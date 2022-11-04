Ultimate Christmas and Holiday Movies and Specials Guide 2022

Join or Sign In
Here's where to catch all your holiday favorites this year
The holiday season is here, and so are all the festive programming lineups heading to our TVs! Whether you're team no-Christmas-before-Thanksgiving or you've already got your tree up, the holiday and Christmas TV movie watchlists have rolled into town with all their tinsel and glitter.
This year, streaming services and linear channels are going all out with dozens of premieres, including Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, a limited series sequel to the Tim Allen movies; the Apple TV+ modern musical Spirited; and a brand new Netflix Original starring Lindsay Lohan. Plus 40 new premieres will be released across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.
Don't forget about Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video as go-to streaming services for holiday content. And networks like ABC, Freeform, Lifetime, and more are airing new movies and beloved favorites like Home Alone and Christmas Vacation, along with live specials, classic episode reruns, and more.
Our ultimate guide to holiday programming is organized by channel, so use the jump links below to get the schedule of your choosing or use Ctrl/Command+F to search for your desired Christmas title. Then go ahead and get out those gingerbread cookies and have a delightful holiday binge!
Netflix Christmas titles
Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Claus Family 2
Thursday, Nov. 10
Falling for Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 17
Christmas With You
Friday, Nov. 18
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: S5
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Noel Diary
Monday, Nov. 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
Friday, Dec. 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Friday, Dec. 16
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
And more to come...
Kids & family holiday specials
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Gabby's Dollhouse (Christmas Episode in Season 6)
Monday, Nov. 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
An Elf's Story
Angela's Christmas 2
Blown Away: Christmas
Christmas Flow Season 1
Dreamworks Holiday Classics
Elves
How to Ruin Christmas Seasons 1-2
Great British Baking Show: Holidays Seasons 1-4
Happy Holidays from Madagascar
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Home for Christmas Seasons 1-2
School of Chocolate
Sugar Rush Christmas Seasons 1-2
A Very Murray Christmas
1000 Miles from Christmas / 1000 kms de la Navidad
48 Christmas Wishes
Alien Xmas
A Boy Called Christmas
A California Christmas
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Castle For Christmas
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Christmas Crossfire
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with a Prince
Christmas with a View
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Claus Family
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Dash & Lily
David and the Elves / Dawid i elfy
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
Elf Pets: The Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
An Elf's Story
Father Christmas is Back
Grumpy Christmas
Holidate
The Holiday Calendar
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Holiday in the Wild
Holiday Rush
Hometown Holiday
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Just Another Christmas
Klaus
The Knight Before Christmas
Let It Snow
Love Hard
Midnight at the Magnolia
A Naija Christmas
Operation: Christmas Drop
Over Christmas
Robin Robin
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
The Princess Switch
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast
White Christmas
Tuesday, Nov. 1
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
12 Dates of Christmas
Black Christmas
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
Guess Who's Coming To Christmas
It's Christmas Carol!
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?
Nativity Rocks!
The Nutcracker
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Friday, Nov. 4
All I Want For Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas On Repeat
Menorah In The Middle
My Christmas Fiance
Noelle
The Passion of The Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 13
A Merry Christmas Wish
Tuesday, Nov. 15
12 Pups For Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Mistletoe and Menorahs
Thursday, Nov. 17
Country Christmas Album
The Spruces and The Pines
Friday, Nov. 18
An En Vogue Christmas
Merry Kissmas
Thursday, Nov. 24
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn For Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam
Friday, Nov. 25
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and A Christmas
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas At The Drive-In
And more to come...
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Crush
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Hulu with Live)
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Hero
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas on Holly Lane
A Christmas Solo
A Christmas Switch
Christmas with the Andersons
A Cinderella Christmas
Cupid for Christmas
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Dear Santa
Deck the Halls (Hulu with STARZ add-on)
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Every Other Holiday (Hulu with Live)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
Happiest Season
The Holiday (Hulu with Live)
Holiday Baking Championship (Hulu with Live)
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Hulu with Live)
Holly's Holiday
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Jingle All the Way (Hulu with STARZ add-on)
London Mitchell's Christmas
The Man Who Invented Christmas (Showtime add-on)
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married By Christmas
The Moodys
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
My Santa
A Nanny for Christmas (Hulu with Live)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Naughty & Nice
New Year, New You
New Year's Eve
Pilgrim
Pooka!
A Puppy for Christmas
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Roast Expectations
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
The Truth About Christmas
A Very Kitty Cocktail Party
A White Elephant Puppy Party
A Winter Wedding
Tuesday, Nov. 1
A Belle for Christmas
Arthur Christmas
Scrooged
Surviving Christmas
Christmas With the Kranks
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Angel Falls Christmas
And more to come...
12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Bride for Christmas (2012)
Accidental Christmas
A Christmas Carol (2021)
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Snow (2011)
A Christmas Star
A Christmas Star (2021)
A Christmas Wish - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Christmas Wish - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Fall City Christmas
All Good Things
All I Want For Christmas (2013) - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Lot Like Christmas (2019) Free with Ads via Freevee
A Lot Like Christmas (2021) Free with Ads via Freevee
A Match Made at Christmas
A Match Made at Christmas
A New Husband for Christmas
Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Snow Globe Christmas
A Snow White Christmas
A Very Corgi Christmas- Free with Ads via Freevee
A Very Country Christmas (2016)
A Wedding for Christmas - Free with Ads via Freevee
A Winter Romance
Christmas Angel - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics - 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites
Christmas Child
Christmas Collision
Christmas Coupon
Christmas Crush
Christmas Cupcakes- Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Do-Over (2006)
Christmas In Love
Christmas in Mississippi (2017)
Christmas In the Heartland
Christmas in the Rockies - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Is Canceled (2021)
Christmas Journey - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas on the Bayou
Christmas on the Coast - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas on the Ranch
Christmas Recipe for Romance
Christmas Staycation
Christmas Story - Free with Ads via Freevee
Christmas Survival
Christmas Together (2020) - Free with Ads via Freevee
Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm *Amazon Original (2017)
Cookie Cutter Christmas
Crazy For Christmas
Dear Santa
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus *Amazon Original (2021)
Emmett Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (1977)
Falling for Christmas (2017) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Golden Winter (2012) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Greyson Family Christmas- Free with Ads via Freevee
Hone for Harvest
Horrible Bosses - Free with Ads via Freevee
If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie *Amazon Original (2016)
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Joy for Christmas
Joy for Christmas (2021)
Last Holiday
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You
Miracle on Christmas - Free with Ads via Freevee
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
My Best Friend's Christmas
My Dad's Christmas Date (2020) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Naughty or Nice
Noelle (2007)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Once Upon A Christmas
Picture Perfect Royal Christmas
Play-Doh Squished hosted by Sarah Hyland* Freevee Original (2021) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
Runaway Christmas Bride - Free with Ads via Freevee
Santa Claus: The Movie
Snowbound for Christmas
Snow Day
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas (2012)
The Christmas Cabin - Free with Ads via Freevee
The Christmas Candle (2013)
The Christmas Dance
The Christmas Dragon
The Christmas Lodge (2014)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009) - Free with Ads via FreeVee
The Kacey Musgraves Holiday Show *Amazon Original (2019)
The March SIsters at Christmas
The Perfect Holiday - Free with Ads via Freevee
The Snowy Day *Amazon Original (2016)
The Truth About Christmas
The Winter Palace
Twice Upon a Christmas
Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas (2013)
What She Wants for Christmas
When Hope Calls Christmas - Free with Ads via Freevee
With Love: Season 1 *Amazon Original (2021)
Yearly Departed Season 1 *Amazon Original
Yearly Departed Season 2 *Amazon Original
Now streaming
Donna Hay Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The Santa Clauses
Best in Snow
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Puppy Dog Pals: Holiday Episode
Friday, Nov. 25
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Monday, Nov. 28
Mickey Saves Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends: Holiday Episode
Friday, December 2
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Wednesday, December 7
The Villains of Valley View: Holiday Episode
Raven's Home: Holiday Episode
Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Holiday Episode
Godmothered
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Sweet Home Alone
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Noelle
Once Upon a Snowman
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
A Very Boy Band Christmas
'Twas the Night
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Christmas...Again?!
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Ernest Saves Christmas
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!
Hawkeye
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Jingle All The Way 2
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Disney Holiday Singalong
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Search for Santa Paws
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Togo
Toy Story: That Time Forgot
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
From Our Family to Yours
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
Pluto's Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah
Santa's Workshop
The Small One
"Bobby, It's Cold Outside"
"Grift of the Magi"
"Holidays of Future Passed"
"I Won't Be Home for Christmas"
"Kill Gil, Volumes I & II"
"Marge Be Not Proud"
"Miracle on Evergreen Terrace"
"She of Little Faith"
"Simpsons Christmas Stories"
"Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire"
"Skinner's Sense of Snow"
"The Burns and the Bees"
"The Fight Before Christmas"
"The Nightmare After Krustmas"
"'Tis the 30th Season"
"'Tis The Fifteenth Season"
"White Christmas Blues"
Sunday, Nov. 27
7/6c Mickey Saves Christmas (new)
7:30/6:30c Olaf's Frozen Adventure
8/7c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (new)
Monday, Nov. 28
8/7c The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)
Tuesday, Nov. 29
8/7c Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special (new)
Thursday, Dec. 1
8/7c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
9/8c CMA Country Christmas (new)
Monday, Dec. 5
8/7c The Great Christmas Light Fight (new)
Tuesday, Dec. 6
8/7c Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (holiday episode)
9/8c Press Your Luck (holiday episode)
10/9c The $100,000 Pyramid (holiday episode)
Wednesday, Dec. 7
8/7c The Conners (holiday episode)
8:30/7:30c The Goldbergs (holiday episode)
9/8c Abbott Elementary (holiday episode)
9:30/8:30c Home Economics (holiday episode)
Thursday, Dec. 8
8/7c Frozen II (broadcast premiere)
Monday, Dec. 12
8/7c The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)
Tuesday, Dec. 13
8/7c Mickey Saves Christmas
8:30/7:30c Olaf's Frozen Adventure
9/8c Disney Prep & Landing
9:30/8:30c Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice
Wednesday, Dec. 14
8/7c A Very Backstreet Holiday (new)
10/9c Finding Harmony (new)
Tuesday, Dec. 20
8/7c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
9/8c Toy Story That Time Forgot
9:30/8:30c Shrek the Halls
Saturday, Dec. 24
8/7c Home Alone
Sunday, Dec. 25
10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00-9:00 a.m. PT Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (new)
Monday, Dec. 26
9/8c The Year: 2022 (new)
Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (new)
10/9c Local Programming
10:30/9:30c Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (new)
Titles available on demand on AMC.com or the AMC app (*denotes availability on AMC+)
A Christmas Village
All I Want for Christmas
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Buster & Chauncey's Silent Night
A Christmas Carol (1951)
Christmas in Connecticut (1992)
The Christmas Shoes
A Christmas Story 2
Christmas with Felicity*
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
A Different Kind of Christmas
The Family Man
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Gremlins
A Holiday to Remember
Jack Frost (1979)
Jack Frost (1998)
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy Book II
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
The Night Before
Pinocchio's Christmas
The Polar Express
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
Santa Claus: The Movie
Scrooged
Shoelaces for Christmas
Silent Night*
Snow Day
The Sons of Mistletoe
Surviving Christmas
To Grandmother's House We Go
'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)
White Christmas
Wish for Christmas
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Friday, Nov. 18
Spirited
And more to come...
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown
It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
Peanuts Original Holiday Special "For Auld Lang Syne"
Thursday, Nov. 3
A Wesley Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 10
The First Noelle
Thursday, Nov. 17
Christmas Party Crashers
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Christmas Clapback
Holiday Hideaway
The Sound of Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 1
Rolling into Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 8
A Miracle Before Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 15
A Black Jack Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 25
A Christmas Gift
Christmas Déjá Vu
Christmas for Sale
A Christmas Wish
The Business of Christmas 2
The Jenkins Family Christmas
Merry Switchmas
A Rich Christmas
Soul Santa
All times p.m. unless otherwise noted
Friday, Nov. 11
8/7c The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 24
9 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day Parade
Friday, Nov. 25
8/7c Frosty
8:30/7:30c Frosty Returns
9/8c A Christmas Proposal
Saturday, Nov. 26
8/7c Robbie the Reindeer
9/8c The Story of Santa Claus
Tuesday, Nov. 29
8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9/8c Reindeer in Here
Sunday, Dec. 4
8:30/7:30c Fit for Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 11
8/7c National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
9/8c Must Love Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 15
8/7c Ghosts: Special One-Hour Holiday Episode
Friday, Dec. 16
8/7c The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Holiday
Sunday, Dec. 18
8:30/7:30c When Christmas Was Young
Friday, Dec. 16
8/7c The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Holiday
Friday, Dec. 23
8/7c The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
9/8c Christmas Takes Flight
Wednesday, Dec. 28
8/7c Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
10/9c The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Sunday, Nov. 20
8/7c A Walton's Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 25
8/7c Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
9/8c Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!
Saturday, Nov. 26
8/7c Silent Night — A Song for the World
Thursday, Dec. 1 - World Aids Day
8/7c Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Monday, Dec. 5
8/7c The Waltons' Homecoming
Wednesday, Dec. 7
8/7c DC's Stargirl Season FInale
9/8c Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022
Thursday, Dec. 8
8/7c Silent Night — A Song for the World (Encore Presentation)
Friday, Dec. 9
8/7c Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us
9/8c Who's Line is It Anyway? (Original Episode)
9:30/8:30c Who's Line is It Anyway? (Encore Episode)
Monday, Dec. 12
8/7c Dogs of the Year 2022
9/8c Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!
Wednesday, Dec. 14
8/7c Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
9/8c Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022
Thursday, Dec. 15
8/7c Christmas Around the USA
Friday, Dec. 16
8/7c The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 17
8/7c iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
9:30/8:30c Who's Line is It Anyway?
Monday, Dec. 19
8/7c Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (Encore Presentation)
9/8c World's Funniest Animals: Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 21
8/7c Beebo Saves Christmas
9/8c World's Funniest Animals
9:30/8:30c World's Funniest Animals
Thursday, Dec. 22
8/7c iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
9:30/8:30c Who's Line is It Anyway?
Friday, Dec. 23
8/7c Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
9/8c Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022
Saturday, Dec. 24
8/7c Christmas Around the World
Sunday, Dec. 25
8/7c Christmas Around the USA (Encore Presentation)
Monday, Dec. 26
8/7c 25th Annual Family Film Awards
Tuesday, Dec. 27
8/7c Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope
Wednesday, Dec. 28
8/7c Dogs of the Year 2022 (Encore Presentation)
9/8c World's Funniest Animals
9:30/8:30c World's Funniest Animals
Thursday, Dec. 29
8/7c Popstar's Best of 2022
9/8c Masters of Illusion
9:30/8:30c Masters of Illusion
Friday, Dec. 30
8/7c Two-Night "iHeartRadio Music Festival" Encore Presentation
Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c Two-Night "iHeartRadio Music Festival" Encore Presentation
Christmas in the Wilds*
Christmas in the Pines*
Romance in the Wilds*
An Evergreen Christmas
A Christmas Star
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Christmas Comes Home
Christmas Mail
A Christmas Switch
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Second Chance Christmas
Merry Kissmas
How Sarah Got Her Wings
A Puppy For Christmas
Snowmance
The Spruces & The Pines
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Kiss 2
Back to Christmas
Naughty & Nice
Christmas in the Smokies
Thursday, Dec. 1
7a/6c The Simpsons
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c The Santa Clause
1:30/12:30c The Santa Clause 2
4/3c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 2
7a/6c The Preacher's Wife
9:30a/8:30c Jingle All the Way 2
11:35a/10:35c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:15/1:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20/3:20c Home Alone
6:50/5:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:30/8:30c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
11:30/10:30c The Star (2017)
1:30a/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Saturday, Dec. 3
7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30a/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9a/8c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30a/9:30c The Star (2017)
12:30/11:30c The Santa Clause
2:40/1:40c The Santa Clause 2
5:10/4:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:15/6:15c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:15/8:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:20/9:20c Frosty the Snowman
10:50/9:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55/10:55c Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 4
7a/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:05a/7:05c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:10a/9:10c The Search for Santa Paws
12:15/11:15c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
2:20/1:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4/3c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:05/4:05c Frosty the Snowman
5:35/4:35c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40/5:40c Home Alone
9:10/8:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50/10:50c Daddy's Home 2
Monday, Dec. 5
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Holiday in Handcuffs
1:35/12:35 Daddy's Home 2
3:45/2:45c Home Alone
6:15/5:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55/7:55c Scrooged
12a/11c Snow
Tuesday, Dec. 6
7a/6c Stealing Christmas
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
12/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2/1c Jingle All the Way 2
4/3c Scrooged
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7a/6c Home Alone 3
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Home Alone
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause
6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause 2
9/8c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12a/11c The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 8
7a/6c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:30a/9:30c Unaccompanied Minors
12:30/11:30 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2/1c Prancer Returns
4/3c Disney's A Christmas Carol
6/7c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Christmas in Boston
Friday, Dec. 9
7a/6c Unaccompanied Minors
9:05a/8:05c Home Alone
11:35a/10:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15/1:15c Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
4:15/3:15c Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
6:20/5:20c Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
8:50/7:50c Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11/10c Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30/10:30c Home Alone
Saturday, Dec. 10
7a/6c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05a/8:05c The Search for Santa Paws
11:05a/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10/12:10 Home Alone
3:40/2:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20/5:20c Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:50/7:50c Frozen II (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11/10c Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:30/10:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 11
7a/6c Prancer Returns
9a/8c Unaccompanied Minors
11:05a/10:05c Jingle All the Way 2
1:10/12:10c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40/1:40c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:45/3:45c The Santa Clause
6:55/5:55c The Santa Clause 2
9:25/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30/10:30c Last Christmas – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Dec. 12
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
1/12c Home for the Holidays (1995)
3:30/2:30c Last Christmas
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Christmas Cupid
Tuesday, Dec. 13
7a/6c Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol – Freeform Premiere
8a/7c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
8:30a/7:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
10:30a/9:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30a/10:30c Home Alone
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause
6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause 2
9/8c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12a/11c Snowglobe"
Wednesday, Dec. 14
7a/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Almost Christmas
2/1c The Perfect Holiday
4/3c The Preacher's Wife
6:30/5:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9/8c Disney's A Christmas Carol
12a/11c The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 15
7a/6c Call Me Claus
10:30a/9:30c The Simpsons
12/11c The Perfect Holiday
2/1c Jingle All the Way 2
4/3c Unaccompanied Minors
6/5c Home Alone
8:30/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 16
7a/6c It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9a/8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:30a/8:30c Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
10a/9c Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
10:30a/9:30c Unaccompanied Minors
12:30/11:30c Home Alone
3/2c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:30/4:30c The Santa Clause
7:30/6:30c The Santa Clause 2
10/9c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12a/11c Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 17
7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30a/6:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
10a/9c Home Alone
12:30/11:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10/2:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:15/4:15c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55/5:55c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:55/7:55c Home Alone
11:25/10:25c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, Dec. 18
7a/6c Cricket on the Hearth
8a/7c Call Me Claus
10a/9c The Santa Clause
12:10/11:10c The Santa Clause 2
2:40/1:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:45/3:45c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:45/5:45c Home Alone
9:15/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55/10:55c Scrooged
Monday, Dec. 19
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Family Guy
11:30a/10:30c Home Alone
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:30/3:30c Scrooged
6:30/5:30c The Santa Clause
8:30/7:30c The Santa Clause 2
12a/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 20
7a/6c Family Guy
10:30a/9:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
12/11c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:30/12:30c Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:30/2:30c Home Alone
6/5c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30/7:30c Last Christmas
12a/11c Prancer Returns
Wednesday, Dec. 21
7a/6c Prancer Returns
10:30a/9:30 Last Christmas
1/12c Home Alone
3:30/2:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6/5c Disney's A Christmas Carol
8/7c Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
8:30/7:30c Frosty the Snowman
9/8c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10/9c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12a/11c The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 22
7a/6c Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9a/8c The Search for Santa Paws
11a/10c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1/12c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
1:30/12:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3/2c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30/3:30c The Star (2017)
6:30/5:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
7:30/6:30c Frosty the Snowman
8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9/8c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
11/10c Prep & Landing (Disney Animation)
11:30/10:30c Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animation)
12a/11c The Star (2017)
Friday, Dec. 23
7a/6c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30a/6:30c Home Alone
10a/9c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:40/11:40c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:20/2:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5/4c Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
7/6c Home Alone
9:30/8:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12a/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 24
7a/6c Love the Coopers
9:30a/8:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol
2/1c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:40/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:45/4:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50/5:50c Frosty the Snowman
7:20/6:20c The Santa Clause
9:30/8:30c The Santa Clause 2
12a/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Dec. 25
7a/6c Home Alone
9:30a/8:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12/11c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1/12c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2/1c Frosty the Snowman
2:30/1:30c The Santa Clause
4:30/3:30c The Santa Clause 2
7/6c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9/8c Home Alone
11:30/10:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Hallmark's Complete Schedule with Movie Descriptions
*All movies air at 8/7c on The Hallmark Channel unless otherwise noted
Friday, Oct. 21
Noel Next Door
Saturday, Oct. 22
We Wish You a Married Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 23
A Kismet Christmas
Friday, Oct. 28
A Cozy Christmas Inn
Saturday, Oct. 29
Jolly Good Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 30
Ghosts of Christmas Always
Friday, Nov. 4
A Magical Christmas Village
Saturday, Nov. 5
Lights, Camera, Christmas!
Sunday, Nov. 6
All Saints Christmas
Friday, Nov. 11
In Merry Measure
Saturday, Nov. 12
The Royal Nanny
Sunday, Nov. 13
Christmas at the Golden Dragon
Friday, Nov. 18
Inventing the Christmas Prince
Saturday, Nov. 19
Three Wise Men and a Baby
Sunday, Nov. 20
When I Think of Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 24
My Southern Family Christmas
Friday, Nov. 25
#Xmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 26
A Tale of Two Christmases
Saturday, Nov. 26
Haul Out the Holly
Sunday, Nov. 27
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
Sunday, Nov. 27
A Holiday Spectacular
Friday, Dec. 2
A Big Fat Family Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3
A Fabled Holiday
Sunday, Dec. 4
Undercover Holiday
Friday, Dec. 9
The Most Colorful Time of the Year
Saturday, Dec. 10
Christmas Class Reunion
Sunday, Dec. 11
The Holiday Sitte
Friday, Dec. 16
Holiday Heritage
Saturday, Dec. 17
'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 18
Hanukkah on Rye
*All movies start at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries unless otherwise noted
Saturday, Oct. 22
We Need a Little Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 29
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Saturday, Nov. 5
A Maple Valley Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 12
Our Italian Christmas Memories
Saturday, Nov. 19
Long Lost Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 26
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Holiday Stocking
Saturday, Dec. 10
The Gift of Peace
Saturday, Dec. 17
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
Premieres on Hallmark Movies Now
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Arthur Christmas
A Christmas Dream
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Nov. 17
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
Thursday, Nov. 24
A Christmas Mystery, 2022
Holiday Harmony, 2022
And more to come...
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood
Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special
House of Ho - Ep 102, "Ho! Ho! Ho!"
House of Ho - Ep 106, "New Year, New Ho"
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's
A Carol for Another Christmas
A Christmas Story
Elf
Four Christmases
The Friday After Next
It Happened on 5th Avenue
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Jack Frost
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Monsieur Hulot's Holiday
New Year's Eve
The Best Man Holiday
The Polar Express
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Shazam!
The Shop Around the Corner
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes
Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"
Ep 38 - "Christmas Show"
Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"
Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"
Friends Holiday Episodes
S2 E9 - "The One with Phoebe's Dad"
S3 E10 - "The One Where Rachel Quits"
S4 E10 - "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"
S5 E10 - "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"
S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"
S7 E10 - "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"
S8 E11 - "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"
S9 E10 - "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"
The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
S2 E11 - "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"
S3 E11 - "The Maternal Congruence"
S6 E11 - "The Santa Simulation"
S7 E11 - "The Cooper Extraction"
S8 E11 - "The Clean Room Infiltration"
S10 E12 - "The Holiday Summation"
S11 E11 - "The Celebration Reverberation"
Doctor Who Holiday Episodes
S1 E14 - "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"
S2 E14 - "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"
S3 E14 - "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"
S4 E14 - "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"
S4 E17 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"
S4 E18 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"
S5 E14 - "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"
S6 E14 - "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"
S7 E6 - "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"
S7 E16 -"Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"
S8 E13 - "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"
S9 E13 - "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"
S9 E14 - "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"
S10 E13 - "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"
S11 E11 - "Festive Special 2018: Resolution"
The O.C. Holiday Episodes
S1E13 - "The Best Chrismukkah Ever"
S2E6 - "The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't"
S3E10 - "The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah"
S4E7 - "The Chrismukk-Huh?"
South Park Holiday Episodes
S1 E9 - "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"
S2 E16 - "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"
S3 E15 - "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"
S4 E17 - "A Very Crappy Christmas"
S6 E17 - "Red Sleigh Down"
S7 E15 - "It's Christmas in Canada"
S8 E14 - "Woodland Critter Christmas"
S22 E3 - "The Problem with a Poo"
S23 E10 - "Christmas Snow"
My Sesame Street and Friends
S4 E3 - "My Sesame Music: Holidays"
S2 E8 - "My Cookie Monster: Holidays"
Click Here for Lifetime's Complete Schedule with Descriptions
Each movie premieres at 8/7c on Lifetime
Saturday, Nov. 5
Merry Swissmas (FKA - Remembering Christmas)
Sunday, Nov. 6
Well Suited for Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 10
Christmas on Mistletoe Lake
Friday, Nov. 11
The Dog Days of Christmas
Saturday Nov. 12
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Sunday Nov. 13
Six Degrees of Santa
Thursday Nov. 17
Sweet Navidad
Friday, Nov. 18
A Country Christmas Harmony
Saturday, Nov. 19
Santa Bootcamp
Sunday Nov. 20
A Show-Stopping Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 24
Baking All the Way
Friday, Nov. 25
Steppin into the Holidays
Saturday, Nov. 26
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
Sunday, Nov. 27
A Christmas Spark
Thursday, Dec. 1
Serving up the Holidays
Friday, Dec. 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3
A New Orleans Noel
Sunday, Dec. 4
Merry Textmas
Thursday, Dec. 8
Scentsational Christmas
Friday, Dec. 9
A Recipe for Joy
Saturday, Dec. 10
Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 11
Single and Ready to Jingle
Thursday, Dec. 15
Record Breaking Christmas
Friday, Dec. 16
A Christmas to Treasure
Saturday, Dec. 17
The Holiday Dating Guide
Sunday, Dec. 18
Wrapped in Love
Times listed are both ET/PT unless noted
Saturday, Nov. 19
8/7c Trolls
Wednesday, Nov. 23
8/7c Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
9/8c A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
Thursday, Nov. 24
9 a.m./8c 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
12/11c National Dog Show
2/1c 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (encore)
Friday, Nov. 25
8/7c How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:30/7:30c Trolls in Harmony
Tuesday, Nov. 29
9/8c Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City
Wednesday, Nov. 30
8/7c Christmas in Rockefeller Center
10/9c Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around
Thursday, Dec. 1
8/7c Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
10/9c The Wall
Monday, Dec. 5
10/9cThat's My Jam Holiday Special
Tuesday, Dec. 6
9/8c People's Choice Awards
Monday, Dec. 12
10/9c Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler's Celebrity Holiday Special
Wednesday, Dec. 14
8/7c A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Monday, Dec. 19
8/7c Shrek 2
10/9c The Wall (encore)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
8/7c Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (encore)
Thursday, Dec. 22
9/8c A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (encore)
Friday, Dec. 23
8/7c How The Grinch Stole Christmas
8:30/7:30c 5 More Sleeps 'Till Christmas
9/8c Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Saturday, Dec. 23
8-11 p.m. It's a Wonderful Life
Saturday, Dec. 24
11:30/10:30c Christmas Eve Mass
Monday, Dec. 26
8/7c Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors
Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c A Toast to 2022!
Saturday, Dec. 31
10:30/9:30c Miley's New Year's Eve Party
Monday, Jan. 2
11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT 134th Rose Parade
Coming soon...
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
Top Elf (Season 2)
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Friday, Nov. 25
Frosty Returns
Saturday, Nov. 26
Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Reindeer in Here
And more to come...
Tuesday, Nov. 1
A Christmas Carol
Christmas in Compton
Scrooged
A Christmas in New York
A Christmas Proposal
A Christmas Solo
A Fairly Odd Christmas (Nickelodeon)
A Loud House Christmas
Albert (Nickelodeon)
Bob the Builder: Christmas to Remember
Christmas Crime Story
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas Kid
Christmas Survival
Christmas Takes Flight
Daddy's Home 2
Happy Christmas
Ho Ho Holiday Special (Nickelodeon)
Holiday Breakup
Holiday Campfire
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special
Last Holiday
Loud House Christmas
Mercy Christmas
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Santa and the Three Bears
Santa Hunters (Nickelodeon)
Serendipity
Sonic: Christmas Blast
Surviving Christmas
The All-Star Nick-Mas Spectacular (Nickelodeon)
Tiny Christmas
To All a Goodnight
Top Elf (Nickelodeon)
Beverly Hills 90210, S3 E15 "The Kindness of Strangers"
The Brady Bunch, S1 E12 "The Voice of Christmas"
Cheers, S5 E9 "Thanksgiving Orphans"
Cheers, S6 E12 "Christmas Cheers"
Everybody Hates Chris, S2 E8 "Everybody Hates Thanksgiving"
Everybody Hates Chris, S3 E10 "Everybody Hates Kwanzaa"
Family Ties, S6 E17 "The Play's the Thing"
Frasier, S3 E9 "Frasier Grinch"
Frasier, S4 E7 "A Lilith Thanksgiving
Happy Days, S2 E11 "Guess Who's Coming to Christmas"
MacGyver, S5 E11 "The Madonna"
Melrose Place, S1 E18 "A Melrose Place Christmas"
The Odd Couple, S1 E12 "Scrooge Gets an Oscar"
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, S4 E9 "Love Means Having to Say You'Re Sorry"
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, S4 E10 "Sabrina's Perfect Christmas"
Taxi, S1 E11 "Memories of Cab 804"
Touched by an Angel, S6 E10 "The Christmas Gift"
Wings, S5 E11 "Happy Holidays"
Check local listings to verify for your timezone. Premieres are also available to view via PBS.org and the PBS Video App on the day of premiere
Tuesday, Dec. 13
8/7c Oh Holy Night: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Monday, Dec. 19
9/8c Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 25
9/8c Call the Midwife: Holiday Special
Saturday, Dec. 31
8/7c United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together
Tuesday, Nov. 1
5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Barbie in a Christmas Carol
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
Homicide for the Holidays, season 5 (Oxygen)
How Murray Saved Christmas
Love Actually
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You
Saving Santa
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
12 Days of Christmas Eve
A Christmas Cruise
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Mystery
A Christmas Princess
A Christmas Village
A Cinderella Christmas
A Garfield Christmas
A Holiday Change
A Holiday for Love
A Holiday Romance
A Kindhearted Christmas
All I Want For Christmas
A Lot Like Christmas
A Match Made at Christmas
A Prince for Christmas A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
A Royal Christmas Ball
A Stone Cold Christmas
A Wedding for Christmas
A Wedding for Christmas
Baking It
Black Christmas
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving
Christmas in the Rockies
Christmas is You
Christmas Twister
Christmas Village Romance
Christmas Wedding Runaway
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers
Christmas With the Karaountzoses
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas
Dear Santa
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors Circle of Love
Falling for Christmas
Finding Santa: A Christmas Adventure
Happy Holidays: The Best of the Andy Williams Christmas Shows
High Holiday
Holiday Breakup
Holiday Engagement
Holiday Road Trip
Holiday Switch
Holly's Holiday
Homicide for the Holidays
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Jingle Bell Princess
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase
Married By Christmas
Much Ado About Christmas
My Best Friend's Christmas
O'Christmas Tree
Ring in the Holidays
Royally Wrapped for Christmas
Santa and the Three Bears
Santa Fake
Santa Girl
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas
The Christmas Cabin
The Christmas That Almost Wasn't
The Family Holiday
The Family Tree
The Housewives of the North Pole
The Nights Before Christmas
The Santa Trap
The Tree That Saved Christmas
The Ultimate Gift
Tidy Tim's: A Christmas Classic
Tim Janis: All is Bright
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
You Make it Feel Like Christmas
* = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels | ** = leaving Peacock 11/30 | *** = leaving Peacock 12/16
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Angel of Christmas, 2015
Angels and Ornaments, 2014
At Home in Mitford, 2017
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, 2020
Beyond the Blackboard, 2011
Broadcasting Christmas, 2016
Campfire Kiss, 2017
Christmas at Graceland, 2018 (Spanish Language)
Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, 2011***
Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017
The Christmas Heart, 2012
Christmas in Conway, 2013
Christmas in Evergreen, 2017 (Spanish Language)
The Christmas Parade, 2014
The Christmas Spirit, 2013
The Christmas Train, 2017
Christmas with Tucker, 2013
The Color of Rain, 2014
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, 2014
A Dog Named Christmas, 2009
Duke, 2012**
Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, 2017
Fallen Angel, 1998
Falling for Look Lodge, 2020**
A Family Thanksgiving, 2010
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017**
Follow Your Heart, 2020
For Love & Honor, 2016
Front of the Class, 2008
Gourmet Detective Pilot, 2015
Harvest Moon, 2015
Hallmark Channel's Christmas Concert, 2019
Hitched for the Holidays, 2012
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015
In Love and War, 1997
Karen Kingsbury's A Time to Dance, 2016
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015
The Lost Valentine, 2011
Love in the Sun, 2019**
Love on a Limb, 2016
Lucky Christmas, 2011
A Majestic Christmas, 2018
Midnight Masquerade, 2014
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, 2018
Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, 2015**
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015
My Best Friend's Bouquet, 2020
My Boyfriends' Dogs, 2014
Mystery 101: Pilot, 2019
The National Tree, 2009
Naughty or Nice, 2012
Northpole, 2014
November Christmas, 2010
A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016
One Christmas Eve, 2014
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, 2020
Project Christmas Joy, 2019
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016**
A Rose for Christmas, 2017
Royal New Year's Eve, 2017
The Santa Suit, 2010
A Season for Miracles, 1998
Signed, Sealed, Delivered, 2013
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, 2014
Silver Bells, 2005
Switched for Christmas, 2017 (Spanish Language)
The Town Christmas Forgot, 2010
Truly, Madly, Sweetly, 2018
The Valley of Light, 2007
Wedding at Graceland, 2019**
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 7-9
Window Wonderland, 2013
The Wishing Tree, 2012
Friday, Nov. 4
A Magical Christmas Village, 2022*
Saturday, Nov. 5
Lights, Camera, Christmas!, 2022*
Sunday, Nov. 6
All Saints Christmas, 2022*
A Maple Valley Christmas, 2022*
Noel Next Door, 2022*
Wednesday, Nov. 9
We Need a Little Christmas, 2022*
We Wish You a Married Christmas, 2022*
Friday, Nov. 11
In Merry Measure, 2022*
Saturday, Nov. 12
Our Italian Christmas Memories, 2022*
The Royal Nanny, 2022*
Sunday, Nov. 13
Christmas at the Golden Dragon, 2022*
Monday, Nov. 14
A Kismet Christmas, 2022*
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Chesapeake Shores, Seasons 1-6
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Christmas Bedtime Stories, 2022*
A Cozy Christmas Inn, 2022*
Friday, Nov. 18
Inventing the Christmas Prince, 2022*
Saturday, Nov. 19
Long Lost Christmas, 2022*
Three Wise Men and a Baby, 2022*
Sunday, Nov. 20
When I Think of Christmas, 2022*
Monday, Nov. 21
Jolly Good Christmas, 2022*
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Ghosts of Christmas Always, 2022*
Thursday, Nov. 24
My Southern Family Christmas, 2022*
Friday, Nov. 25
A Royal Corgi Christmas, 2022*
#Xmas, 2022*
Saturday, Nov. 26
Haul Out the Holly, 2022*
A Tale of Two Christmases, 2022*
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, 2022*
Sunday, Nov. 27
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, 2022*
A Holiday Spectacular, 2022*
Wednesday, Nov. 30
August Creek, 2017
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders, 2015
Christmas Cookie Party, 2019
Deck the Halls, 2019
Decoration Day, 1990
Finding Love in Mountain View, 2021
Gingerbread Magic, 2019
A Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019
Jingle All the Way, 2011
Jingle and Bell's Christmas Star, 2012
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2, 2016
Letters to Santa, 2019
The Light Before Christmas, 2019
Love Struck Café, 2017
Love, Take Two, 2019
Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1-2
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, 2018
Ms. Matched, 2016
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, 2020
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, 2019
Sandra Brown's White Hot, 2016
A Smile as Big as the Moon, 2012
SnowComing, 2022*
Stranded in Paradise, 2014
Taking a Shot at Love, 2021
Timeless Love, 2020
A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log, 2019
Walking the Dog, 2017
A Winter Getaway, 2021
Thursday, Dec. 1
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick, 2015
Come Dance at My Wedding, 2009
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love, 2016
Just the Way You Are, 2015
Love on Ice, 2017
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, 2019
A Midnight Kiss, 2018
Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith, 2011
A New Year's Resolution, 2021
One Winter Weekend, 2018
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, 2019
Pictures of Hollis Woods, 2007
Friday, Dec. 2
A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022*
Saturday, Dec. 3
A Fabled Holiday, 2022*
The Holiday Stocking, 2022*
Sunday, Dec. 4
Undercover Holiday, 2022*
Friday, Dec. 9
The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022*
Saturday, Dec. 10
Christmas Class Reunion, 2022*
The Gift of Peace, 2022*
Sunday, Dec. 11
The Holiday Sitter, 2022*
Friday, Dec. 16
Holiday Heritage, 2022*
Saturday, Dec. 17
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022*
'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022*
Sunday, Dec. 18
Hanukkah on Rye, 2022*
Jump to: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, ABC, AMC, Apple TV+, BET+, CBS, CW, FOX Nation, Freeform, Hallmark, HBO Max, Lifetime, NBC, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, PBS, Peacock, Plex, TBS, TNT
A Christmas Carol (1951)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Christmas Carol (2000)
A Christmas Carol (2009)
A Christmas Carol (2018)
A Christmas Carol (2019)
A Christmas Carol (2020)
A Frozen Christmas
A Frozen Christmas 2
A Frozen Christmas 3
A Frozen Christmas Time
A Frozen Christmas Time 2
A Lot Like Christmas
A Reindeer's Journey
Christmas Angel
Dear Santa
Holiday High School Reunion
It's a Wonderful Life
Noel
Santa's Boot Camp
Santa Who?
Scrooge
Saturday, Nov. 5
7/6c A Christmas Story
9/8c Elf
11/10c A Christmas Story
Sunday, Nov. 6
2:30/1:30c Fred Claus
5/4c The Polar Express
7/6c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:30.6:30c Elf
9:30/8:30c The Polar Express
11:30/10:30c Fred Claus
Saturday, Nov. 12
7/6c Four Christmases
9/8c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Sunday, November 13
4/3c Four Christmases
6/5c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8/7c A Christmas Story
10/9c A Christmas Story
Saturday, November 19
2:30/1:30c Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
5/4c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
5:30c/4:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
6:30/5:30c The Wizard of Oz
8:45/7:45c The Wizard of Oz
Saturday, November 19
2/1c Four Christmases
4/3c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6/5c Four Christmases
8/7c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, November 24
6/5c The Wizard of Oz
8:15/7:15c The Polar Express
Friday, November 25
10:30a/9:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1/12c Arthur Christmas
3:15/2:15c Fred Claus
5:45/4:45c The Wizard of Oz
8/7c The Polar Express
10/9c Fred Claus
Saturday, November 26
6a/5c-6/5c 24 hours of Elf
Saturday, November 5
8/7c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10/9c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Friday, November 11
7:30/6:30c Fred Claus
Saturday, November 12
4/3c Fred Claus
6:30/5:30c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7/6c The Year without a Santa Claus
8/7c The Polar Express
10/9c The Polar Express
Sunday, November 13
8/7c Elf
10/9c Elf
Monday, Nov. 14
8/7c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11/10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Nov. 17
8:30/7:30c Elf
Friday, Nov. 18
6/5c Four Christmases
8/7c Elf
Saturday, Nov. 19
2:15/1:15c The Holiday
5/4c Four Christmases
Thursday, Nov. 24
4/3c Elf
6/5c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Friday, Nov. 25
12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Elf
Sunday, Nov. 28
6 a.m.-6a.m. ET/PT 24 hours of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation