Justin Hartley's Tracker Season 1: Latest News, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know

The This Is Us star is primed for his own detective show
TV fans got used to seeing Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson on the NBC hit series This Is Us for the past six years. And while we've been in a bit of a Justin Hartley drought, that's about to end. Beginning in 2024, we'll get to see Hartley on a weekly basis once again as he's been cast as Colter Shaw in the CBS series Tracker, based on the novel The Never Game.
Here is what we know so far about Hartley's new TV series Tracker, including who else is in the cast, when it will premiere, and where you will be able to watch it.
CBS placed a series order for a drama based on the Jeffery Deaver book The Never Game in December 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Justin Hartley was set to star and Ken Olin (This Is Us) was set to executive produce and direct the pilot. At the time it was announced, it was slated to debut in the 2023-2024 season.
More recently, Deadline reported that Tracker will premiere in 2024, getting the plum time slot immediately after Super Bowl LVIII, which CBS has the rights to air. (CBS aired the game last in 2021 and premiered The Equalizer behind it.) Even though it will not premiere for quite some time, the network began running a teaser trailer during March Madness.
Even though Tracker won't premiere for quite awhile, we do have an exact premiere date already: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. CBS has already announced that it will premiere the Justin Hartley show following the 2024 Super Bowl. So, even though the date is already set, the time will depend on how fast (or slow) the two teams play. The time slot is also a supreme vote of confidence by CBS, which must like what it has seen.
The drama series is based on The Never Game, the first book in a series by Jeffery Deaver. (The series was originally titled The Never Game.) The books, and subsequent TV series, follow Colter Shaw (played by Hartley) who is a survivalist. He travels around the U.S. using his tracking skills to help individuals and law enforcement agencies solve mysteries — while seeking a reward for himself. He does all this while dealing with a fractured family life.
During March Madness, CBS began airing a short easer trailer for Tracker. Although it doesn't give away much, the sneak peek does make us intrigued to see Hartley in this more mysterious role.
Hartley also appeared on The Talk in February 2023 to discuss the show, where he goes into more detail about what we can expect from Tracker.
In addition to Hartley, Tracker will star Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies, Deadwood), Abby McEnany (Work in Progress), Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene (Fire Country).
Tracker will air on CBS; it will be available to view on the cable channel and Paramount+ with a subscription.