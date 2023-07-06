Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The two best times of any year to buy a new TV are Black Friday and Prime Day--and hey, would you look at that, Prime Day is next week. While most of the Prime Day deals won't happen until this mega sales event takes place on July 11 and 12, Amazon loves marking down its own brands of products ahead of the actual day. And that means pretty much any TV Amazon carries that has Fire TV integration is heavily marked down already. And there's a large number of those to choose from.

Most of these televisions are Amazon's own brand, though some come from Hisense and Insignia. But one thing is certainly true about them all: they were affordable at full price, and they're much more so now, especially the higher end models like the Omni series. And on the other end of the spectrum, if you're just looking for a cheap screen, well, you're going to have a tough time finding cheap screens for less than this anywhere else. Take a look below.

This is hardly the full list of these early TV deals, though--you'll want to check out the full sale page to see everything they're got on sale right now. And if you don't like the options today, be sure to check back between now and Prime Day next week on July 11-12--we're sure to see more deals as we get closer to the big event.

If you're just in need of the Fire TV integration, Amazon's lineup of Fire TV Sticks and Cubes are steeply discounted ahead of Prime Day--if you're a Prime member, of course.

Meanwhile, Amazon isn't the only place with good TV deals right now. Best Buy has its own very solid TV sale going right now to try to match the Prime Day festivities, and that includes an LG OLED 4K set for just $600--more than half off its retail price. Check it out.

