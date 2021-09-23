What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, You Netflix

Get ready for a fun October on Netflix! The new month is bringing a lot of new stuff, including fresh episodes of You. The third season of the psychological thriller series sees Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) attempting to make nice in an idyllic suburb, but as it tends to go when two psychopaths marry each other, things end up getting pretty bloody pretty quickly. Other titles you might want to consider for spooky season include Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark reboot,Locke & Key Season 2, and In the Dark Season 3.

On My Block fans should brace themselves for Oct. 4 when the series returns for its fourth and final season, which means we'll finally figure out what went down during that two-year time jump previewed at the end of Season 3. Meanwhile, families can rejoice with news that CoComelon will have new episodes on Oct. 15. Families with older kids might want to keep an eye out forColin in Black and White, the Ava DuVernay-produced bio series about Colin Kaepernick, which drops at the end of the month.

Check out the list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October below.

Oct. 1

A Knight's Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac



Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer



Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4



Oct. 5

Escape The Undertaker



Oct. 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind: Brazil

There's Someone Inside Your House



Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2



Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart



Oct. 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

Going in Style

The King's Affection

Shameless (U.S.)



Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People



Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie



Oct. 14

Another Life: Season 2

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris



Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma's World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3



Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series

Victoria & Abdul



Oct. 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo



Oct. 20

Found

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3

Night Teeth

Stuck Together



Oct. 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can't Communicate

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop



Oct. 22

Adventure Beast

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties



Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks



Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped



Oct. 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8



Oct. 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3

The Motive



Oct. 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Roaring Twenties

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes



LEAVING NETFLIX

Oct. 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2



Oct. 3

Angel Has Fallen



Oct. 6

Real Steel



Oct. 14

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin



Oct. 15

The Creative Brain



Oct. 17

U Turn



Oct. 20

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire



Oct. 21

The Hummingbird Project



Oct. 23

The Mist: Season 1



Oct. 27

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1



Oct. 28

Pup Star



Oct. 30

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno



Oct. 31

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

