You may have just picked up your first pumpkin spice latte of the season, but jingle bells are already in the air! The Hallmark Channel has unveiled its official 2022 holiday movie schedule, including the annual Countdown to Christmas event that starts in October. It is absolutely never too early to cozy up with a mug of hot cocoa and watch a holiday romance blossom on our screens. Forty new original movies will premiere this year across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

All your favorite faces are back, including superstar Lacey Chabert, who will star in "Haul Out the Holly," her record breaking twelfth Hallmark Christmas movie. Plus, three of Hallmark's most popular leading men, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker, play brothers in the upcoming "Three Wise Men and a Baby."

In addition to familiar actors, there will also be some great new-to-Hallmark talent popping up, including Marlo Thomas, Ellen Travolta, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Ledisi, just to name a few.

So snuggle up in your coziest blanket and get ready for THE holiday TV event of the season to begin.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Schedule

Premiere times are 8:00pm ET/PT unless otherwise noted below

Friday, October 21

"Noel Next Door"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Logline: A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.



Saturday, October 22

"We Wish You a Married Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

Logline: Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.



Sunday, October 23

"A Kismet Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

Logline: Sarah is a children's book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.



Friday, October 28

"A Cozy Christmas Inn"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnel

Logline: A real estate executive, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it's owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.



Saturday, October 29

"Jolly Good Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

Logline: David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across jolly old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.



Sunday, October 30

"Ghosts of Christmas Always"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

Logline: Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.



Friday, November 4, 2022

"A Magical Christmas Village"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

Logline: When Summer's mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.



Saturday, November 5, 2022

"Lights, Camera, Christmas!"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

Logline: When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film's famous leading man.



Sunday, November 6, 2022

"All Saints Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ledisi, Roger Cross

Logline: Lisette is a popular R&B singer who's getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistakes a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.



Friday, November 11, 2022

"In Merry Measure"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

Logline: When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.



Saturday, November 12, 2022

"The Royal Nanny"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

Logline: Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.



Sunday, November 13, 2022

"Christmas at the Golden Dragon"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

Logline: When Romy and Rick's parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.



Friday, November 18, 2022

"Inventing the Christmas Prince"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley), Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Logline: Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.



Saturday, November 19, 2022

"Three Wise Men and a Baby"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Logline: Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives... all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.



Sunday, November 20, 2022

"When I Think of Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

Logline: Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.



Thursday, November 24, 2022

"My Southern Family Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

Logline: Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town's record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she's going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.



Friday, November 25, 2022

"#Xmas"

Time: 6 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

Logline: When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand's design contest, she poses a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect "family" or reveal the truth.





Friday, November 25, 2022

"A Royal Corgi Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

Logline: Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with "Mistletoe," a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help – but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.



Saturday, November 26, 2022

"A Tale of Two Christmases"

Time: 6 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

Logline: Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family... and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma's double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.



Saturday, November 26, 2022

"Haul Out the Holly"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky

Logline: Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood's many Christmas festivities.



Sunday, November 27, 2022

"A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe"

Time: 6 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

Logline: Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit, she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.



Sunday, November 27, 2022

"A Holiday Spectacular"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel (Merry Thanksgiving Weekend)

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret Featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Logline: In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.



Friday, December 2, 2022

"A Big Fat Family Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

Logline: Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family's annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn't reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn't want to jeopardize her big break.



Saturday, December 3, 2022

"A Fabled Holiday"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey

Logline: Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.



Sunday, December 4, 2022

"Undercover Holiday"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

Logline: When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he's her overzealous security guard.



Friday, December 9, 2022

"The Most Colorful Time of the Year"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

Logline: Ryan is an elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.



Saturday, December 10, 2022

"Christmas Class Reunion"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

Logline: High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the "cursed class," reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.



Sunday, December 11, 2022

"The Holiday Sitter"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

Logline: Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.



Friday, December 16, 2022

"Holiday Heritage"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

Logline: Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it's too late.



Saturday, December 17, 2022

"'Twas the Night Before Christmas"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

Logline: A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town's annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem "A Visit from St. Nick" is debated.



Sunday, December 18, 2022

"Hanukkah on Rye"

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb

Logline: A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?



Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Miracles of Christmas Premieres

Premiere times are 10:00pm ET/PT

Saturday, October 22

"We Need a Little Christmas"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield

Logline: Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene.



Saturday, October 29

"Christmas Bedtime Stories"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber

Logline: When Danielle's husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.



Saturday, November 5, 2022

"A Maple Valley Christmas"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Peyton List, Andrew Walker

Logline: Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.



Saturday, November 12, 2022

"Our Italian Christmas Memories"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Sarah Power, Beau Bridges

Logline: The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother's legendary pasta sauce.



Saturday, November 19, 2022

"Long Lost Christmas"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres

Logline: Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.



Saturday, November 26, 2022

"Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes

From Executive Producer Blake Shelton

Logline: Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize. On the message, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton's song "Time for Me to Come Home."



Saturday, December 3, 2022

"The Holiday Stocking"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, Mykelti Williamson

Logline: In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn't help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent's old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.



Saturday, December 10, 2022

"The Gift of Peace"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Nikki Deloach, Brennan Elliott

Logline: Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.



Saturday, December 17, 2022

"Five More Minutes: "Moments Like These"

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant

Logline: The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery's song "Five More Minutes," a young widow's Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.

