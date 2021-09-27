Join or Sign In
I know what you're streaming in October...
What better way to celebrate Halloween, October, and spooky season than a TV remake of a horror classic? The Amazon take on I Know What You Did Last Summer hits Amazon in October, making a new group of teens pay for their past sins in horrific new ways for a whole new generation. Canadians will also have a lot to celebrate on Amazon in October with the premieres of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and Justin Bieber: Our World in the upcoming month. Meanwhile, if you're a foodie, Diego Luna returns with special episodes of his dinner and conversation show Pan y Circo in October as well.
If you prefer watching shows and movies for free, then don't miss what's coming on IMDbTV in October either. The second half of Leverage: Redemption Season 1 drops on Oct. 8. The ad-supported streamer will also be adding quite a few choice movies to its library, including Brokeback Mountain, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the cult classic Jennifer's Body.
* indicates Amazon Original
Oct. TBD
Series
*Fairfax - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Oct. 1
Movies
*Bingo Hell - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*Black as Night - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*My Name is Pauli Murray - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
A Good Year (2006)
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)
Anaconda (1997)
Atonement (2007)
Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Duplicity (2009)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
Flash Of Genius (2008)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Garden State (2004)
Get Shorty (1995)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Killers (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Rugrats Go Wild (2003)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Swimming For Gold (2020)
Taken (2009)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Christmas Edition (2020)
The Graduate (1967)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Thing (2011)
Welcome To The Jungle (2014)
Series
*All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2
Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons 1-2
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Specials
*Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony - Amazon Original Special (2021)
Oct. 3
Movies
Prometheus (2012)
Oct. 8
Movies
*Justin Bieber: Our World - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*Madres - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*The Manor - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Lansky (2021)
Series
*Jessey and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
*Pan y Circo - Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes
Oct. 14
Series
Deutschland 83: Season 1
Oct. 15
Movies
Akilla's Escape (2021)
Series
*I Know What You Did Last Summer - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Oct. 16
Movies
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Wanderlust (2012)
Oct. 29
Series
*Maradona: Blessed Dream - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
TV SERIES
Oct. 1
Motive S1-4
Oct. 8
*Leverage: Redemption - IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1 Fall Premiere - 8 New Episodes
Oct. 15
Body of Proof S1-3
MOVIES
Oct. 1
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Princess for Christmas
American Hustle
Astro Boy
Bean
Belly
Brokeback Mountain
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Burlesque
Colombiana
Confessions of Shopaholic
End of Days
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fired Up!
Gods of Egypt
Grumpy Old Man
Harlem Nights
I Now Pronounce You Chucky & Larry
Jack and Jill
Jennifer's Body
Julie & Julia
Little Women
Live Free or Die Hard
Lockout
Magic in the Moonlight
Meet Joe Black
Metro
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Midnight in Paris
Napoleon Dynamite
Ozzy
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Philadelphia
Proud Mary
R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
Rise of the Guardians
Saving Silverman
Secondhand Lions
Shooter
Snowflake, the White Gorilla
The Bucket List
The Counselor
The Descendants
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Legend of Zorro
The Ring
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Soloist
Troy
Underworld: Blood Wars
Waterworld
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild
Wings
Yellowbird
Oct. 20
The Walk
Oct. 23
Don Jon