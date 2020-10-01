October is a time to dress up, eat a lot of candy against your dentist's greatest wish, and scare the tiny children in your neighborhood with your awesome Halloween costume. It's also every horror fan's dream. But sadly, this year's spooky season is going to be a bit different on account of the coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn't mean you can't still indulge yourself with your TV and movie choices.

Whether you're looking for a new scary movie, Netflix film, or comedy series to watch, there's something for you on streaming. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in October on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. But if you're looking for some family-friendly Halloween entertainment, like, say, Hocus Pocus, be sure to check out Disney+'s Halloween movie lineup to find out how to watch.





Taylor Schilling, Monsterland Photo: Barbara Nitke/Hulu

As you could probably guess, Hulu is celebrating the month of October with a bunch of horror to get you in the mood for Halloween, including the new anthology series Monsterland. All of our picks for the month are scary in some way or another, including a movie about a killer hair weave (yes, really). Take a look at the list, lock the doors, and don't look behind you.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu in October, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in October.





Sydney Sweeney, Nocturne Photo: Blumhouse Productions

It's a horror-heavy month for Amazon Prime as well; we recommend Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of four horror movies from the hit-making studio. But that's not all that is worth watching on Amazon Prime in October. Be sure to check out Truth Seekers, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg's new horror-comedy series, and the second annual Savage X Fenty Show, where Rihanna previews the new season of her lingerie line.

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime in October, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in October.





Amelie Smith, The Haunting of Bly Manor Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix

There's almost too much good stuff coming to Netflix this month, what with the debut of the Netflix original The Haunting of Bly Manor, the highly anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. There's also a new Netflix documentary, a breezy new romantic comedy from Darren Star, and the final season of Schitt's Creek, which recently dominated the Emmys.

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix in October, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in October.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.