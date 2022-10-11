It's almost time to start decking the halls, because Lifetime has released its lineup of new Holiday Originals for their "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" 2022 winter event. There's something about those "big executive returns to small hometown and finds the love of their life" storylines that just never seem to get old this time of year, and we're here for it.

This year's lineup includes appearances from stars like Rita Moreno, Mario Lopez, Jane Seymour, Pattie LaBelle, Tim Reid, Kirk Franklin, and Jodie Sweetin just to name a few. Plus, Grey's Antamoy's Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening come together again on screen in Reindeer Games Homecoming airing Nov. 12. All movies will be available on the Lifetime movie app, Lifetime Video onDemand, as well as Lifetime Movie Club members having access to the original films as well.

So get cozy with your holiday sweater and cup of cocoa by the fireplace to watch these feel-good Christmas movies that will put you in the holiday spirit.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Merry Swissmas (FKA - Remebering Christmas)

Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon

Alex (Jodie Sweetin) has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), until Beth started dating Alex's ex, Jesse (David Pinard). Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job as an architect, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother Caroline (Jane Wheeler), who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the Inns' opening. When Alex meets Liam (Tim Rozon), a single father and the manager of her mother's inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season.



Sunday, Nov. 6

Well Suited for Christmas

Stars: Mercedes de la Zerda

Fashion designer Rachel Rocca (Mercedes de la Zerda) lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for one of the city's most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti), for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and find themselves falling in love.



Friday, Nov. 11

The Dog Days of Christmas

Stars: Georgia Flood



Saturday, Nov. 12

Reindeer Games Homecoming

Stars: Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening

MacKenzie Graves (Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy, Amber Brown) is a brilliant, competitive, crossword puzzle loving Biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town's holiday fundraising tradition "The Reindeer Games." Every year since his death, she competes with her dad's former team, a group of colorful retired firefighters, to win the Games and keep his tradition alive. The holiday however, her world is rocked when fading Hollywood star, and Mac's high school crush, Chase Weston (Justin Bruening, Grey's Anatomy, Sweet Magnolias), comes home for Christmas to visit his pregnant sister and nephew and is begrudgingly roped into participating in the Games. When the opportunity to compete against her former mega crush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup at all costs. As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase, and Chase soon finds himself eager to not only win the games, but also win her heart as well. Brian Sills also stars.

Friday, Nov. 18

A Country Christmas Harmony

Stars: Brooke Elliott Brandon Quinn Danny Pintauro

Before Chrissy Kessler's (Elliott) meteoric rise to fame, the country music superstar was just a small-town girl with dreams of the big time. Now, with her record sales on a rapid decline, Chrissy is strong-armed by an unrelenting record executive to return to the hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. Accompanying her on this journey is her longtime supportive assistant Eugene (Pintauro). Luke Covington's (Quinn) quiet life is suddenly disrupted when he runs into Chrissy, his ex-girlfriend and former country music duo partner, who disappeared on him to pursue her solo career, all those years ago. After a tempestuous rainstorm forces the ex-sweethearts to seek shelter in Luke's ranch home, the two realize that the only way they'll survive the holidays is with the other one's help.



Saturday, Nov. 19

Santa Bootcamp

Stars: Rita Moreno, Emily Kinney, Justin Gaston, Melissa Joan Hart - Director

When event planner, Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney, The Walking Dead), is hired by mall magnate, Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy, Castle) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to bootcamp – Santa Bootcamp – to find the perfect Santa and inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle (Rita Moreno, West Side Story), the bootcamp's drill sergeant with a heart of gold, who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way. Additional casting includes Tony® award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Justin Gaston, John Schuck, and deaf actors Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton



Friday, Nov. 25

Steppin into the Holidays

Stars: Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, Courtney Lopez, Mario Cantone

Former Broadway star, Billy Holiday (Lopez), returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series "Celebrity Dance Off." While there, he encounters Rae (Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio, where Billy's 12-year-old nephew is her standout student. This Christmas Rae is planning a dance recital fundraiser with the goal of taking her students to see a Broadway show in New York City. Billy volunteers to help Rae with the recital by reviving the town's traditional Christmas Eve show which was once a showcase for local talent. With Billy's knack for producing and Rae's knowledge of all things local, their collaboration clicks, and romantic sparks start flying!



Cheri Oteri stars as Dallas, Billy's high-powered, fast talking Hollywood agent and Mario's real-life wife, Courtney Lopez stars as Joanna, the charismatic host of "Celebrity Dance Off" who has just replaced Billy as executive producer and head judge.



Saturday, Nov. 26

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Stars: Kelsey Grammer, Spencer Grammer

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the story of Brian Conway (Kelsey Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he's divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn't have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit.



Sunday, Nov. 27

A Christmas Spark

Stars: Jane Seymour, Joe Lando, Toni Braxton (EP)

Recently widowed Molly (Seymour) has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town's Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town's most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life.



Saturday, Dec. 3

A New Orleans Noel

Stars: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle, Tim Reid, EP - Whoopi Goldberg

Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James) could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. However, when they're both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon —the two find themselves working together at Christmas...and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. But when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans she'll have to decide if she'll leave, or follow her heart.



Sunday, Dec. 4

Merry Textmas

Stars: Ariana Ron Pedrique, Rodrigo Massa

Gaby Diaz (Ariana Ron Pedrique) is an app developer from Austin, Texas, and the last unmarried sibling in her very close and very traditional family. Every year, the Diaz family gathers at abuela's house in Oaxaca, Mexico, a town renowned for its "12 Challenges of Christmas," which playfully ignites the entire town's Christmas spirit. When Gaby accidentally adds Alex Alvarado (Rodrigo Massa), a handsome graphic designer who's lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her well-meaning family decides to secretly invite him to join them in Oaxaca for Christmas. As they begin to play matchmaker for Gaby and Alex, can the Diaz family help Gaby and Alex recognize that each of them is actually the other's perfect Christmas present?



Saturday, Dec. 10

Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas

Stars: Naturi Naughton, Kirk Franklin, Luke James

While driving on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter, Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are caught in a snowstorm that forces them to take refuge inside a church where parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including Adam (Luke James) a handsome youth pastor and a heavenly music teacher (Kirk Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help from this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia then band together in the hope of helping the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance despite the raging storm outside.



Thursday, Dec. 15

Record Breaking Christmas

Stars: Michelle Argryis, Andrew Bushell

Leah Hoffman (Michelle Argyis), an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau, draws the short straw and is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. As she falls for the town's doctor, Devan Bancroft (Andrew Bushell), she discovers that the whole town is in cahoots, and she just may be the person who can help them reach their true Christmas goal.



Friday, Dec. 16

A Christmas to Treasure

Stars: Taylor Frey, Kyle Dean Massey

The passing of beloved Ms. Marley reunites six estranged friends for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds and fond childhood memories are relived, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Taylor Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Kyle Dean Massey). The gang find the hidden treasure before the city has the chance to turn the Marley house into a holiday resort but the blossoming holiday romance between Austin and Everett may turn out to be the greatest Christmastime treasure of all.



Saturday, Dec. 17

The Holiday Dating Guide

Stars: Maria Menounos

Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater (Maria Menounos), is close to making her lifelong dream come true. She has completed her first book—a how-to guide for dating in today's modern world—and is now more than ready to become a published author. However, after reading the book, her publisher Jack won't proceed with the deal without knowing that her dating advice actually works. Before he has a chance to say no, Abigale proposes that she prove the rules work by using them herself and making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days. Although Abigale's never seen love as a priority for herself, she sets out to find someone who will fall quickly enough to get this book in print. Things change when Abigale meets Michael Ryan (Brent Bailey), and her single-minded mission takes an unexpected turn. While following her own advice, and learning to expect the unexpected in the process, Abigale discovers the romance of her dreams.

