The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in March 2021

Looking for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu this month? Hulu is March-ing toward spring with some new watchables to thaw out your boredom, including the documentary kid 90 from Punky Brewster herself, Soleil Moon Frye. The movie shows off the lives of celebrity kids during the free-reign years of the 1990s, and how Frye coped with the ups and downs of being in the spotlight, and how her childhood still affects her today.

Additionally, you'll find many classics arriving on the streamer, like the films As Good As It Gets, Rushmore, and Young Frankenstein (all March 1), as well as more modern movies like The Social Network (March 1) and the wilderness horror Hunter Hunter (March 19). And of course, there's Hulu's next-day premieres of new television shows, like NBC's new sci-fi series Debris (March 1), the Season 3 premiere of NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam (March 3), and the Season 3 premiere of FX's Mayans M.C. (March 17).

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Attack the Block

Available Mar. 1

There are alien invasion movies, and then there's 2011's Attack the Block. The British film turned the genre on its head by not making the hero an ex-Marine, a tougher-than-you-think single mom, or even a white person. Instead, invaders from space touch down in the projects in South London, going toe-to-toe with a group of charming Black street thugs who fight back with everything they got. A young John Boyega, now an international superstar for fighting other alien invaders in the Star Wars films, makes his debut as Moses, the gang leader and hero of the film who has one of the best modern send-offs at the close of the movie. Funny, action-packed, and daring, Attack the Block is easily one of the best sci-fi films of the last decade.





Boss Level

Available Mar. 5

In some other alternate universe, Frank Grillo is a huge action star on the level of Stallone and Schwarzenegger. (Watch Wheelman on Netflix to see why.) Grillo stars in this Edge of Tomorrow-esque film about a former special ops soldier stuck in a time loop that always ends in his death and begins again with him repeating the same day all over. I don't care what anyone says, time loop films are always fun and will never get old, especially ones with the kind of action that Boss Level has. Occasionally great director Joe Carnahan (Narc, The Grey) is behind this one, and he brings a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, and Ken Jeong.





Soleil Moon Frye and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, kid 90 Hulu

kid 90

Available Mar. 12

We have cameras that fit in our pants pockets now, but back in the '90s, only the most dedicated would lug around a camcorder to record their lives. Soleil Moon Frye, star of the '80s hit Punky Brewster, was one of those people, and she goes through her old tapes in the documentary kid 90 to look back at her life and what it was like to grow up as a kid in the decade. Of course, she lived life a little differently than most of us, as she was usually hanging out with celebrity friends, going clubbing, or partying, so the allure of kid 90 is less about your own nostalgia than it is hers, as well as the candid, rare footage of then-child stars -- including Brian Austin Green, David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, and more -- just being kids outside of the spotlights. The film is clearly cathartic for Frye as she looks back on friends she's loved and lost, but for the audience, it's more like watching someone else's home movies. They just happen to be a lot better than vacation slides.





Farewell Amor

Available Mar. 12

The indie film Farewell Amor shows a new perspective on the struggle immigrants face. Skipping over the family separation that so many immigrants must endure that's become a hallmark of immigrant dramas, Farewell Amor focuses on the family reunion years later. Ekwa Msangi's directorial debut follows mother and daughter Angolan immigrants who finally arrive in America to reunite with the father in America after waiting 17 years for the proper documentation, but the time apart has made them strangers, causing rifts between them during what should be a joyous occasion. It's an intimate look at sacrifice, told from the perspective of each of the three main characters.





Genius: Aretha

Complete Season 3 available Mar. 22

National Geographic's Emmy-winning dramatic biographical series, which covered the lives of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in previous seasons, returns after a few years off to depict the life of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Season 3. Cynthia Erivo, who is just an 'O' shy of an EGOT, stars as the legendary singer as she looks for some R-E-S-P-E-C-T in an industry populated by a chain of fools.





Breeders

Season 2 premiere available Mar. 23

If you're looking for a show about the joys and rewards of parenting, then, uhhh, maybe just stick to The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. FX's dark comedy Breeders stars Martin Freeman -- who co-created the series based on his own experiences -- and Daisy Haggard as a befuddled couple dealing with real parenting problems. Where Season 1 focused on juggling a baby and a toddler, Season 2 moves forward to the teen and tween years, which will make them wish they had 25 colicky babies instead.



