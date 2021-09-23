What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Join or Sign In
Psycho killers, rebellious teens, and CoComelon are on the way
Get ready for a fun October on Netflix! The new month is bringing a lot of new stuff, including fresh episodes of You. The third season of the psychological thriller series sees Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) attempting to make nice in an idyllic suburb, but as it tends to go when two psychopaths marry each other, things end up getting pretty bloody pretty quickly. Other titles you might want to consider for spooky season include Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark reboot,Locke & Key Season 2, and In the Dark Season 3.
On My Block fans should brace themselves for Oct. 4 when the series returns for its fourth and final season, which means we'll finally figure out what went down during that two-year time jump previewed at the end of Season 3. Meanwhile, families can rejoice with news that CoComelon will have new episodes on Oct. 15. Families with older kids might want to keep an eye out forColin in Black and White, the Ava DuVernay-produced bio series about Colin Kaepernick, which drops at the end of the month.
Check out the list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October below.
Oct. 1
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4
Oct. 5
Escape The Undertaker
Oct. 6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil
There's Someone Inside Your House
Oct. 7
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Oct. 9
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Going in Style
The King's Affection
Shameless (U.S.)
Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Oct. 14
Another Life: Season 2
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris
Oct. 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Oct. 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Oct. 20
Found
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Oct. 21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Oct. 22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Oct. 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Oct. 28
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Oct. 29
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes
Oct. 1
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Oct. 3
Angel Has Fallen
Oct. 6
Real Steel
Oct. 14
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Oct. 15
The Creative Brain
Oct. 17
U Turn
Oct. 20
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
Oct. 21
The Hummingbird Project
Oct. 23
The Mist: Season 1
Oct. 27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Oct. 28
Pup Star
Oct. 30
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 31
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man