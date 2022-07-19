7 Shows Like The Terminal List to Watch If You Like The Terminal List

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List is the TV action hit of the summer. The gory thriller is a streaming-era TV take on '80s action movies like First Blood, where a hardened veteran uses his military training to annihilate people who pose a threat to him and the people he cares about. Chris Pratt stars as Lt. Cdr. James Reece, a Navy SEAL who gets caught up in a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top. After his entire unit is wiped out under mysterious circumstances, he goes on a mission to find out who's responsible — and terminate them. It's a combination conspiracy and revenge thriller, and it's loaded with intense action and high-stakes drama.

Author Jack Carr has written several more novels about James Reece, and showrunner David DiGilio has plans for how to continue the story, but The Terminal List has not yet been renewed for Season 2. But there are plenty of shows to watch in the meantime while you wait for the pickup. If you liked The Terminal List for its gritty fight scenes, straightforward storytelling, and authentic depiction of Navy SEAL culture, we have a (terminal) list of shows for you to watch next. It includes other military dramas, revenge thrillers, and Amazon Prime Video shows based on dad-friendly book series.

David Boreanaz, SEAL Team Sonja Flemming/CBS

SEAL Team is TV's other current drama about Navy SEALs. As you might deduce from its title, the CBS-turned-Paramount+ series follows the members of an elite unit of SEALs led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) in their battles at war and at home. It's more of an ensemble show than the Pratt-centric The Terminal List — other members include characters played by Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, and A.J. Buckley — but it's similarly authentic in its depiction of what it's like to be a SEAL.

Walton Goggins, Six Kent Smith

Six is even closer to The Terminal List in structure than SEAL Team is. The action drama, which ran for two seasons on History in 2017 and 2018, tells a season-long story about SEAL Team Six as its members try to carry out a dangerous mission. In Season 1, they're trying to rescue a former SEAL who's been captured by Boko Haram, and in Season 2 they're trying to stop Bosnian terrorists. Six can't quite match The Terminal List's production value, but it does have a similar level of authentic grittiness. Like The Terminal List, Six has respect for the operators who put their lives and sanity on the line, but it doesn't make them uncomplicated, morally upstanding heroes. They're violent men plagued by personal problems who make harsh choices while fighting for their country.

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Prashant Gupta/FX

The Old Man, FX's spy thriller, stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, a CIA defector who's been living off the grid for 35 years. After he's discovered, he's forced to go on the lam, trying to elude getting captured by Harold Harper (John Lithgow), an FBI agent with whom he has history. The series shares with The Terminal List a somber tone and some tense, violent thrills, though it's much more of a character-driven drama that allows Bridges and Lithgow to show off their considerable acting skills. The Old Man isn't that much like The Terminal List in its specifics, but I'm putting it on the list based on an intuition. The feeling I have is that my dad, a 66-year-old man who enjoyed The Terminal List, would also enjoy The Old Man. If that's true for him, it might be true for you too.

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Kurt Iswarienko/Amazon Studios

The Terminal List wouldn't exist without Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Amazon's first Department of Defense-based action hit based on a bestselling book series starring a guy who got famous from an NBC comedy. In this case, it's The Office's John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst, who's plucked from his desk job and thrown into the middle of a war zone because he's the guy who sees patterns where others do not. Unlike Parks and Recreation vet Pratt's James Reece, who's been perfecting violence his whole career, Jack Ryan is not an operator. He's a desk jockey who's willing to get in the mix if it stops terrorists. The things Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has most in common with The Terminal List are a dedication to technical authenticity (author Clancy's trademark), efficient conspiracy thriller storytelling, and a sense of patriotism.

Alan Ritchson, Reacher Prime Video

Reacher, Amazon's other other action hit based on a series of bestselling novels, shares The Terminal List's sense of bravado and propensity for violent action set pieces, while adding a crucial sense of humor that The Terminal List doesn't have. It's more fun than the deadly serious Terminal List. Hulking dude Alan Ritchson stars as the titular military policeman-turned-drifter who travels around the country getting involved in mysteries he has to solve. He has the mind of a detective and the body of a UFC fighter. Like James Reece, Jack Reacher (They even have similar names! You can't be an Amazon action hero without the initials J.R.) unravels a conspiracy he didn't ask to be part of, and it really pisses him off.

Jon Bernthal, Marvel's The Punisher Jessica Miglio/Netflix

If you're looking for another revenge thriller series, The Punisher is basically The Terminal List though a Marvel filter. Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, a military veteran who devotes his life to getting revenge on the people who killed his family, which happened because people were trying to get to him in order to cover up a sinister government conspiracy. Don't let its superhero milieu give you the wrong idea — The Punisher is probably the show most like The Terminal List on this list. James Reece is pretty much a vigilante antihero whose superpower is being really good at killing people, very similar to Frank Castle. The Punisher is not quite as grim and gritty as The Terminal List, but it's about as gritty as the erstwhile Netflix Marvel shows ever got.



Fauda Netflix

This explosive Israeli thriller is all about soldiers on opposite sides of a war getting revenge on each other. Co-creator Lior Raz stars as Doron Kavillio, an elite Israeli Defense Force soldier who in Season 1 comes out of retirement to capture Taufiq Hammed (Hisham Suliman), a Hamas fighter whom Doron supposedly killed in his final operation but is still alive and planning attacks. Doron goes undercover to infiltrate Hammed's terror cell, which puts him and his loved ones in grave danger. It's different from The Terminal List in some ways, as it's more directly focused on military operations than straight-up vigilantism, but it's another macho thriller preoccupied with revenge that fans of the genre will enjoy. Season 4 just premiered on Israeli TV and is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.