The trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is here, and with it comes all-new Baby Yoda content. The eight-part docuseries, which will stream on Disney+ on Monday, May 4 (or, as Star Wars fans might know it, May the Fourth), will give a behind the scene look into the making of the first season of The Mandalorian, featuring creator and executive producer Jon Favreau, the cast and crew, and of course, the puppet that stole our hearts.

In the trailer, Favreau leads a roundtable discussion with the first season's all-star roster of directors, including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, and Dave Filoni, and while all the snippets from their conversation we get to hear are pretty cool, Chow has one story in particular that we can't wait to hear the rest of.

"It was like one of the weirdest and best things that happened, was Werner [Herzog]," Chow says. "He was acting against the baby, and he started directing the baby directly. I'm trying to direct Werner who's now directing the puppet. He was telling us, 'We need to commit to the magic. Make them use the puppet!'" Ah, Werner Herzog. May he never change.

The trailer also gives us glimpses at cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers, plus a quick look at how the sets were constructed. (It's a lot of video walls!)

This has been a pretty big week for Mandalorian fans, with the news that Season 3 is reportedly already underway, though we shouldn't expect to see the second season on Disney+ until October. Plus, a new female-centered Star Wars series has just been announced with a very intriguing talent on tap to develop it. Star Wars stops for nothing, you guys.

Each episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is set to explore a different element of the series, so you can expect your Star Wars Day to be jam-packed. If that's still not enough, though, Disney+ is also dropping the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which means there'll be plenty of things to choose from on Star Wars Day.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrives to Disney+ on Monday, May 4.