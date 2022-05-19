It's a new era for the CW, though some things never change. With the network's future up in the air, tradition had to be broken and sacrifices had to be made in the form of Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow and so many more. Normally, almost the entire CW lineup receives early renewals or a final season announcement, but those two Arrowverse favorites got the ax with no advanced notice. It was unfortunately a sign of things to come, because many more shows followed suit.

The good news is that juggernauts like Riverdale and The Flash are still alive and kickin — but both shows won't return to teh schedule until midseason. New shows are on the way, though and the boys of Supernatural are back, in more ways than one.

The CW's Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

Along with Riverdale and Flash, All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker all scored early renewals, and they'll be joined by new series Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker prequel Walker Independence on the schedule. All three of those new shows feature stars of Supernatural in some capacity, with Jensen Ackles narrating the love story of John and Mary Winchester, Jared Padalecki executive producing the Walker prequel, and Misha Collins starring as Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights. The latter show will also be saved for midseason, though.

While you celebrate those pick ups, pour one out for the canceled Legends, Batwoman, Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty, and 4400, and prepare to say goodbye to Roswell, NM and In the Dark, which will both end after their upcoming fourth seasons.

Get The CW's full 2021 fall schedule below!

Walker, All American Homecoming, Superman & Lois CW

The CW Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

All American

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming



The CW Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)

9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES)



The CW Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

DC's Stargirl

9 p.m.: Kung Fu



The CW Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Walker

9 p.m.: Walker Independence (NEW SERIES)



The CW Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?



The CW Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Magic With the Stars

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals

9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals



The CW Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Family Law (NEW SERIES)

9 p.m.: Coroner



Midseason 2023

Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, and new series Gotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023. See more details about The CW's 2022-23 TV season.