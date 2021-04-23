The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Hulu in May

Aidy Bryant, Shrill Allyson Riggs/Hulu

The best movies and show on Hulu in May is not a typo, because Hulu is packed with great movies and just one original show to watch in the month. That one show? The final season of Aidy Bryant's comedy Shrill, which premieres May 7 and features Annie mixing it up with some right-wing secessionists. Should be fun!

You'll be spending most of your time watching movies on Hulu, and while May brings plenty of older good ones like (500) Days of Summer, Train to Busan, and Skyfall, you should also check out a bunch of indie releases and other films that skipped big theatrical releases during the pandemic. Chloë Grace Moretz fights monsters and men in Shadow in the Cloud, religion and obsession collide in A24's horror film Saint Maud, and Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci put in wonderful performances in Supernova. For more, here's everything coming to Hulu in May.

Our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in May are below





The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Shadow in the Cloud

Available May 5

I just watched Chloë Grace Moretz in the live-action Tom & Jerry, in which she makes big eyes at a cartoon mouse and flops around a hotel, so I just assumed that's the kind of role she's doing now. But nope, here in this grindhouse horror-thriller, Moretz plays a last-minute crew member on a B-17 bomber in 1943 who is transporting secret cargo, must shoot enemy planes out of the sky as a belly gunner, and also survive attacks from a terrifying bat-like creature. That's what we call range.







Shrill

Season 3 available May 7

It's the final season of Aidy Bryant's comedy about a woman coming out of her shell and -- depending how you look at it -- finding her voice or becoming very annoying (sometimes the two go hand-in-hand). Set in an incredibly concentrated take on Portland with its abundance of mustaches and vintage duds, Shrill stars Bryant as a writer at the city's weekly as she deals with friendly and romantic relationships as an outspoken millennial. Is she a voice of her generation or everything that's wrong with it? We may never know. There's no general consensus on the show as critics are split on it, but everyone agrees that the cast is highly likable.





Little Fish

Available May 7

Looking to watch a movie and be so crushed by your emotions that there's nothing left of you except a raisin-y skin shell laying on the ground? Here you go. The sci-fi romance Little Fish stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O'Connell as a couple dealing with a -- take a deep breath -- pandemic that leaves those afflicted with increasing memory loss. Deadly viruses, economic and societal collapses, and hours stuck inside aside, Little Fish is about love and everything you build for a successful relationship, and what happens when that's taken away. "I find myself wondering how to build a future if you have to keep rebuilding the past," Cooke says in the trailer, and that is when you'll lose it.



Saint Maud

Available May 13

Whenever A24 releases a horror movie, sirens should blare so that the masses know to drop everything they're doing and go watch it now. The studio that delivered Hereditary, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, and many more (Green Room! The Witch! It Comes at Night!) next drops Saint Maud, another psychological horror film that's already being hailed as a modern classic in its native England. This time, the fuel for terror is religion, as a devoutly Catholic hospice nurse is hellbent on saving the soul of a terminally ill patient she's caring for, and then bodies start floating. It's another taut thriller from the most reliable film studio in the business.



Some Kind of Heaven

Available May 13

This documentary takes a look at the world's largest retirement community in Florida known as The Villages, which has been rumored as a hot spot for frisky seniors and political wars between the elderly. Director Lance Oppenheim puts his camera on three sets of residents -- a couple in the midst of a decaying marriage, a drifter, and a widow -- to show a different side of the sun-soaked waiting room for the afterlife. In perhaps the greatest endorsement of the film, The Villages is angry at the film as a misrepresentation of the community, while Oppenheim specifically chose to show life for those who weren't as happy there. With odd humor and dreamy cinematography, it's a film people either love or hate.



Cowboys

Available May 15

You know Steve Zahn as the stereotypical comedic sidekick from movies like Happy, Texas and Out of Sight, but here he is excellent in the lead role of a dad who takes his transgender son on a wilderness adventure when the rest of Montana -- including the son's mom -- doesn't approve of the son's lifestyle. Everyone else calls it kidnapping, but Zahn's character is just looking to help his kid out.



Supernova

Available May 18

This isn't one of those happy movies and it isn't one of those sad movies, even though it will make you both extremely happy and sad. It's one of those 'tweeners about the beauty of love and life in the face of tragedy, and I'm already crying. The bittersweet story about a couple (Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci) spending some of their last days together as one of them is afflicted with dementia is a weeper, but carrying you through it will be Firth and Tucci's excellent performances.



