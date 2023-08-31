Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor ABC/Jeff Weddell

We've all come to love medical savant Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by the talented Freddie Highmore, on ABC's The Good Doctor. For six seasons we've been captivated while watching Dr. Murphy navigate relationships with his coworkers and patients while continuing to personally grow during his tenure at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose. ABC renewed the hit medical drama in mid-April 2023 for a seventh season and we can hardly wait.

With a new season on the way, we will try to answer all your questions, such as when does The Good Doctor premiere, who will be in Season 7 of The Good Doctor, and where you can watch and stream The Good Doctor right now.

The Good Doctor Season 7 latest news

Series regular Brandon Larracuente, known for his role as Dr. Danny Perez, will not be coming back full-time for Season 7 of The Good Doctor according to TV Line. Dr. Perez first appeared in the early episodes of Season 6 but quickly became a recurring character due to his relationship with Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson). The character's relapse into drugs was a pivotal part of the series finale, but this may also be an easy way to explain his disappearance from the prestigious surgical hospital.

Larracuente will not be returning because he took on a new role for an upcoming Prime Video series, On Call. It has been speculated that Dr. Perez may still have occasional guest appearances on The Good Doctor if Larracuente's filming schedule allows it.

The Good Doctor Season 7 release date prediction

Previously part of ABC's fall line-up, The Good Doctor's release date for Season 7 has been pushed back indefinitely. This is due to the Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes for fair compensation, which have halted production on films and TV shows until a deal can be made between the unions and the Hollywood studios.

Depending on when negotiations are finally over, the script writing and filming can begin, which will give a better estimate of The Good Doctor's return for Season 7. But we think The Good Doctor won't be back in 2023, but could be back for a shortened season in the first half of 2024.

What will The Good Doctor Season 7 be about?

There has been no official release or statement about what fans can expect for Season 7 of The Good Doctor. It's possible the scripts have not yet been written due to the current writers strike. Based on how Season 6 ended, with Dr. Murphy becoming a father, we imagine a majority of the season will be dedicated to his adjustment to fatherhood.

Who will be in The Good Doctor Season 7?

Besides Larracuente, all other main cast members are expected to return for Season 7 of The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor (Season 7) Main Cast:

Where can I watch The Good Doctor?

All past seasons of The Good Doctor are available to watch on Hulu. Once Season 7 of The Good Doctor premieres on ABC, the episodes will likely be available the next day on the streaming platform.