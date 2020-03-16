You can finally watch the last chapter in the tale of a galaxy far, far away from the comfort of your own home after Disney released the digital version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker several days early. The ninth installment in the world's most famous space opera debuted on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu on Friday in the U.S., ahead of its scheduled Tuesday, March 17 release. DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the movie will be available on March 31. (Disney also released Frozen II on its streaming platform, Disney+, three months early on Sunday, as many Americans are in self-quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.)

Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, once again starred Daisy Ridley as the Jedi Rey and Adam Driver as the Sith Kylo Ren, aka Ben Kenobi. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, also saw Ian McDiarmid reprise his role as Emperor Palpatine and repurposed unused footage of Carrie Fisher to give Princess Leia a proper goodbye, three years after the actress's death in 2016.

We don't know when The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+, but in the meantime, here's where you can buy digital, Blu-ray, and collectible versions of the film:

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

