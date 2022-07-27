Has The Terminal List Been Renewed for Season 2?

Join or Sign In
Will the vengeful adventures of James Reece continue?
It feels like everyone and their dad is watching The Terminal List. The thriller series hit Amazon Prime Video like a ton of bricks on July 1, and has been the No. 1 show on the streaming service's daily Top 10 ranking ever since. It's Amazon's latest adaptation of an action-packed novel series, a genre they've cornered the market on, with hits like Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Reacher.
The Terminal List Season 1 is based on the book of the same name, which is the debut novel of Navy SEAL-turned-author Jack Carr. It follows a SEAL commander named James Reece (Chris Pratt) as he unravels a military conspiracy in order to get revenge on the people responsible for the deaths of every other member of his unit. Since The Terminal List was published in 2018, Carr has written four more novels about James Reece, so Pratt & co. don't have to worry about running out of material to adapt. Its popularity and depth of source material make The Terminal List seem like a slam-dunk for Season 2 renewal. The thing is, it hasn't happened yet. We'll try to answer any questions you might have about a hypothetical The Terminal List Season 2 below, and update the post as details get announced.
As of July 26, Amazon has not ordered a second season of The Terminal List, which is a bit of a surprise, as shows as immediately successful as The Terminal List are often renewed very quickly. For example, Reacher was picked up for Season 2 a few days after the first season premiered. But The Terminal List has been out for almost a month with no renewal news.
Don't worry about it too much, though. The show's producers have all both expressed a desire to continue the series.
In a joint interview with Screen Rant before the show premiered, showrunner David DiGilio, director Antoine Fuqua, and Jack Carr said that they intend to keep going if Amazon gives them the go-ahead, and that they "have a roadmap for each season ahead of us" in the form of Carr's novels. They have a plan for more seasons, in other words. And remember, they said this before The Terminal List topped Prime Video's top 10 list for almost four weeks and counting.
Our prediction is that The Terminal List will be renewed, and the only reason why it wouldn't be is if star, executive producer, and driving force behind the show Chris Pratt can't or doesn't want to do another season. And it sounds like he does.
"Jack Carr's written five extraordinary books," Pratt told Digital Spy. "He's quite a prolific author, and they're all reading the top of the New York Times' Best Seller list. I think it'd be fantastic to keep it going."
Unlike Reacher Season 2, which will jump ahead to the 11th of author Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, The Terminal List Season 2 would follow Jack Carr's chronology. In an interview with Comicbook.com, David DiGilio encouraged fans of the show to read Carr's second novel, True Believer, because it's the next installment of James Reece's story. "It's an incredible read and it's a great blueprint for Season 2," DiGilio said.
According to Jack Carr's website, True Believer follows James Reece on a new adventure, as he accepts a presidential pardon for the things he did in The Terminal List in exchange for helping the U.S. government try to stop a worldwide terrorist plot that's connected to a "shadowy former Iraqi commando" with whom he has a history. As he travels around the world hunting down terrorists and looking for answers, Reece uncovers a global conspiracy involving a CIA traitor and "a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions." All in a day's work for James Reece.
By the end of The Terminal List Season 1, there aren't a lot of people left who could be in Season 2. The only person who we could say with 100 percent certainty would be back is Chris Pratt. However, True Believer introduces a lot of new characters that could bring even more A-list talent to the series.
If you want to watch more shows like The Terminal List, we've put together a list. The shows included all have something in common with The Terminal List, whether it's a conspiracy, a revenge plot, authentic depiction of SEAL culture, or a general attitude. Here are more shows like The Terminal List.
We found The Terminal List to be cliched and predictable — we saw every twist coming long before it happened — but we were never bored, thanks to the show's rip-roaring action and fast pace. Here's our review.
The Terminal List is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, so the only way to watch it is to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Season 1 is now streaming.