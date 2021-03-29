The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Supergirl Returns, Law & Order: SVU's Benson and Stabler Reunite

It's homecoming week on network TV. (Football game not included.) Supergirl makes a long-awaited return on Tuesday, kicking off the CW drama's sixth and final season. Then, on Thursday, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) makes a way-longer-awaited return to the SVU universe, where he'll reunite with former partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for the first time in a solid decade. His letters must have been lost in the mail.

The Last Cruise HBO

Tuesday at 9/8c on HBO

There are two reasons to watch HBO's The Last Cruise: to watch the horrifying ordeal of a luxury cruise turn into a floating coffin during the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic, and to see what type of people actually go on cruises. Mostly told using phone video from passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, The Last Cruise gives a harrowing insiders' look at a disaster in the making as COVID-19 spread through the ship, while also not ignoring the exorbitant insanity and grotesque inequity of the cruise industry. And at a tidy 40 minutes, the pure anxiety generated by the short film is over before it can ruin your day. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Melissa Benoist, Supergirl The CW

Season 6 premieres Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW

After a long time away, Supergirl finally swoops back into town on Tuesday for a sixth and final season. The season will be split in half, beginning with a run of episodes this spring and returning to wrap up the drama this summer. The action kicks off with an epic showdown between Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), who's already brainwashed half the world, so you could say the stakes are high. Their fight will push Supergirl to make a major sacrifice that reverberates through the first half of the season. What's a superhero have to do to catch a break around here? [TRAILER]







Godzilla vs. Kong HBO Max

Wednesday on HBO Max

Godzilla is squaring off against King Kong for reasons that are unclear to me but will probably make for some exciting scenes anyway. The frankly enormous cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rebecca Hall. If you love watching CGI monsters fight each other, this one's for you. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







The Challenge: All Stars cast Paramount+

Series premieres Thursday on Paramount+

The Real World and The Challenge veteran Mark Long started polling fans on Twitter in early 2020 about whether they'd tune into a condensed version of the MTV competition show, which would allow older competitors a chance to return without having to leave their adult jobs. Then he began teasing hallowed names who were on board with his idea, like Trishelle, Katie, Derrick, and more. Those Twitter teases have finally come to fruition with the Paramount+ Challenge spin-off, The Challenge: All Stars. Long returns as The Godfather of the show, and his recruiting powers were even more impressive than he teased, bringing Real World icons like Ruthie and Teck from Hawaii, Syrus from Boston, and so many more. For fans who have watched The Challenge evolve over two decades, it's a deep nostalgia trip to see the original competitors get back in the game and show why they're reality legends in the first place. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]







Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen, Made for Love John P. Johnson/HBO Max

Series premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Trying to get out of a bad relationship gets the sci-fi, dark comedy metaphor it's always deserved in Made for Love, an eight-episode miniseries written by Maniac's Patrick Somerville. Cristin Milioti stars as a woman married to (and sort of imprisoned by) a Google-esque tech billionaire (Billy Magnussen), but she decides she's had enough and bounces. The problem is her husband unknowingly installed his latest product inside of her — a brain implant designed to bring a couple extremely close together. The series is essentially a four-hour Black Mirror episode, both cheeky and terrifying at the same time. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]







Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Thursday at 9/8c on NBC

It's been a long decade since Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) abrupt exit from Law & Order: SVU, but it's finally time to find out what everyone's hotheaded problematic fave has been up to. And what better way to welcome someone back to the Dick Wolf Cinematic Universe than with a two-hour crossover event? Stabler returns — and, yes, reunites with longtime partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) — in Thursday's SVU, which involves a threat to the Stabler family. It all leads into the premiere of Stabler's new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson must be SO pumped. Here's everything we know about the new show. [TRAILER]







Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, Concrete Cowboy Netflix

Friday on Netflix

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

Adam Neumann, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn Hulu

Premieres Friday on Hulu

If the Fyre Fest debacle was a company, it might be WeWork of the late 2010s. The commercial real estate company that provided office space for small startups was able to accrue tons of cash investment, and, under the guidance of its co-founder Adam Neumann, spent a lot of that money on partying and wild ideas. This documentary film charts the meteoric rise and spectacular fall of Neumann, including his work "summer camps" — corporate retreats with expensive hip-hop concerts, open bars, and a cultish ideology. If you've followed the saga, you probably won't find anything new that you haven't already read, but seeing it play out in footage and hearing the absurd details in interviews will leave your jaw on the floor. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

