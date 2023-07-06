These Robot Vacuum Cleaners are Hundreds off Ahead of Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Everybody needs clean floors--or at least I hope we do--but it can be pretty obnoxious to have to deal with that when basically every activity in the world is more fun than vacuuming. Enter iRobot, Shark and other robot vacuum cleaner and mop brands. While these things aren't cheap, they're a whole lot more affordable than usual on Amazon right now--you can save hundreds of dollars on one ahead of Prime Day. Like this XIEbro model, which normally retails for over $700--it's only $140 right now when you click the coupon option before you add it to your cart.

But that's not the only robotic vacuum/mop you can grab for a lot less than usual. Amazon has also marked down models from Shark, iRobot and Eufy that drop the price on each of those models by as much as 50% and hundreds of dollars. Check out the list below.

While we're still a few days away from Amazon's Prime Day sales event, the online retail giant has already been dropping prices for a ton of early Prime Day deals, including discounts on Fire TVs and streaming devices, as well as price cuts on streaming services and other Amazon subscriptions--not to mention three months of Kindle Unlimited and Audible Premium for free.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.