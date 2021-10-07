The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in October on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

Don't let your watchlist get as stale as last year's Halloween candy. Stock up on the good stuff, whether you're looking for fun-size miniseries or long-running shows you can really sink your teeth into. To help you get the most out of your streaming subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, or HBO, we've put together lists of the best shows and movies you can watch on each platform this month. All the cool kids in the neighborhood will be coming to you for recommendations now.

This month features the return of HBO's Succession, the premiere of Hulu's devastating Dopesick, Amazon's new take on I Know What You Did Last Summer, and a new season of Netflix's You. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in October on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.







Issa Rae, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

It's famously spooky season, but the best shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max this month aren't all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. Maybe The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film that kicked off a month of exciting new arrivals, is frightening if you still don't know what gabagool is. Or maybe to you, Succession, which releases its long-awaited third season mid-month, is a terrifying tale about having a crazy dad. Saying goodbye to Insecure will be scary, too.

Here are our picks for HBO and HBO Max in October.







Michael Keaton, Dopesick Antony Platt/Hulu

Fall TV season means Hulu is stacked with new episodes of network TV hits, but that's not all the streaming platform has to offer this month. The cozy mystery series Only Murders in the Building has a few more tricks up its sleeve on the way to its first season finale, and if you're still not done solving murders, the fan-favorite procedural Castle is making a long-awaited return to streaming. Hulu's October lineup also includes the devastating documentary Jacinta and the star-studded limited series Dopesick.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Hulu in October.







Madison Iseman and Ezekiel Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has a huge streaming catalog, but don't get overwhelmed; we're sorting through it for you. In October, Amazon will premiere a new Justin Bieber documentary called Justin Bieber: Our World, perfect if you're looking for inspiration for your Justin Bieber Halloween costume. There's also a new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, perfect if you like to be haunted not only by murderers but by the passage of time.

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime Video, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in October.







Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Sierra Capri, On My Block Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Netflix takes fall content seriously, whether you're looking for something chilling or just something to watch while you're chilling. Early October brings the final season of the great teen show On My Block, the stunning miniseries Maid, and the spooky-cool short film compilation Oats Studios. Later in the month, Netflix will serve up more thrills with new seasons of You and Locke & Key.

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in October.

