Star Wars Day just got a bit more exciting. On May 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be making its Disney+ debut. That means that as of May the Fourth, the entire Skywalker saga will finally be available in one place, giving you the perfect excuse to have your own Star Wars mega marathon.

The Rise of Skywalker is one of three Star Wars additions to the Disney+ library scheduled for May 4, including the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on the same day.

The Rise of Skywalker is the latest major Disney title to become available on the streaming service. The company set a tantalizing precedent when it released Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months early, followed shortly thereafter by Disney and Pixar's Onward, which had debuted in theaters only a month prior. Even Artemis Fowl is coming early to the streaming service in June! The gesture was a gracious one for parents stuck at home with bored children during coronavirus isolation.

The Rise of Skywalker is currently available on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu. DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film were released on March 31.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker story within Star Wars film universe. Disney has yet to announce exactly what the next set of Star Wars films will focus on, though Marvel boss Kevin Feige is on board to helm one.

If you don't have a Disney+ subscription or prefer to own a physical copy of the film, find out how you can own Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker on digital, DVD, or Blu-Ray below.

