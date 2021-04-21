What's Coming to Netflix in May 2021

Lauren German and Tom Ellis, Lucifer John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Are you ready to dance with the devil? Luciferreturns for the second half of Season 5 on Netflix in May, along with a lot of other great streaming choices. Netflix is also dropping Season 3 of Master of None at some point in the month (the exact premiere date hasn't been revealed yet) after a long hiatus. There haven't been new episodes of the Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang comedy since 2017, so the announcement of new episodes comes as quite a surprise.

If movies are more your jam, Netflix is adding all three Back to the Future movies to the lineup at the very top of the month, along with The Land Before Time, if you have young dinosaur lovers you need to entertain. Plus, Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 arrives later in the month for slightly older dino lovers, or just dino lovers in general.

May will also bringSelena: The Series Part 2 to the service, as well as the final season of The Kominsky Method, so there's a little something for everyone in the mix.

Here's the complete list of what's coming to Netflix in May:

May 1

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

JT Leroy

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time 2

The Lovely Bones

Notting Hill

The Pelican Brief

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

Scarface

Stargate

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland



May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2



May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl From Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy

Monster



May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

The Upshaws

Oxygen

Dance of the Forty One



May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake



May 14

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Haunted: Season 3

The Woman in the Window

Jungle Beat: The Movie



May 19

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World



May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 3



May 26

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail



May 27

Blue Miracle

Eden



May 28

Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

Dog Gone Trouble



May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Coming soon in May:

Halston

Master of None

Ragnarok: Season 2

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

