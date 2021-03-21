The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Genius: Aretha, Superstore Series Finale

I hope you like extremes because the best new shows and movies of the week occupy one pole or the other. On one side, you've got inspirational and fun fare, like Nat Geo's Genius: Aretha and Disney+'s new Mighty Ducks series, and on the other side you've got horrifying monsters, conspiracy theorists, and serial killers. There's no room for moderation here, so find some balance by watching all of our recommendations.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of March 21-27 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, check out our picks for last week or sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.







Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha Nat Geo

Season 3 premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Nat Geo

National Geographic's Emmy-winning dramatic biographical series, which covered the lives of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in previous seasons, returns after a few years off to depict the life of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Season 3. Cynthia Erivo, who is just an 'O' shy of an EGOT, stars as the legendary singer as she looks for some R-E-S-P-E-C-T in an industry populated by a chain of fools. [TRAILER]







Q: Into the Storm

Fredrick Brennan, Q: Into the Storm HBO

Series premiere Sunday on HBO

The sooner we bury Q Anon into the ground the better, but there are lessons to be learned about the wildfire conspiracy that started on message boards full of furry porn and changed the world forever. Mainly, let's understand it so we don't let this happen again. Director Cullen Hoback's six-episode docuseries becomes the first major series about Q, the anonymous figure who believes a government cabal eats babies (among other mumbo jumbo), following supporters and key players involved, voluntarily or not, in the rise of Q. Hoback's light tone may seem irresponsible to some, given the severity of Q supporter actions, or perfect for the absurdity of the zany brainwashing behind it. As a bonus, Hoback digs up clues and comes up with his own guess of who Q actually is. [TRAILER]







Superstore Greg Gayne/NBC

Series finale Thursday at 8/7c on NBC

Don't miss the closing shift for the most underrated comedy on network TV. Superstore signs off Thursday with a sweet, hourlong series finale that finds the Cloud 9 team pulling out all the stops to save the Ozark Highlands store from closure. Plus, America Ferrera's Amy returns after heading west — and breaking Jonah's (Ben Feldman) heart — earlier this season. However it works out for those two, we know no one will be more invested than Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi). -Kelly Connolly







John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Marty Zielinski/Peacock

Series available Thursday on Peacock

Peacock's first foray into true crime is this six-episode docuseries examining John Wayne Gacy, the infamous Chicago-area serial killer who was found guilty of murdering dozens of young men and boys. Devil in Disguise uses rarely seen footage from an extended interview with Gacy himself before he was killed by lethal injection in 1994. The series hopes to dispel some myths about Gacy, including the notion that he was a lone wolf who stayed out of the public eye, as well as prove that Gacy was responsible for many more unreported murders. [TRAILER]







Invincible Amazon

Series premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, goes back to his preferred medium of choice in this animated superhero series based on his comic. Steven Yeun provides the voice of a young man, the son of the most famous superhero in the world, as he waits to master his own powers and discover his crime-fighting identity. There's a slow start, but the ball gets rolling at the end of the first episode when it's clear this will be a new, violent take on the superhero coming-of-age story. Three episodes will be available to get you hooked. [TRAILER]



Lauren Graham, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ABC/Liane Hentscher

Series premieres Friday on Disney+

It's time to hit the ice again with The Mighty Ducks. Lauren Graham stars in the Disney+ TV show in which the ultimate underdog hockey team of the '90s has become the villain -- an institution obsessed only with winning, stats, and money. When Alex's (Graham) son Evan is booted from the Ducks for not being pro-ready at age 12, she enlists the help of a curmudgeonly Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) to start a new hockey team where kids can just love the sport and have fun. It has the same spirit as the original films, just with 2021 dialogue ("I have more of a podcasting body"). Outside of Estevez, don't expect to see familiar faces until Episode 6, but it's still a fun time for fans old and new and something the whole family can enjoy. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]

