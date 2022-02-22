The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Law & Order Season 21, 1883 Season 1 Finale

Do you care about interactive TV? Netflix really wants you to care about interactive TV. Maybe you can give it a shot with the streaming platform's latest choose-your-own-adventure experiment, Cat Burglar, in which it's your responsibility to help a cat steal some art. It's out on Netflix today. If that's not your thing at all, we understand, and there are a ton of other exciting releases happening this week that you can look forward to instead. Two familiar crime dramas return tomorrow: original recipe Law & Order, which comes back to TV after it first ended a whole 12 years ago, and Snowfall, which is headed into its fifth season. And on Sunday, two of TV's buzziest dramas among two incredibly different demographics — 1883 and Euphoria — drop their season finales.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Feb. 22-Feb. 28 is below



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Cat Burglar Netflix

Tuesday on Netflix

Netflix is trying to get this whole "interactive TV" thing right, and though it has had some success so far (I still maintain that Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" was an impressive feat, but people expected too much), most of it has been a gimmick that didn't pay off. But keep 'em coming, I say! This animated and interactive special, drawn in the style of animation legend Tex Avery, follows a cat trying to nick items from a museum and the security dog that must stop him. The interactivity comes in the form of trivia questions at the bottom, and supposedly if you answer them correctly, the cat has a better chance to steal art, and if you don't, the cat meets a gruesome fate. The trailer promises plenty of different paths, and given that this is from the creators of Black Mirror, I wouldn't rule out something truly odd happening if you go the right way. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Penny, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Series premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 on Disney+

Time to dust off your shiny old lime green boombox and turn up the volume on one of the best TV theme songs of the early 2000s (by Solange featuring Destiny's Child! You just don't get theme songs like that anymore). The Proud Family is back for a Disney+ revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, that bumps the action up to the present day — so Penny is still a teen in this one, but she has a smartphone now. It's like a reverse Pen15. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches HBO

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

Sometimes all it takes to bring history into the present is to hear it read aloud. The new HBO documentary Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches goes deep on the life and work of Frederick Douglass, the great 19th century abolitionist and orator, by spotlighting the power of his voice. The doc features an impressive lineup of stars — Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker, and Jeffrey Wright — performing excerpts from some of Douglass' most pivotal speeches, while André Holland reads from Douglass' autobiographies. David Blight and Henry Louis Gates Jr. also appear as experts. Considering how many Americans could clearly use an education on Frederick Douglass, this film should be a good place to start. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Damson Idris and DeRay Davis, Snowfall FX

Season 5 premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on FX

One of the best crime dramas on TV right now is back, and it's turning up the heat. Like, think of your typical summer in L.A., then magnify it. The fifth season of Snowfall picks up in the summer of 1986, when Franklin (Damson Idris) is riding high. But right as he's finally got all the riches he could dream of (and then some), the death of basketball star Len Bias shakes up his empire, with cops and politicians taking brutal measures to stamp out the cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. And since it looks like the Saint family is also fracturing from within, it's safe to say they'll be under pressure from all sides this season. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Sam Waterston, Law & Order NBC

Season 21 premieres Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on NBC

The Dick Wolf procedural that started it all is back, baby. A whole 12 years after it ended, Law & Order (not to be confused with Law & Order: SVU or Law & Order: Organized Crime) is back from the dead with Season 21. There'll be all new stories to make sure it adapts to 2022, but it's still set at the same ol' precinct, so your grandparents shouldn't be too thrown off when they tune in. (Anyone else's grandma a huge Law & Order fan?) Reprising their roles from the original run are Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, and they'll be joined by Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, and Jeffrey Donovan. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Frida Gustavsson and Sam Corlett, Vikings: Valhalla Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, Feb. 25 on Netflix

About a year after the end of Vikings, History's cult favorite action-packed historical drama, the Norsemen and Norsewomen have returned for Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that covers the next epoch of the Viking reign. Valhalla is set a century after the original show, and follows Leif Erikson's (Sam Corlett) journey as he becomes the first European to set foot on North America alongside his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as well as Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), who tried and failed to claim the English throne. So yes, this show is building toward the end of the Viking age. If you liked the clanging swords and sexy bearded warriors of the original Vikings, you'll definitely want to check this out, because it's more of that. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Sam Elliott, 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Season 1 finale Sunday, Feb. 27 on Paramount+

The season finale (I guess? When Paramount+ executive Tanya Giles announced that the streaming service had ordered more 1883, she was intentionally vague about whether she meant more episodes of Season 1 or a second season) of Yellowstone's first spin-off comes online at the end of the month. The Duttons and the wagon train have survived bandits, storms, treacherous river crossings, heartbreak, and a whole lot of other bad stuff (no spoilers about Episode 9), but the finale is surely going to throw even more calamity at them before they reach the promised land. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Anika Molnar/BBCA

Season 4 premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c on BBC America

The fourth and final season of the darkly funny thriller about the mutual fascination between assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the intelligence agent who's pursuing her, Eve (Sandra Oh), is finally here, after a nearly two-year break. The final season draws inspiration from the fable of the Scorpion and the Frog. It's the Scorpion's nature to sting the Frog, and even if it tries to change, it will always revert back to form. That's obviously Villanelle, who is a killer by nature even when she doesn't want to be, but it might be Eve, too. And remember, the Scorpion and the Frog are both doomed by the Scorpion's sting. We'll see how things end up for Eve and Villanelle. Hopefully, after an uneven third season, Killing Eve returns to form in the final season. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nika King and Zendaya, Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Season 2 finale Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Look, let's just say it: This season of Euphoria has been a slog. For the first four weeks, it unfolded at such a frustratingly meandering pace that when the excellent fifth episode aired, it felt like every single fan collectively shouted, "Finally!" Now that things are actually starting to heat up, the season is coming to an end, and there are a handful of loose ends that need to be tied up to put things in a good place for Season 3 (which HBO has of course renewed it for). Rue (Zendaya, on track to win her second Emmy) has fully detoxed, but it's still unclear whether she'll be sent back to rehab yet again, and there's a good chance Fez (‎Angus Cloud) and/or Ashtray (Javon Walton) could end the season in handcuffs after killing Mouse (Meeko Gattuso). And, most importantly, what will the fallout be like after Lexi (Maude Apatow) dragged everyone through the mud in her play? No matter what happens, I look forward to having something to complain about. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Elizabeth Morris/SHOWTIME

Limited series premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c on Showtime

Ride-hailing tech company Uber — and its uber-douchey former CEO Travis Kalanick — gets the Social Network treatment in this limited anthology series from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. I don't know about you, but a Social Network-meets-Billions story of the rise and fall of an unethical tech bro is exactly the kind of thing I'm into. Add to that an all-star cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick, Kyle Chandler as venture capitalist Bill Gurley, Hank Azaria as Tim "Tim Apple" Cook, and Uma Thurman doing a Greek accent as media mogul Ariana Huffington, and I'm even more convinced I want to watch. And then you tell me that Quentin Tarantino is narrating it? Buddy, I'm there. You could say I'm...very excited. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Pamela Adlon, Better Things Suzanne Tenner/FX

Season 5 premieres Monday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c on FX

One of TV's best (and most underrated) comedies is back for its final season, and it's approaching this last chapter with its signature blend of sharpness and empathy. These episodes find Sam (Pamela Adlon) continuing to clash with her daughters and mother, and dealing with the future by examining the past, digging into her family history as well as the roads she's taken in her career to get her where she is. I look forward to a season of tears and an emotionally satisfying conclusion, as Better Things is always wont to give us. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

RECENTLY RELEASED

Kelly Jenrette and Geffri Maya, All American: Homecoming Bill Inoshita/The CW

All American: Homecoming

Series premiere Monday, Feb. 21 at 9/8c on The CW

Where All American chronicles (among other things) the ups and downs of high school football, its brand new spin-off, All American: Homecoming, is all about college tennis. The story centers around a protagonist All American fans will be familiar with: Geffri Maya's Simone, who experiences a culture shock as she adjusts to life at an HBCU in Chicago, pursues her athletic dreams, and explores the new freedoms that come along with early young adulthood. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

