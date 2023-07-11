The Boys: Gen V: Latest News, Who Is In It, and More

Gen V: The Boys Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys gave us superheroes who saved the world for nothing but glory and fame while being unstoppable villains in their own right. The show has been a big hit for Amazon Prime Video both with fans and critics, so it's only natural that the streamer would open up the world with a spin-off. Gen V takes place at Godolkin University, America's only university for young adults with superpowers, and we can only imagine all the drama, competition, and backstabbing that will take place between these supes.

Since the first season of Gen V will be coming soon, we've found answers to all your pressing questions, like when does Gen V premiere, who will be starring in the Prime Video series, and what you can expect from the first season of Gen V.

The Boys: Gen V latest news

In early July, executive producer Seth Rogen sat down with Empire to talk about Gen V. Rogen said, "Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe." So while you thought The Boys was shocking and absurd, viewers can expect even more outrageousness from the Gen V spinoff.

Rogen also talked about how Prime Video allows them to get away with many of the wild plotlines because of the mature rating. However, some actors and actresses are not used to filming such scandalous scenes. Rogen explained, "We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we've all become desensitized to it, because we'll just be like, 'Roll the scene!', and then she was like, 'Oh my God?! This is insane!'"

The Boys: Gen V release date

There has been no exact premiere date announced for Gen V Season 1, but The Boys creator Eric Kripke tweeted that the series will premiere in the fall of 2023.

Is The Boys: Gen V trailer out yet?

It's not technically a full trailer, but this teaser will give you a real good idea of what's to come in The Boys spin-off. And that's blood. Lots and lots of blood. It wouldn't be part of The Boys universe without a few exploding bodies, would it?

What Will Gen V be about?

Like The Boys, Gen V is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book The Boys, but is focused on a specific arc called "We Gotta Go Now," which was published in 2009.

Amazon's press release about the show states, "Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking." The series is said to be a college-set show with a bit of Hunger Games thrown in.

In the first look, we see a quick shot of Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley Barrett in The Boys, the CEO of Vought International, which founded The Seven and licenses the biggest superheroes, so we expect a bit of overlap between the shows.

There will be a Gen V panel at San Diego Comic-Con toward the end of July, which we are hoping will give us more details about what viewers can expect from the exciting new series.

Who will be in Gen V?

Amazon has announced the main cast for the Gen V series, but who they will be playing still has yet to be revealed.

The Boys: Gen V main cast:

Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter will also be in the series, but they do not appear to be a part of the main cast.

There have also been rumors that some characters from The Boys will also pop in for some cameos in Gen V, which is what we'd expect from a series looking to boost its debut season by piggybacking off the success of its bellwether. EW reports that Jensen Ackles, who played Soldier Boy in The Boys, said, "Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spin-off of The Boys. In fact, there's a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spin-off." We can also expect guest appearances from The Boys' stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.

More shows like The Boys

The wait between seasons of The Boys can be interminable, so we put together a list of shows that we think fans of The Boys will love.

Where can I watch The Boys?

Gen V will stream on Prime Video. You can watch the first three seasons of The Boys on Prime Video right now.