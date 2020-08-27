At long last, one of 2020's most pressing questions — what magnificent creatures will The Masked Singer dream up next? — finally has an answer.

Fox had previously announced that Season 4 would hit screens in September but didn't say exactly when; given the challenges of filming in the midst of the historic pandemic we're living through, merely returning at all is a bit of a feat and an exact date an even more ambitious prospect. But Fox is not one to let its cash cow sit around and let the milk get stale. The star-studded reality singing competition returns on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The Masked Singer also dropped a teaser that clued us in on what creatures we'll see this season: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacalit, Squiggly Monster, Dracula, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun. Since Season 3 gave us 18 animals and doohickeys and executive producer Craig Plestis told TV Guide earlier this year that Season 4 would be bigger than the last, we can safely assume more costumes will be revealed soon.

These updates follow a recent announcement of changes for Season 4, the biggest of which is the new audience participation feature that'll allow viewers at home to have a say in who moves forward in the competition.

Alongside the Season 4 premiere date, Fox also announced that it's fast-tracked a new musical guessing game, I Can See Your Voice. Hosted and executive produced by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong, I Can See Your Voice also has Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, trying to tell the difference between good and bad singers without ever hearing them sing a note. A rotating panel of celebrity detectives and pop culture experts will help one contestant suss out the bad voices from the good, with $100,000 going to the contestant who best determines who's got the goods. That "totally hilarious train wreck," as Fox puts it, airs after The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/9c on Fox.

