The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in May on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

Don't let the better weather out there fool you. As everyone knows, May is the month of fake summer, those unseasonably warm days that give everyone a false sense of hope and a sunburn. Spend your time inside with the warming glow of your television in your living room or your phone under the covers, because May is a great month for streaming TV shows and movies.

From Those Who Wish Me Dead, the latest HBO Max film that's coming straight to your home, to the long-awaited second half of Netflix's Lucifer, to Amazon Prime Video's intense Underground Railroad from visionary Barry Jenkins, there's really no need to get in summer mode yet. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in May on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

Angelina Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead Emerson Miller

HBO Max is coming into May HOT LIKE WILDFIRE because its big movie release is quite literally about wildfires. After the nation clamored for Angelina Jolie to play a skydiving firefighter, she's finally doing it in the morosely named Those Who Wish Me Dead, a Warner Bros. movie written by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan in which Jolie runs from both assassins for hire and deadly woodland infernos after taking in a kid who witnessed the murder of his own father. It sounds like a busy movie, which is appropriately on theme for HBO and HBO Max's busy month that includes the streaming debut of Tenet, the premiere of the comedy Hacks, and the Alex Gibney documentary The Crime of the Century.

Here's our full list of picks for HBO Max in May.







Allyson Riggs/Hulu

The best movies and show on Hulu in May includes the final season of Aidy Bryant's comedy Shrill, which premieres May 7 and features Annie mixing it up with some right-wing secessionists. Should be fun! But the real draw of the month are the movies, including the A24 horror film Saint Maud, Chloë Grace Moretz shooting down planes and creatures in Shadow in the Cloud, and the emotionally devastating and life-affirming Supernova.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu in May, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in May.







William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad Atsushi Nishijima/Amazon Studios

Welcome to A-May-zon! This month is bringing an interesting group of originals, including the Barry Jenkins miniseries The Underground Railroad (May 14), which chronicles a woman's attempt to escape slavery. There's also the J Balvin documentary, The Boy From Medellín (May 7), and the star-studded series Solos (May 21), which features Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and Helen Mirren. -Allison Picurro

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime in May, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in May.







Tom Ellis, Lucifer Netflix

Netflix heard your calls for more sinfully good content and is here to deliver. The biggest premiere of the month is the second half of Lucifer Season 5, which would have been the drama's final season before it rose from the dead for a second time. The rest of Season 5, now the hit procedural's second to last season, debuts on Friday, May 28. But while Lucifer has been saved (hallelujah), plenty of other shows are signing off for good this month, including Selena: The Series, Castlevania, and Special. -Kelly Connolly

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix in May, but you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in May.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too.