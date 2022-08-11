Join or Sign In
Will Roscoe Conklin and Oscar Finlay be back for Season 2?
The fact that Reacher is still high up on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list is proof of two things: Amazon doesn't release as many movies and shows as others streamers, and Reacher is awesome. The investigative drama based on Lee Child's novels and starring Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher was released in February and hasn't left the top 10 since.
Thankfully, Reacher was renewed for a second season faster than Reacher could put away a plate of ribs. We have questions about Season 2, and so do you. What book will it be based on? When will it be released? Which cast members will be returning? We'll try to answer all those questions below, and update the post as more details are released.
Amazon ordered a second season of Reacher on Feb. 7, 2022, just days after the first season premiered. However, Amazon has not announced a premiere date for Season 2. Going by the formula of TV series returning a year after the previous season, we'd guess that Season 2 would air sometime in early 2023. Season 2 will begin filming this fall.
Reacher Season 1 covered the first book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, Killing Floor. As for Season 2, star Alan Ritchson revealed which book it would be based on via Twitter on May 18.
Bad Luck and Trouble is the eleventh book in the series, and sees Reacher investigating the murders of his old military police squad. Series creator Nick Santora has said that Reacher won't follow the books chronologically, so expect further seasons to bounce around again.
Amazon's official logline for the season is a bit more harsh: "When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind — revenge." Yes!
It wouldn't be Reacher without Jack Reacher, so it's obvious that Alan Ritchson will be back as the big ol' lug, despite the fact that he's about to become a huge movie star as part of the next Fast & Furious film. But the Reacher TV series was always meant to stay true to Reacher's wandering ways from the books, meaning it's unlikely that we'll meet up again with Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald), or other citizens of Margrave, Georgia. This has been all but confirmed by Fitzgerald, who said she always knew Roscoe was only going to be in Season 1 in an interview with Digital Spy.
However, Deadline reports that Season 2 will include Season 1 vet Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who was one of Reacher's old squadmates on his military police team. Frances is a recurring character in the Reacher novels, so it makes sense that she's going to recur in the show, too.
If you're looking for more shows to watch that are like Reacher, we've put together a list. The shows included all share some DNA with Reacher, whether they feature a wise-cracking detective who does things their own way, shared cast members, or a big muscly dude who likes to punch people. Here are more shows like Reacher.
We were impressed with the adaptation of Reacher for the small screen, and especially loved the casting of Ritchson as Reacher. Though there was room for improvement, we breezed through the episodes. It should also be noted that we felt the series got better as the season went along right up to the finale, but were only able to watch the first five episodes for review. Here's our review.
Reacher is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, so the only way to watch it is to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Season 1 is now streaming.