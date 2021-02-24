Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson, Moxie Netflix

Netflix is going all in on content for kids, teens, and everyone in between this March. Coming to the streaming platform next month are Michelle Obama's star-studded children's cooking show Waffles + Mochi, Jennifer Garner's family film Yes Day, and Amy Poehler's fun YA adaptation Moxie, among others. But there's also plenty for adults, including a revealing new Notorious B.I.G. documentary; Murder Among the Mormons, a docuseries about a scandal that rocked the Mormon community; and Eric André's raucous prank comedy Bad Trip. And viewers of all ages could go for a new season of Nailed It!

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on Netflix in March is below, but here's the full list of what's new on Netflix in March. If you'd like even more hand-picked suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.







The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Available March 1

On the heels of the late Notorious B.I.G.'s 2020 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Netflix is taking a fresh look at his origin story in the intimate new documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. Rather than sensationalize his untimely end or his feud with Tupac Shakur, the film focuses on his early years, tracking his rise from teen drug dealer to '90s rap legend with the help of never-before-seen home video footage. Sean "Puffy" Combs and Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, are among the executive producers.



The Dark Knight

Available March 1

Well over a decade after its debut, even the trailer for The Dark Knight feels burned into our collective cultural memory. A long parade of imitators have followed, but Christopher Nolan's 2008 juggernaut remains one of the best superhero movies of all time, marked by Heath Ledger's haunting performance as the Joker. Relive The Dark Knight's heyday when it hits Netflix at the top of the month.



Moxie

Available March 3

Get twice the Amy Poehler with Moxie, a film Poehler both directs and co-stars in. Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie follows a shy 16-year-old, Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who finds her voice after befriending a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) and learning about her mother's (Poehler) rebellious teenage years. When Vivian begins anonymously publishing an underground zine to expose the problems in her high school, she starts a movement. It looks like a rousing, intersectional, girl-powered good time.



Murder Among the Mormons

Available March 3

Netflix's next big skin-crawling docuseries looks at a shocking crime that rocked the Mormon community in 1985 when a series of pipe bombs killed two people and severely injured another in Salt Lake City. The murders led to the discovery of the White Salamander Letter, an infamous artifact found in the possession of the injured victim that threatened the foundations of Mormonism itself. Nothing gets the Netflix documentary stans going like a good religious scandal, and this one looks juicy.



Last Chance U: Basketball

Available March 10

Cheer's Greg Whiteley and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U trade football's devastating brain injuries for some good old-fashioned layups with Last Chance U: Basketball. The eight-episode docuseries goes inside the world of community college basketball, following the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they chase an unprecedented California state basketball championship. As the team is tested, the players reveal the adversity they've faced and make us root for them. You know the drill.



Yes Day

Available March 12

Jennifer Garner brings her relatable mom energy to this family-friendly movie about parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. That's what family's all about.



Waffles + Mochi

Available March 16

The flashiest of Netflix's kid-oriented March offerings is Waffles + Mochi, a new children's cooking show starring and executive produced by Michelle Obama. Boasting a Sesame Street-style blend of puppets and big-name stars, the show is aimed squarely at young kids but should feature enough celebrity antics to keep parents amused. Jack Black, Rashida Jones, Tan France, Zach Galifianakis, and Mandy Moore are among the stars who stop by.



Bad Trip

Available March 26

This one's definitely not for the kids. Bad Trip, which was originally set for a theatrical release in April 2020 before, you know, everything, is a hidden camera prank movie from the producer of Bad Grandpa, featuring real people who get pulled into the action. You probably already know if you're the target audience for this sort of thing, but it's a solid addition to the Borat genre with a very funny cast. Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish star.







Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Netflix

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Season 5 available March 26

We need Nailed It!, now more than ever. Netflix's joyous baking competition about home bakers just doing their best returns with a fifth season that's twice the fun: This time, the cake "artists" come in teams, from best friends to siblings. People who know incriminating things about each other are exactly who we want pairing up in this kitchen.



