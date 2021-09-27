Madison Iseman and Ezekiel Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer Amazon

What better way to celebrate Halloween, October, and spooky season than a TV remake of a horror classic? The Amazon take on I Know What You Did Last Summer hits Amazon in October, making a new group of teens pay for their past sins in horrific new ways for a whole new generation. Canadians will also have a lot to celebrate on Amazon in October with the premieres of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and Justin Bieber: Our World in the upcoming month. Meanwhile, if you're a foodie, Diego Luna returns with special episodes of his dinner and conversation show Pan y Circo in October as well.

If you prefer watching shows and movies for free, then don't miss what's coming on IMDbTV in October either. The second half of Leverage: Redemption Season 1 drops on Oct. 8. The ad-supported streamer will also be adding quite a few choice movies to its library, including Brokeback Mountain, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the cult classic Jennifer's Body.

* indicates Amazon Original

Oct. TBD

Series

*Fairfax - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Oct. 1

Movies

*Bingo Hell - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*Black as Night - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*My Name is Pauli Murray - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

Series

*All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Specials

*Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony - Amazon Original Special (2021)



Oct. 3

Movies

Prometheus (2012)



Oct. 8

Movies

*Justin Bieber: Our World - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*Madres - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*The Manor - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Series

*Jessey and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

*Pan y Circo - Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes



Oct. 14

Series

Deutschland 83: Season 1



Oct. 15

Movies

Akilla's Escape (2021)

Series

*I Know What You Did Last Summer - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes



Oct. 16

Movies

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)



Oct. 29

Series

*Maradona: Blessed Dream - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



IMDb TV New in Oct. - Available for free, no Prime membership needed

Christian Kane, Leverage: Redemption IMDbTV

TV SERIES

Oct. 1

Motive S1-4



Oct. 8

*Leverage: Redemption - IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1 Fall Premiere - 8 New Episodes



Oct. 15

Body of Proof S1-3



MOVIES

Oct. 1

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Princess for Christmas

American Hustle

Astro Boy

Bean

Belly

Brokeback Mountain

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Burlesque

Colombiana

Confessions of Shopaholic

End of Days

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fired Up!

Gods of Egypt

Grumpy Old Man

Harlem Nights

I Now Pronounce You Chucky & Larry

Jack and Jill

Jennifer's Body

Julie & Julia

Little Women

Live Free or Die Hard

Lockout

Magic in the Moonlight

Meet Joe Black

Metro

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Midnight in Paris

Napoleon Dynamite

Ozzy

Panic Room

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Philadelphia

Proud Mary

R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?

R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It

Rise of the Guardians

Saving Silverman

Secondhand Lions

Shooter

Snowflake, the White Gorilla

The Bucket List

The Counselor

The Descendants

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Legend of Zorro

The Ring

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Soloist

Troy

Underworld: Blood Wars

Waterworld

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild

Wings

Yellowbird



Oct. 20

The Walk



Oct. 23

Don Jon

