

TBS

The Polar Express

The Polar Express

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Saturday, Nov. 5
7/6c A Christmas Story
9/8c Elf
11/10c A Christmas Story

Sunday, Nov. 6
2:30/1:30c Fred Claus
5/4c The Polar Express
7/6c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:30.6:30c Elf
9:30/8:30c The Polar Express
11:30/10:30c Fred Claus

Saturday, Nov. 12
7/6c Four Christmases
9/8c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Sunday, November 13
4/3c Four Christmases
6/5c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8/7c A Christmas Story
10/9c A Christmas Story

Saturday, November 19
2:30/1:30c Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
5/4c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
5:30c/4:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
6:30/5:30c The Wizard of Oz
8:45/7:45c The Wizard of Oz

Saturday, November 19
2/1c Four Christmases
4/3c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6/5c Four Christmases
8/7c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Thursday, November 24
6/5c The Wizard of Oz
8:15/7:15c The Polar Express

Friday, November 25
10:30a/9:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1/12c Arthur Christmas
3:15/2:15c Fred Claus
5:45/4:45c The Wizard of Oz
8/7c The Polar Express
10/9c Fred Claus

Saturday, November 26
6a/5c-6/5c 24 hours of Elf

TNT

Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

 Hughes Entertainment/Warner Bros.

Saturday, November 5
8/7c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10/9c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Friday, November 11
7:30/6:30c Fred Claus

Saturday, November 12
4/3c Fred Claus
6:30/5:30c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7/6c The Year without a Santa Claus
8/7c The Polar Express
10/9c The Polar Express

Sunday, November 13
8/7c Elf
10/9c Elf

Monday, Nov. 14
8/7c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11/10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Thursday, Nov. 17 
8:30/7:30c Elf

Friday, Nov. 18
6/5c Four Christmases
8/7c Elf

Saturday, Nov. 19
2:15/1:15c The Holiday
5/4c Four Christmases

Thursday, Nov. 24
4/3c Elf
6/5c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Friday, Nov. 25
12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Elf

Sunday, Nov. 28
6 a.m.-6a.m. ET/PT 24 hours of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation


Jump to: NetflixHuluAmazonDisney+ABCAMCApple TV+, BET+CBSCWFOX NationFreeformHallmarkHBO MaxLifetime, NBC, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, PBS, Peacock, Plex, TBS, TNT