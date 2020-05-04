It's Star Wars Day, which means there's big news everywhere in the galaxy. The latest is this: Taika Waititi will direct his own Star Wars movie, co-written by himself and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Disney announced Monday.

It won't be Waititi's first foray into the Star Wars universe, of course. Waititi was the director of the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian. He also teamed with Disney on one of Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and will return to direct the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi is also the star of another Star Wars release today: the new docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which premiered Monday on Disney+. The first episode features a roundtable discussion with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and the five directors — Waititi, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, and Bryce Dallas Howard — who helped bring to life his vision of space's most mysterious bounty hunter. The interviews are accompanied by some very cool footage of the show's production, and it's a mostly warm and earnest filmmaker chat, right until the moment that it's time to spotlight Waititi, who then steals the entire show with his spectacular antics.

Just watch him lead the stormtroopers in an impromptu dance.

Taika Waititi, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+

And look at him stare down the camera with the goofiest expression imaginable just because he can.

Taika Waititi, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+

Plus, this finger gun and the "YAAAS" hat make for a truly inspired combo.

Taika Waititi, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+

Perhaps the best part is when he declines to take his docuseries interview seriously and deadpans, "I found it very difficult hanging out with the other directors. They're very arrogant. Bryce [Dallas Howard] is, uh, I wouldn't say I'm a hardcore fan. And I found the whole production to be amateur. No one knew what they were doing. The quality of the filmmaking, the quality of the set was just abysmal. I was quite frankly embarrassed to be involved."

Obviously, there's a lot else to like about Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, including Filoni's story about his first call from George Lucas' team about Clone Wars, Howard's flex about falling asleep during a childhood meeting with Akira Kurosawa, and, of course, more Baby Yoda goodness. And we're definitely looking forward to more episodes ahead: There are seven more installments total, which will be added each Friday throughout this month and in June.

But there's still no question that the most watchable and fascinating part of this premiere was Taika Waititi. We hope we get more of his zany antics in every single episode of this docuseries — and maybe even in The Mandalorian, too. And we cannot wait to see what he pulls off with his very own Star Wars movie. The Force is certainly strong with this one.

The premiere episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is part of a bounty of new options added to Disney+ to celebrate May the Fourth, alongside The Rise of Skywalker and the series finale of The Clone Wars.